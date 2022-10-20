Read full article on original website
breezejmu.org
Marshall spoils JMU's homecoming
With the absence of key players, JMU fell to Marshall on Homecoming. Senior Anchor Joshua Dixon dives into the loss and what the message is moving forward.
breezejmu.org
JMU football drops two straight for first time in Cignetti era; Marshall wins, 26-12
It started at quarterback. Just 30 minutes before kickoff, graduate starter Todd Centeio wasn’t dressed in warmups. Instead, he was talking to redshirt freshman Billy Atkins — the starter this afternoon against Marshall. With Atkins at the helm, the game plan changed. No longer did the Dukes aggressively...
breezejmu.org
Dukes volleyball sweep Coastal Carolina in Game 1 of two-game series
Coming off four consecutive wins, JMU volleyball hungered for more, and defeated Coastal Carolina, 3-1 (25-20, 25-18, 25-17), in an intense battle in Harrisonburg. Coming into the game, Coastal Carolina and JMU were knotted atop the Sun Belt East Division. With the win, JMU’s now alone at the top of the east at 14-4 (8-1 Sun Belt).
breezejmu.org
Dukes vs. Thundering Herd: A looking into the Homecoming football game
The Dukes are in a position they don’t see often — bouncing back from a regular season loss. After falling to Villanova 28-27 on Family Weekend last season, JMU followed it up with a 19-3 win at Richmond. This time around, JMU hosts Marshall (3-3, 0-2 Sun Belt)...
breezejmu.org
Sunday Notebook | Glimpse into JMU’s future went south, but it wasn’t set up for much better
Damian Wroblewski, JMU offensive line coach and associate head coach for offense, went up to head coach Curt Cignetti at the end of Thursday’s practice, under 48 hours out from Saturday’s Homecoming game versus Marshall. It concerned star JMU graduate transfer quarterback Todd Centeio. “Todd’s in extreme pain...
breezejmu.org
JMU stays unbeaten in Sun Belt after 4-1 win over Georgia State
JMU women’s soccer defeated Georgia State 4-1 in its first matchup since 2012. The Dukes extended their streak to eight matches without a loss, all against Sun Belt opponents. Redshirt junior goalkeeper Alexandra Blom lead the team and was 25 seconds away from her eighth shutout of the season.
breezejmu.org
JMU’s Turner ties for third, women’s golf eighth at The Ally at Old Waverly
JMU women’s golf finished eighth out of 11 teams with a score of 909 — 45-over-par 864. Redshirt junior Kendall Turner tied for third out of 60 golfers with a 216 even par performance, her best performance of the season. JMU started the tournament with a 306 —...
breezejmu.org
The good, bad and ugly of JMU's first half vs. Marshall
How about a low-scoring, punt-heavy Sun Belt Conference clash for Homecoming?. JMU leads Marshall 12-9 after 30 minutes. Here’s the good, bad and ugly from the first half of the Dukes’ second home Sun Belt game. Good: Atkins to Greene Jr. JMU didn’t get anything going on its...
breezejmu.org
JMU field hockey begins California trip with 3-2 OT loss vs. Stanford
Stanford defeated JMU field hockey 3-2 in overtime Thursday in the Dukes’ first of three games in California. This game marked the first time these two sides have met since 1996, and it's the Dukes’ first loss to Stanford in four meetings. In the first quarter, both teams...
breezejmu.org
A preview to JMU's matchup against Marshall
JMU football has their homecoming matchup against the Marshall Herd this weekend. Sports editors Madison Hricik and Grant Johnson work along side senior anchor Joshua Dixon to preview the game.
breezejmu.org
JMU hosts events for Homecoming 2022
Students, alumni and other visitors to campus will have plenty of events and activities to choose from during this year’s Homecoming weekend from Friday, Oct. 21, to Sunday, Oct. 23. A full list of Homecoming weekend events and activities can be found on JMU’s Homecoming website, but here are highlights of the weekend’s events.
