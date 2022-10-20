Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Turnto10.com
Firefighters battle flames at Cumberland home
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WJAR) — Firefighters worked to put out a fire at a Cumberland home on Monday night. NBC 10 crews on the scene observed smoke coming from the home on Torrey Road. Fire engines from Cumberland, Wrentham and North Attleborough were observed on the scene. Officials did not...
Turnto10.com
Hundreds of kids celebrate Halloween at annual costume contest
WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Witches, bears, and monsters made an appearance at the West Warwick Civic Center on Sunday for the biggest costume contest in Rhode Island. More than 200 children came with their best outfits to be judged in this year's kids expo and costume contest. Event...
Turnto10.com
Warwick firefighter honored for lifesaving actions while off-duty
(WJAR) — A Warwick fire captain who came to the aid of a paddle boarder in distress was honored by the city on Monday. Capt. Andrew Sisson received a citation from the city for helping save a man's life in Tiverton while off-duty. The city said Sisson was off-duty...
Turnto10.com
Family receives keys to new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Salamnesh Area and her two sons received the keys to their first house thanks to Habitat for Humanity on Saturday. The family came to the United States as refugees in 2009, chasing the American dream, but struggled due to rising costs of rent. "I feel...
Turnto10.com
Barrington, Portsmouth scholar-athletes
Noah Kranowitz of Barrington High School is a member of the football team and participates on the track team as a weight thrower. He has a 4.14 GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society. FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS REPLAY: Barrington travels to Portsmouth in Week 7 of 'Friday...
Turnto10.com
Site of human remains once center of major drug operation in Rhode Island
CENTRALL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — NBC 10 News is uncovering new discoveries about the location where human remains were found in Central Falls on Monday. Central Falls and state police were called to a construction site at 55 Sheridan St. where Carlos Silva, an excavator for Carlos and Sons, was digging into the ground for a deeper foundation when he started seeing bones.
Turnto10.com
Agape Medical Spa: Skincare Routine for Men
Mario is back at Agape Medical Spa in Warwick, with Nurse Stephanie This time they discuss a good skincare routine for men. For more information, head to: www.agapemedical.com.
Turnto10.com
Woonsocket High School closed due to natural gas odor
(WJAR) — Woonsocket High School and Woonsocket Area Career and Tech Center closed on Monday due to a natural gas odor. Both schools were closed for two days last week due to a broken underground pipe. The break caused a drainage backup, but officials say a temporary fix was...
Turnto10.com
Drivers reminded to be cautious after string of accidents on Putnam Pike
CHEPACHET, R.I. (WJAR) — Officials say there have been a string of bad accidents on Route 44 within the past two weeks, one which was fatal. The latest crash happened Saturday morning just outside of Cady's Tavern in Chepachet. Surveillance video shows the dramatic moments: the motorcyclist and his...
Turnto10.com
Police investigate shots fired at parking lot in Cumberland
(WJAR) — Cumberland police said they are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a Portuguese social club on Saturday night. Police were called to the parking lot of the Club Juventude Lusitana on Chase Street for a large disturbance involving gunfire. Police later learned multiple gunshots were...
Turnto10.com
Panhandling in New Bedford sparks outrage on social media
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Panhandling is a major problem in many cities across Massachusetts and some residents are taking to social media to share their outrage. A post on the New Bedford Guide's Facebook Page which now has over 400 comments calls out the man who stands at the intersection of Sawyer and Purchase Streets.
Turnto10.com
RIPTA temporarily reduces service amid bus driver shortage
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — More than 20 RIPTA routes were temporarily scaled back starting Saturday. Officials said a staffing shortage has caused delays and issues for high school students trying to get to school. "Lately it just been pure chaos, so I can't imagine what it’s going to turn...
Turnto10.com
Taunton man arrested after apparent school break-in
A Taunton man has been charged in an apparent school break-in. On September 18, Rehoboth Police responded to Palmer River Elementary School for the report of a burglar alarm activation. Upon arrival, officers discovered an exterior window air conditioner that appeared to have been tampered with, as well as, other...
Turnto10.com
Mail-in ballots popular among early election voters in Attleboro
Saturday marked the first day of early voting in Massachusetts for the 2022 election, including the race for the state’s Governor and the Bristol County Sheriff. Attleboro city leaders said early voting was off to a slow start, with only about 40 residents stopping by City Hall. They said...
Turnto10.com
Wrong-way driver killed in crash on Route 146
Massachusetts State Police said a wrong-way driver was killed in a crash on Route 146 in Uxbridge. Police said the 42-year-old man from Douglas was driving south in the northbound lanes at about 10:25 p.m. Friday when he crashed into an SUV. The Douglas man was killed. His name was...
