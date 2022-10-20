Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Halloween-week Events in Luray & Nearby TownsTracy LeicherLuray, VA
FREE tablets via Luray weekend eventTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Luray 'Little Library' inspired by a love of booksTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Luray firefighters battle Dollar Tree blazeTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Page County Ruritans host Suicide Awareness WalkTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Related
breezejmu.org
Sunday Notebook | Glimpse into JMU’s future went south, but it wasn’t set up for much better
Damian Wroblewski, JMU offensive line coach and associate head coach for offense, went up to head coach Curt Cignetti at the end of Thursday’s practice, under 48 hours out from Saturday’s Homecoming game versus Marshall. It concerned star JMU graduate transfer quarterback Todd Centeio. “Todd’s in extreme pain...
breezejmu.org
Marshall spoils JMU's homecoming
With the absence of key players, JMU fell to Marshall on Homecoming. Senior Anchor Joshua Dixon dives into the loss and what the message is moving forward.
breezejmu.org
Coaches Chatter | Cignetti’s thoughts heading into bye week off two straight losses
JMU’s hit a rough patch. For the first time in seven years, the Dukes lost two straight regular season games, the latter to Marshall, 26-12, at Saturday’s Homecoming game. JMU head coach Curt Cignetti spoke Monday at the weekly Sun Belt Conference coaches call ahead of the Dukes’ first break in five weeks.
breezejmu.org
The good, bad and ugly of JMU's first half vs. Marshall
How about a low-scoring, punt-heavy Sun Belt Conference clash for Homecoming?. JMU leads Marshall 12-9 after 30 minutes. Here’s the good, bad and ugly from the first half of the Dukes’ second home Sun Belt game. Good: Atkins to Greene Jr. JMU didn’t get anything going on its...
breezejmu.org
Recapping JMU's second straight loss
JMU football fell to Marshall 26-12 on Homecoming, the second straight loss for the Dukes. Sports Editor Grant Johnson, Breeze TV Reporter Colby Reece and Senior Anchor Joshua Dixon analyze the Dukes loss and next steps.
breezejmu.org
JMU's mens basketball season preview
JMU men's basketball is back on the court Nov. 7 at the Atlantic Union Bank Center to tip-off its season. Colby Reece dove into the team and what to expect this season. JMU dropped its Homecoming game versus Marshall on Saturday, 26-12, with redshirt freshman quarterback Billy Atkins at the helm and other backups needing to play due to injured starters. The Dukes are now 5-2 (3-2 Sun Belt) and will look to use the bye week to get healthy, and Marshall advances to 4-3 (1-2 Sun Belt).
breezejmu.org
JMU football drops two straight for first time in Cignetti era; Marshall wins, 26-12
It started at quarterback. Just 30 minutes before kickoff, graduate starter Todd Centeio wasn’t dressed in warmups. Instead, he was talking to redshirt freshman Billy Atkins — the starter this afternoon against Marshall. With Atkins at the helm, the game plan changed. No longer did the Dukes aggressively...
Comments / 0