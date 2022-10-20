ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall spoils JMU's homecoming

With the absence of key players, JMU fell to Marshall on Homecoming. Senior Anchor Joshua Dixon dives into the loss and what the message is moving forward.
The good, bad and ugly of JMU's first half vs. Marshall

How about a low-scoring, punt-heavy Sun Belt Conference clash for Homecoming?. JMU leads Marshall 12-9 after 30 minutes. Here’s the good, bad and ugly from the first half of the Dukes’ second home Sun Belt game. Good: Atkins to Greene Jr. JMU didn’t get anything going on its...
Recapping JMU's second straight loss

JMU football fell to Marshall 26-12 on Homecoming, the second straight loss for the Dukes. Sports Editor Grant Johnson, Breeze TV Reporter Colby Reece and Senior Anchor Joshua Dixon analyze the Dukes loss and next steps.
JMU's mens basketball season preview

JMU men's basketball is back on the court Nov. 7 at the Atlantic Union Bank Center to tip-off its season. Colby Reece dove into the team and what to expect this season. JMU dropped its Homecoming game versus Marshall on Saturday, 26-12, with redshirt freshman quarterback Billy Atkins at the helm and other backups needing to play due to injured starters. The Dukes are now 5-2 (3-2 Sun Belt) and will look to use the bye week to get healthy, and Marshall advances to 4-3 (1-2 Sun Belt).
