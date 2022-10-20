Read full article on original website
Narcity
A Lotto Max Winner In Ontario Scored $1 Million & It Wasn't His First Time
A Lotto Max winner from Milton, Ontario, is $1 million richer, again, after getting lucky on a Maxmillions ticket for the second year in a row. The remarkably consistent lottery winner, Antoine Beaini, said he was at home with his wife when he discovered he'd hit big in the September 23, 2022, Lotto Max draw.
Narcity
A Lotto Max Winner Has Finally Scored The $70 Million Jackpot
There is finally a Lotto Max winner for the $70 million jackpot and someone just got so much richer!. For the draw on Friday, October 21, the Lotto Max winning numbers that needed to be matched to win the grand prize are 1, 9, 25, 35, 41, 43 and 50.
