Fox11online.com
Evers, Michels share plans to address declining test scores in Wisconsin schools
(WLUK) -- With children's test scores hitting historic lows across the U.S., education is a hot topic for candidates as we approach the Nov. 8 election. The nation's report card shows Wisconsin students' average reading scores above national average but still sinking to 1998 levels for the state. Democratic Gov....
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin mother speaks on son's RSV hospitalization as cases rise across U.S.
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A common respiratory illness is spreading among kids across the country. HSHS Saint Vincent Children's Hospital and ThedaCare locations are seeing the rise of Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection, known as RSV. Bentley Phillips is your average, bubbly 5-month old. "You could just glance at him for...
Fox11online.com
Early in-person voting begins Tuesday in Wisconsin
MADISON (WLUK) -- Tuesday marks two weeks before election day -- and it also marks the first day local clerks in Wisconsin can offer what the state calls in-person absentee voting. To see if your municipality offers in-person absentee voting, the location and hours, visit the MyVote Wisconsin website. That's...
Fox11online.com
Fire departments from across Door County helped after woman fell 40-50 feet at park
TOWN OF GIBRALTAR (WLUK) -- It took first responders two and a half hours to rescue a woman who fell 40 to 50 feet at Peninsula State Park over the weekend. Gibraltar Fire Chief Andy Bertges said the 32-year-old woman was near the Eagle Tower close to an overflow parking lot. He believes she got too close to a ledge and lost her footing, landing 30 to 40 feet from the Eagle Trail.
Fox11online.com
