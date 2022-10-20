The girls will finally return to the beach after being separated from the men on the Oct. 25 episode of Bachelor in Paradise. One of the ladies who took split week the hardest was Jill Chin, who had just begun to form a connection with Jacob Rapini before the couples were separated, with new men and women brought in. “We didn’t really have a chance to talk about [where we stood] beforehand,” Jacob told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I just gave her a hug and said, ‘We’ll talk when you get back.'”

23 MINUTES AGO