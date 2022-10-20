Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in South CarolinaKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated WalkwaysKennardo G. JamesNorth Charleston, SC
SC Residents Have an Opportunity To Be on the Big Screen With This Movie StarKennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
DDSN Announces October Commission Meeting and Listening SessionPJ@SCDDSNSummerville, SC
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
Related
bravotv.com
Brandi Glanville Shares a Major Update on Her Son Mason’s Career: “Proud Mama Moment”
The RHUGT: Ex-Wives Club cast member had to “brag a little” about her eldest son’s latest accomplishment. Over the summer, Brandi Glanville celebrated the 19th birthday of her eldest son, Mason Cibrian, and the last day of school for her 15-year-old son, Jake, with some adorable photos on Instagram. In addition to the birthday tribute, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip cast member also shared a “special shout out” to Mason for getting through his first year of college, posting a sweet throwback photo of herself and her son.
bravotv.com
Tom Schwartz Reacts to James Kennedy Calling Out Raquel Leviss Rumors
The Vanderpump Rules cast member said the "awkward" moment came during BravoCon 2022. Vanderpump Rules' Tom Schwartz is reflecting on an admittedly "awkward" moment from BravoCon 2022 — more specifically, when James Kennedy called out the romance rumors involving him and Raquel Leviss during Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.
bravotv.com
Emily Simpson Shares What's "Great" About Shane's Law Career
RHOC's Emily Simpson dished on how her husband, Shane Simpson, is doing in his law career since he passed the bar exam. For Emily Simpson's first three seasons as a cast member on The Real Housewives of Orange County, viewers always had the same outstanding question after each reunion wrapped: did her husband, Shane Simpson, pass the California Bar Exam?
bravotv.com
Wendy Osefo Reacts to Getting “Caught” During Hot Mic Moment
The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member embraced the “oops” moment on Twitter. Dr. Wendy Osefo isn’t afraid to laugh at her mistakes. Unbeknownst to her, on Sunday’s all-new episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Wendy was still mic’d when she said her fellow cast member Mia Thornton was “lying” about her health issues.
bravotv.com
Wendy Osefo’s Husband, Eddie, Weighs In on Her and Peter Thomas’ Nigerian Lounge Idea
RHOP’s Dr. Wendy Osefo wants to create a Nigerian lounge with Peter Thomas, but how does her husband, Eddie, really feel?. The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Dr. Wendy Osefo thrives on keeping busy and using her four degrees, but her newest idea for a business venture may miss out on the support of a very important person: her husband, Eddie Osefo.
bravotv.com
How to Watch the Full RHONJ Jersey Girls and Their Men Part 2 Panel from BravoCon 2022
Here's your chance to check out the full Jersey Girls and Their Men Pt 2 Panel from BravoCon 2022. We cordially invite you to learn more about one of the biggest weddings of the year, which was the topic of discussion at BravoCon 2022’s Jersey Girls and Their Men Pt 2 Panel.
‘BIP’s Jacob Teases Reunion With Jill After Split Week & Why There Won’t Be A ‘Love Triangle’ (EXCLUSIVE)
The girls will finally return to the beach after being separated from the men on the Oct. 25 episode of Bachelor in Paradise. One of the ladies who took split week the hardest was Jill Chin, who had just begun to form a connection with Jacob Rapini before the couples were separated, with new men and women brought in. “We didn’t really have a chance to talk about [where we stood] beforehand,” Jacob told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I just gave her a hug and said, ‘We’ll talk when you get back.'”
‘Dukes Of Hazzard’ Star John Schneider Stands Up To ‘Woke Hollywood’ With New Movie
John Schneider recently hopped on a series of interviews to talk about his new movie, To Die For, and his view on the American movie industry after Hollywood refused him funding for his film. The 62-year-old actor revealed that the reason for the refusal is because of its unconventionally and Pro-American appeal.
bravotv.com
Ciara Miller Shows Off Her New “Badass” Ear Piercing: “It’s Beautiful”
During BravoCon 2022, Winter House’s Ciara Miller showed that she doesn’t mess around on the style front. Over the event-filled weekend, the Atlanta native rocked various eye-popping looks, including a denim midi skirt and bustier by Magda Butrym,. One of her boldest styles was a strapless black leather...
bravotv.com
Lala Kent Celebrates 4 Years of Sobriety: “You Better Work, Girl”
The Vanderpump Rules cast member received lots of “love [and] support” during her sober “birthday” weekend. Lala Kent just hit a major milestone in her sobriety journey, and yes, it called for a birthday-style celebration. On October 22, the Vanderpump Rules cast member uploaded some fall-themed Instagram photos with loved ones, sharing her latest accomplishment in the caption.
bravotv.com
Ashley Darby Opens Up About the Struggles of Her Home Buying Process with Michael
The RHOP cast member shared what “upset” her while looking for a house to buy with Michael Darby amid their separation. On the Season 7 premiere of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Ashley Darby revealed that she had made an offer on a home she planned to buy with Michael Darby. However, Ashley shared on the show’s October 23 episode that the house-hunting process wasn’t going as she’d hoped.
bravotv.com
Lisa Barlow’s Son Jack Celebrated His 18th Birthday with an Incredible Custom Cake
The RHOSLC cast member shared a look at her eldest son’s birthday confection featuring sweet personal photos. Lisa Barlow’s eldest son, Jack, just had a sweet celebration for a milestone birthday. In an October 23 Instagram Story photo, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member showed...
bravotv.com
Wendy Osefo Opens Up About Experiencing Hair Loss: “I’ve Ignored It for a Long Time”
“I feel like my body is almost breaking down,” the RHOP mom shared about losing her hair after the birth of her daughter, Kamrynn. On the October 23 episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Dr. Wendy Osefo opened up about experiencing hair loss following the birth of her third child.
bravotv.com
How to Watch the Full RHOM We’re Going (Back) to Miami Panel from BravoCon 2022
Here's your chance to check out the full RHOM We’re Going (Back) to Miami Panel from BravoCon 2022. The Real Housewives of Miami cast brought all the heat to BravoCon 2022’s We’re Going (Back) to Miami panel. And here’s your chance to relive all the spicy moments.
bravotv.com
Mercedes “MJ” Javid Shares That Reza Farahan Has Finally Met Shams
Reza's tension with Shahs of Sunset husband Tommy Feight had been a sad roadblock to him meeting MJ's son. Though Mercedes “MJ” Javid and Reza Farahan were able to repair their friendship on Shahs of Sunset Season 9, one devastating obstacle remained, following the August 2021 finale. As fans will remember, MJ's husband Tommy Feight never got to a place where he could allow Reza to meet their son, Shams, who is now three years old.
bravotv.com
Robyn Dixon Opens Up About Her Family’s “Special” New House: See Inside
The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member explained why her family is “able to appreciate everything [they] have so much more” in their “brand-new house.”. Robyn Dixon, Juan Dixon, and their sons moved into their new home last year, and as Robyn explained on the October 23 episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, the house represents a significant new chapter for her family.
Comments / 0