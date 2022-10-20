Read full article on original website
WOUB
Supporters say Ohio’s third grade reading guarantee is ‘more necessary now than ever’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — An education policy research group is voicing its support for Ohio’s current reading education laws as legislators prepare to consider a bill that would eliminate the state’s required retention of third graders who do not pass their reading test. The state’s...
When do we fall back?
Ready or not, here it comes. The time to turn back your clocks an hour is right around the corner.
horseandrider.com
Ohio Horse Confirmed to Have EEE
On Oct. 17, the Ohio State Department of Agriculture confirmed a horse at a private facility in Holmes County positive for Eastern equine encephalitis. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine Disease Communication Center (EDCC) to create and disseminate verified equine disease reports. The EDCC is an independent nonprofit organization that is supported by industry donations in order to provide open access to infectious disease information.
beckersasc.com
Ohio physician blocked from federal healthcare programs for 15 years
Batavia, Ohio physician Mangesh Kanvinde, MD, paid $720,000 and agreed to be blocked from federal healthcare programs for 15 years over his role in a false claims scheme, the Justice Department said Oct. 20. Dr. Kanvinde allegedly ordered unnecessary genetic tests and durable medical equipment from Dec. 2016 to June...
Here's What Winter In Ohio Is Predicted To Look Like This Year
The NOAA released their annual report on Winter weather conditions across the country.
Giant Eagle eliminates plastic bags from more Ohio stores starting Thursday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Starting Thursday, Giant Eagle shoppers in central Ohio will have to bring their own bags to lug groceries home — or cough up a nickel for a paper one. The grocery giant announced in September it would stop providing single-use plastic bags at checkout, citing the bags’ high environmental impact. Instead, […]
wvxu.org
Capture, don't kill: Ohio wants this invasive insect intact. For now.
The Ohio Department of Agriculture is asking people in Hamilton County to keep an eye out for an invasive insect. The spotted lanternfly has been found on Cincinnati's West Side. The bugs have already been found in Cuyahoga and Jefferson counties, and officials are trying to prevent populations here. “There’s...
One candidate now leads Ohio’s U.S. Senate race, latest poll shows
You can watch a recap of the Oct. 10 debate between J.D. Vance (R) and Tim Ryan (D) in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the two U.S. Senate candidates for Ohio has emerged as a frontrunner by a thread, according to the latest poll. In a survey of nearly 1,500 […]
What really happened when police said a bear attacked a car in Ohio
GALENA, Ohio (WCMH) — Genoa Township police followed up Sunday evening on a warning to residents to keep their car doors locked, saying the incident prompting it never happened. Earlier the same day, the Genoa Township Police Department posted photos of a damaged vehicle and a bear they said was involved. While it’s unlikely a […]
KRMG
Police: 4 family members found dead in northern Ohio home
Police: 4 family members found dead in northern Ohio home Police said the four people found inside the home were related to one another. (NCD)
Pregnant woman robbed going into work in Boardman
A pregnant woman walking into work was robbed of her car.
wvxu.org
Democrat running for Ohio Attorney General says he will stop the appeal to reinstate abortion ban
Jeff Crossman, Democratic candidate for Ohio Attorney General, is promising — if elected — to drop the state’s court appeal seeking to reinstate Ohio’s abortion ban as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. He said the court was correct in ruling that the ban on...
La Niña winter now 75% likely. Here’s what that means for Ohio
The mid-October ENSO update from the Climate Prediction Center and the Columbia Climate School points toward an even higher probability of a third winter in a row of La Niña, increasing the odds over previous forecasts.
Ohio man gets prison time for role in catfish romance
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Canal Winchester man who netted $1.3 million through catfishing scams will face time in prison, and also owes restitution payments to money laundering victims. Seth Nyamekye, 40, was sentenced to 60 months in prison Thursday, according to Southern District of Ohio U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker. A federal grand jury found […]
3 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this local favorite has been offering delicious fried chicken for over 50 years. You can't go wrong with their classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy yet crispy breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing plus a tomato rice mixture called hot sauce, vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh cut fries. If you're really hungry, go for the rooster meal, which includes eight pieces of chicken and 4 side dishes of your choice. In addition to hot sauce, coleslaw, and fries, they offer sides like mashed potatoes, apple sauce, green beans, and cottage cheese.
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in the northeastern part of the state, Hartville Kitchen offers delicious homemade pies. Their pies include cherry, cherry crumb, Dutch apple, pecan, pumpkin, custard, apple, peach, blueberry, and rhubarb crumb. They also have fantastic cream pies like banana, butterscotch, lemon, chocolate, coconut, vanilla peanut butter, and chocolate peanut butter. If it's in season and available, their fresh strawberry pie is another must. If you need low-sugar options, Hartville Kitchen offers sugar-free apple pie and cherry with no sugar added.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of Ohio
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Ohio. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Buckeye State is known for its comfort food. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which food establishments are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you are one of those people that loves eating steaks and you always end up ordering one whenever you go out with your close friends and family members, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, and are well-praised by both travellers and local people. On top of that all four of them have fantastic online reviews. Are you curious too see if your favorite steakhouses is on the list? Continue to rad to find out.
State of Ohio sending out $15 million in stimulus money
money in handPhoto by Jinyun (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the squeeze every time you got to the grocery store? Most people are right now. But there is some good news for you that you need to know about. Recently, Governor Mike Dewine recently shared that his administration is giving $15 million dollars to local food banks in Ohio.
