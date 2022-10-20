When school districts around the country were busy figuring out when their schools should reopen in the wake of the pandemic, teachers’ unions urged caution. Union officials were worried about packed classrooms, poor building ventilation and unvaccinated students. On the other hand, anti-union voices cautioned that unions were harming the education of our youth. There’s both data and opinion about whether teachers’ unions effectively help students. Some studies claim school districts with strong union support funnel more funds to the classroom, while critics of teachers’ unions cite a hyper-political machine that doesn’t serve either students or teachers well. That’s what Straight Arrow News contributor Star Parker argues, citing deep pockets and a political bent that only serves to strengthen itself.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO