Paul George Partners Up With A Mental Health Organization To Help People Get Up To $3 Million Worth Of Free Therapy

Paul George is trying to help people dealing with mental health issues.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Mental health is an important issue in the world today, and there's no doubt that there has been a push in a lot of places across the United States to improve and increase resources for mental health and wellness. That is no different in the NBA, and we've seen a lot of players speak out about mental health in the past.

Paul George is a star that has spoken out about mental health in the past, and it was recently reported that he would be partnering with BetterHelp on an initiative that will provide up to $3 million worth of free mental health services. Joey Linn of Sports Illustrated relayed the news.

"It kinda just happened on my own," George said about opening up in 2020. "But I'll be honest, I was one of those people that thought I was invincible, and I was stronger than any human being, and I could handle everything internally. It kind of just gets to a point where it overflows, and you don't have any direction, and you don't know where to go, and you don't have the answers. That's really what it came down to. I didn't have the answers. And it took me to finally realize that I wasn't perfect, and that there is stuff that goes on that I have no control over, and I need an answer for. That's where I was mentally at that moment." Having gone to multiple therapists since deciding to no longer keep his mental battles internal, George is a huge advocate for therapy. This is one of the reasons he decided to partner with BetterHelp on an initiative that is giving up to $3M worth of free mental health services to people in need. BetterHelp is the world's largest online therapy platform, and through their partnership with athletes like Paul George, Venus Williams, Frances Tiafoe, and Taylor Fritz, they are attempting to de-stigmatize mental health, while offering free services to those who need them.

There is no doubt that this is very generous of Paul George, and providing free mental health services will definitely help a lot of people who wouldn't be able to afford mental health care otherwise.

Paul George Dealt With Depression In The 2020 NBA Bubble

In 2020, Paul George admitted that he, along with other players, were dealing with depression during the NBA bubble . There is no doubt that this revelation showed that everyone is dealing with something, at any given moment, even if other people may not notice.

"I mean, we're all dealing with it," George said. "You know, whether I was the first to say it or not, we're all dealing with it. I've had conversations with guys here, and there's been a couple guys that is like, man, I'm happy I'm not the only one. I've been dealing with this, too. It's a thing in here. It's a brotherhood. Danny has got my back, I got his. We support one another."

It is clear that Paul George understands what it's like to go through tough times and empathizes with people who are dealing with issues every day. The star's partnership with BetterHelp could really end up changing people's lives.

Hopefully, we see Paul George have a good season with the Los Angeles Clippers this season. They are considered a championship contender as of right now, and they'll need Paul George to play at a high level to get where they want to go.