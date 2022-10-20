ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 2

Related
horseandrider.com

Ohio Horse Confirmed to Have EEE

On Oct. 17, the Ohio State Department of Agriculture confirmed a horse at a private facility in Holmes County positive for Eastern equine encephalitis. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine Disease Communication Center (EDCC) to create and disseminate verified equine disease reports. The EDCC is an independent nonprofit organization that is supported by industry donations in order to provide open access to infectious disease information.
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
beckersasc.com

Ohio physician blocked from federal healthcare programs for 15 years

Batavia, Ohio physician Mangesh Kanvinde, MD, paid $720,000 and agreed to be blocked from federal healthcare programs for 15 years over his role in a false claims scheme, the Justice Department said Oct. 20. Dr. Kanvinde allegedly ordered unnecessary genetic tests and durable medical equipment from Dec. 2016 to June...
BATAVIA, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man gets prison time for role in catfish romance

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Canal Winchester man who netted $1.3 million through catfishing scams will face time in prison, and also owes restitution payments to money laundering victims. Seth Nyamekye, 40, was sentenced to 60 months in prison Thursday, according to Southern District of Ohio U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker. A federal grand jury found […]
CANAL WINCHESTER, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this local favorite has been offering delicious fried chicken for over 50 years. You can't go wrong with their classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy yet crispy breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing plus a tomato rice mixture called hot sauce, vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh cut fries. If you're really hungry, go for the rooster meal, which includes eight pieces of chicken and 4 side dishes of your choice. In addition to hot sauce, coleslaw, and fries, they offer sides like mashed potatoes, apple sauce, green beans, and cottage cheese.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in the northeastern part of the state, Hartville Kitchen offers delicious homemade pies. Their pies include cherry, cherry crumb, Dutch apple, pecan, pumpkin, custard, apple, peach, blueberry, and rhubarb crumb. They also have fantastic cream pies like banana, butterscotch, lemon, chocolate, coconut, vanilla peanut butter, and chocolate peanut butter. If it's in season and available, their fresh strawberry pie is another must. If you need low-sugar options, Hartville Kitchen offers sugar-free apple pie and cherry with no sugar added.
OHIO STATE
Travel Maven

This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of Ohio

There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Ohio. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Buckeye State is known for its comfort food. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which food establishments are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
MARIETTA, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you are one of those people that loves eating steaks and you always end up ordering one whenever you go out with your close friends and family members, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, and are well-praised by both travellers and local people. On top of that all four of them have fantastic online reviews. Are you curious too see if your favorite steakhouses is on the list? Continue to rad to find out.
OHIO STATE
Jake Wells

State of Ohio sending out $15 million in stimulus money

money in handPhoto by Jinyun (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the squeeze every time you got to the grocery store? Most people are right now. But there is some good news for you that you need to know about. Recently, Governor Mike Dewine recently shared that his administration is giving $15 million dollars to local food banks in Ohio.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy