OHL 2022-23 Early Playoff Predictions: Can Flint Win It All?

Tony Ferrari and Brock Otten give their predictions on the 2022-23 OHL playoffs after the first two weeks of the season.

Natalie Shaver/OHL Images

Tony Ferrari and Brock Otten give their predictions on the 2022-23 OHL playoffs after getting a taste of each team to start the season. There are teams early on who look to be contenders in the playoffs, such as the Flint Firebirds, Windsor Spitfires, Ottawa 67's and maybe even the last-place Kitchener Rangers.

They started off with the Eastern Conference. With the Ottawa 67's winning their first six games of the season, do they become the favorites to represent the East in the final?

OHL Eastern Conference Predictions (; 3:02)

The Western Conference has no clear favorite right away, but could the Windsor Spitfires return to the Robertson Cup final for the second consecutive year?

OHL Western Conference Predictions (; 4:18)

Lastly, the Robertson Cup final determines the OHL champions and the team that will move on to the 2023 Memorial Cup in Kamloops, B.C.

OHL 2022-23 Robertson Cup Prediction (; 1:45)

For more predictions and analysis of the beginning of the OHL season, check out the full episode of The Hockey News On The 'O' Podcast .