Huntington, WV

breezejmu.org

Marshall spoils JMU's homecoming

With the absence of key players, JMU fell to Marshall on Homecoming. Senior Anchor Joshua Dixon dives into the loss and what the message is moving forward.
HARRISONBURG, VA
breezejmu.org

Dukes volleyball sweep Coastal Carolina in Game 1 of two-game series

Coming off four consecutive wins, JMU volleyball hungered for more, and defeated Coastal Carolina, 3-1 (25-20, 25-18, 25-17), in an intense battle in Harrisonburg. Coming into the game, Coastal Carolina and JMU were knotted atop the Sun Belt East Division. With the win, JMU’s now alone at the top of the east at 14-4 (8-1 Sun Belt).
HARRISONBURG, VA
breezejmu.org

JMU stays unbeaten in Sun Belt after 4-1 win over Georgia State

JMU women’s soccer defeated Georgia State 4-1 in its first matchup since 2012. The Dukes extended their streak to eight matches without a loss, all against Sun Belt opponents. Redshirt junior goalkeeper Alexandra Blom lead the team and was 25 seconds away from her eighth shutout of the season.
ATLANTA, GA
breezejmu.org

The good, bad and ugly of JMU's first half vs. Marshall

How about a low-scoring, punt-heavy Sun Belt Conference clash for Homecoming?. JMU leads Marshall 12-9 after 30 minutes. Here’s the good, bad and ugly from the first half of the Dukes’ second home Sun Belt game. Good: Atkins to Greene Jr. JMU didn’t get anything going on its...
HARRISONBURG, VA
breezejmu.org

JMU hosts events for Homecoming 2022

Students, alumni and other visitors to campus will have plenty of events and activities to choose from during this year’s Homecoming weekend from Friday, Oct. 21, to Sunday, Oct. 23. A full list of Homecoming weekend events and activities can be found on JMU’s Homecoming website, but here are highlights of the weekend’s events.

