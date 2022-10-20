Read full article on original website
Cowboys' Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs fined for actions during loss to Eagles, per report
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a bit more than just a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, as two of their defensive stars had to pay up for some of their actions during the Week 6 NFC East showdown. Per NFL Media, linebacker Micah Parsons was fined $10,609 for...
NFL investigating officials after video appears to show them getting autograph from Mike Evans, per report
Two NFL officials may have found themselves in hot water due to their actions following the Carolina Panthers' 21-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7 on Sunday. According to NFL Media, the league is reviewing an incident involving side judge Jeff Lamberth and line judge Tripp Sutter.
Giants' Evan Neal: Tests confirm MCL injury
Neal (knee) is believed to have suffered a grade 2 MCL sprain based on early tests, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Neal went down with a knee injury in Sunday's win over the Jaguars and it has now been reported to be an MCL sprain. The offensive tackle could be forced to miss some games moving forward, but his timetable has yet to be determined. Devery Hamilton could step into a starting role in Neal's absence.
Evaluating Josh Jacobs’ future with the Las Vegas Raiders after a hot start in 2022
We can all see that the Las Vegas Raiders offense reaches optimal levels when running back Josh Jacobs gets going
Jets' Breece Hall: Hurts knee Sunday
Hall has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Broncos with a knee injury. Prior to his exit, Hall carried four times for 72 yards and TD, but the fact that he was ruled out not long after he left the contest is concerning. In his absence, Michael Carter is in line to head the Jets' rushing attack, with Ty Johnson on hand to work in a complementary role.
Lions' Josh Paschal: Ready for debut
Paschal (sports hernia) was activated from the PUP list Saturday. Paschal started the season on the PUP list after undergoing surgery for a sports hernia during the offseason. The rookie should make his NFL debut Sunday against the Cowboys.
Patriots' Isaiah Wynn: Sidelined Monday night
Wynn (shoulder) was ruled inactive ahead of Monday's game against Chicago. Wynn was limited with a shoulder injury in each practice of Week 8 and will miss his first game of the season Monday. In his stead, expect 12th-year veteran Marcus Cannon to start at right tackle for New England.
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Candidate to draw start Sunday
Pacheco took first-team reps in practice this week and is a candidate to start Sunday's game against the 49ers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Pacheco logged just two carries in Kansas City's Week 6 loss to the Bills, but per Rapoport, the 2022 seventh-rounder is expected to draw the start Sunday, while Clyde Edwards-Helaire will still maintain a key role on offense and Jerick McKinnon mixes in. The report suggests that both Pacheco and Edwards-Helaire are expected to see significant snaps versus the 49ers, and in that context Pacheco could have a chance to yield Week 7 fantasy dividends for those in need of RB help.
Bears' Lucas Patrick: Exits Monday
Patrick (toe) is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Patriots, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Patrick was carted to the Bears' locker room after sustaining a toe injury at some point during the first quarter. The veteran has played multiple positions on the interior of Chicago's offensive line this season, and his absence will leave Sam Mustipher to step in at center against New England, per Adam Jahns of The Athletic.
Packers' Sammy Watkins: Activated off IR
The Packers officially activated Watkins (hamstring) off injured reserve Saturday, but he's listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Washington. Watkins was designated to return from IR earlier in the week and has a chance to be available this weeknd. He played 67 and 65 percent of offensive snaps in Weeks 1 and 2, and he figures to see a similar workload going forward. If he's active Sunday, the veteran pass catcher will compete for targets with the likes of Allen Lazard and Romeo Doubs with Randall Cobb (ankle) on IR and Christian Watson (hamstring) out for Week 7.
Patriots' David Andrews: Departs with injury
Andrews exited to be evaluated for a head injury during Monday's game against the Bears. Andrews took a scary hit on a blindside block during an interception return in the fourth quarter, likely leaving him sidelined for the remainder of this contest. In his stead, veteran James Ferentz should step in at center for the Patriots.
Landon Collins: Moves back to practice squad
Collins reverted to the Giants' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Collins was activated ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars for the first time since joining the Giants' practice squad ahead of Week 4. The 28-year-old logged one tackle while playing 23 defensive snaps alongside Dane Belton, as the two operated as New York's backup safeties behind Julian Love and Xavier McKinney in Week 7. Collins could continue to help fill in if Jason Pinnock (ankle) remains sidelined against the Seahawks on Sunday, Oct. 30.
Lions' Josh Reynolds: Low usage despite St. Brown's exit
Reynolds caught one of two targets for eight yards during Sunday's 24-6 loss to the Cowboys. After seeing 28 targets over the previous three games, Reynolds was curiously unused on a day that Amon-Ra St. Brown (concussion) left early to join DJ Chark (ankle) on the sidelines. Instead, Kalif Raymond led the way among Lions receivers as Jared Goff slowly worked his way into scoring position before turning the ball over on four occasions. If St. Brown needs to miss time, Reynolds would slot in as the Detroit's clear No. 1 option at wideout in Week 8 against Miami.
Dolphins' Skylar Thompson: Inactive Sunday
Thompson (thumb) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against Pittsburgh. Thompson was limited by a right thumb injury during practice this week and won't be able to suit up in primetime Sunday. Tua Tagovailoa will return to the field while Teddy Bridgewater serves as his backup.
Bears' Khalil Herbert: Narrowing gap to Montgomery
Herbert rushed the ball 12 times for 62 yards in Monday's 33-14 win over the Patriots. He added one reception for 25 yards and a touchdown. Herbert earned only two touches fewer than Montgomery, with both looking effective in Chicago's win. He had two rushes that went for more than 10 yards, though his performance was highlighted by a 25-yard touchdown reception late in the first half. Herbert remains the secondary back in Chicago, though it appears the team may be willing to give Herbert a more consistent chance to produce moving forward.
Colts' Julian Blackmon: Comes off bench
Blackmon had three total tackles in Sunday's loss at Tennessee. He came off the bench and played on 21 of the defense's 59 snaps. Blackmon missed two games with an ankle injury, then was active in Week 6 and didn't play. It's not clear if he's not back to full speed or if Rodney Thomas has supplanted him as the starting free safety.
Packers' Allen Lazard: Sporting sling Monday
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Monday that Lazard suffered a left shoulder injury during Sunday's loss to Washington, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports. Lazard picked up the injury near the end of the third quarter of Sunday's contest and briefly returned before spending the rest of...
Jets' Ty Johnson: Climbs up depth chart
Johnson is expected to step in as the top change-of-pace option behind Michael Carter beginning with Sunday's game against the Patriots after tests confirmed lead back Breece Hall (knee) suffered a season-ending ACL tear and a minor meniscus injury during the Jets' Week 7 win over the Broncos, Adam Schefter and Rich Cimini of ESPN.com report.
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Struggles with seven targets
Gesicki caught three of seven targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Steelers. Gesicki failed to capitalize off of last week's two-score performance, crashing back down to earth with a forgettable fantasy line. The seven targets with Tua Tagovailoa (concussion/ankle) back under center was noteworthy, as the duo failed to produce more than four targets in any game both have been active in this season. Gesicki remains a fringe fantasy tight end heading into next Sunday's matchup against the Lions.
Rams' Kyren Williams: Return to practice looming
Rams head coach Sean McVay said Monday that the team may be able to start discussing Williams (ankle) return from injured reserve following Week 8, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports. Williams picked up a high-ankle sprain during the season opener and has been sidelined since. He was given a...
