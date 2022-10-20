ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
Fox11online.com

Early in-person voting begins Tuesday in Wisconsin

MADISON (WLUK) -- Tuesday marks two weeks before election day -- and it also marks the first day local clerks in Wisconsin can offer what the state calls in-person absentee voting. To see if your municipality offers in-person absentee voting, the location and hours, visit the MyVote Wisconsin website. That's...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Fire departments from across Door County helped after woman fell 40-50 feet at park

TOWN OF GIBRALTAR (WLUK) -- It took first responders two and a half hours to rescue a woman who fell 40 to 50 feet at Peninsula State Park over the weekend. Gibraltar Fire Chief Andy Bertges said the 32-year-old woman was near the Eagle Tower close to an overflow parking lot. He believes she got too close to a ledge and lost her footing, landing 30 to 40 feet from the Eagle Trail.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

'Extensive response' for woman who fell at Peninsula State Park

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WLUK) – Rescue crews were called to Peninsula State Park Saturday evening for a woman who fell at the park. Authorities didn’t know the condition of the 32-year-old woman, only that the ThedaStar medical helicopter took her to a Green Bay hospital for care. An...
DOOR COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy