TOWN OF GIBRALTAR (WLUK) -- It took first responders two and a half hours to rescue a woman who fell 40 to 50 feet at Peninsula State Park over the weekend. Gibraltar Fire Chief Andy Bertges said the 32-year-old woman was near the Eagle Tower close to an overflow parking lot. He believes she got too close to a ledge and lost her footing, landing 30 to 40 feet from the Eagle Trail.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 20 HOURS AGO