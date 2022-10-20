ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
New Haven Independent

Toddlers Take Politicians To School

In a ​“Developing Toddlers” classroom on Olive Street, U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro got an up-close look at the severity of the child care staffing crisis — and at the joys and benefits of early education work. DeLauro’s glimpse of that essential industry in flux came during...
NEW HAVEN, CT
GOBankingRates

Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October

When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Kait 8

Teen turns to online learning after anti-LGBTQ bullying at school

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) - A Northern Virginia family found a virtual learning solution for the bullying their 14-year-old got in school as a member of the LGBTQ community. With scenes of school walkouts, contentious school board meetings and plans to rollback accommodations for transgender students, some families have started...
94.3 Jack FM

Parents, Lawmakers Concern When It Comes To ‘Swatting’

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – As investigators continue looking into a string of fake shooter calls at schools, parents and lawmakers are weighing in. “I mean it’s obviously deeply concerning, and I would love to know what the school district is going to do moving forward,” Oshkosh Parent Tamarra Nelson said.
OSHKOSH, WI
BabyCenter Blog

How much does preschool cost?

As you probably know, childcare costs in the U.S. – including preschool costs – are astronomical these days. (In many states, daycare is more expensive than in-state public college tuition!) Preschool is similar to daycare in cost and function. Both offer educational and social opportunities for young children,...
FLORIDA STATE
straightarrownews.com

Teachers’ unions control over public schools must be contained

When school districts around the country were busy figuring out when their schools should reopen in the wake of the pandemic, teachers’ unions urged caution. Union officials were worried about packed classrooms, poor building ventilation and unvaccinated students. On the other hand, anti-union voices cautioned that unions were harming the education of our youth. There’s both data and opinion about whether teachers’ unions effectively help students. Some studies claim school districts with strong union support funnel more funds to the classroom, while critics of teachers’ unions cite a hyper-political machine that doesn’t serve either students or teachers well. That’s what Straight Arrow News contributor Star Parker argues, citing deep pockets and a political bent that only serves to strengthen itself.
WASHINGTON STATE
MilitaryTimes

What we can do to ensure a quality education for military children

Military leaders have repeatedly raised concerns about the quality of K-12 public schools around military installations. At an Association of Defense Communities annual forum, Gen. David L. Goldfein, then Air Force chief of staff, called it the number one issue for airmen. Gen. Charles Q. Brown, the service’s current chief of staff, has done the same. In fact, in 2018, then-Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson stated that education quality would be a factor in strategic basing decisions. The rest of the forces have been mandated by Congress to follow suit.
FLORIDA STATE
wonderbaby.org

Managing Difficult Behaviors in Children Who Are Blind and Autistic

Parents of children who are blind and autistic often face unique challenges when it comes to managing behavioral issues. Many traditional behavioral management techniques rely on visual supports, which can be ineffective or even counterproductive for a child who is blind. However, there are several strategies that can be effective with children who are blind and autistic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy