JMU men's basketball is back on the court Nov. 7 at the Atlantic Union Bank Center to tip-off its season. Colby Reece dove into the team and what to expect this season. JMU dropped its Homecoming game versus Marshall on Saturday, 26-12, with redshirt freshman quarterback Billy Atkins at the helm and other backups needing to play due to injured starters. The Dukes are now 5-2 (3-2 Sun Belt) and will look to use the bye week to get healthy, and Marshall advances to 4-3 (1-2 Sun Belt).

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO