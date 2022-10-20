ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Crown’ Season 5: Judi Dench Calls out ‘Cruelly Unjust’ Show for 2 Major Inaccuracies

By Fred Topel
 4 days ago

The Crown has captivated Netflix viewers with its story of Queen Elizabeth II (Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, Imelda Staunton)’s reign. It even featured acting royalty like the aforementioned, along with Helena Bonham Carter, Lesley Manville, Jonathan Pryce and more. As The Crown Season 5 approaches, one Dame isn’t happy. Dame Judi Dench explained exactly why.

Judi Dench | Mike Marsland/WireImage

Dench wrote a letter to The Times which they published on Oct. 20. She outlined two problematic storylines in The Crown . The Crown Season 5 premieres Nov. 9 on Netflix.

Dame Judi Dench responds to Sir John Major’s criticism of ‘The Crown’ Season 5

On Oct. 17, Netflix released a statement responding to former Prime Minister John Major, which The Times published. The Crown Season 5 includes a storyline in which Prince Charles (Dominic West) meets with Major (Jonny Lee Miller). On the show, Charles suggests removing Elizabeth to make way for his reign. Netflix stood behind its dramatization of “what could have happened.” But, Major called it “damaging and malicious fiction,” and Dench agrees.

RELATED: Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ Has a Plan for the Series Regarding Queen Elizabeth’s Death

“Sir, Sir John Major is not alone in his concerns that the latest series of The Crown will present an inaccurate and hurtful account of history,” Dench wrote to The Times . “Indeed, the closer the drama comes to our present times, the more freely it seems willing to blur the lines between historical accuracy and crude sensationalism. While many will recognise The Crown for the brilliant but fictionalised account of events that it is, I fear that a significant number of viewers, particularly overseas, may take its version of history as being wholly true.”

Judi Dench calls out 2 ‘The Crown’ Season 5 storylines

Dench has played royals herself, including Elizabeth I in Shakespeare in Love and Queen Victoria in Victoria & Abdul . She feels The Crown Season 5 storyline is cruel to the late Elizabeth II, who died Sept. 8 .

RELATED: ‘The Crown’: 3 Actors Will Portray Prince William and Kate Middleton in Season 6

“Given some of the wounding suggestions apparently contained in the new series — that King Charles plotted for his mother to abdicate, for example, or once suggested his mother’s parenting was so deficient that she might have deserved a jail sentence — this is both cruelly unjust to the individuals and damaging to the institution they represent,” Dench wrote.

Some simple words could fix the issue

Dench calls upon Netflix to put a disclaimer ahead of episodes of The Crown . She feels it necessary to inform viewers that it is indeed fiction. The Crown is based on historical, and some modern day, public figures. However, there is enough dramatic license that Dench feels must be clarified.

No one is a greater believer in artistic freedom than I, but this cannot go unchallenged. Despite this week stating publicly that The Crown has always been a “fictionalised drama” the programme makers have resisted all calls for them to carry a disclaimer at the start of each episode.The time has come for Netflix to reconsider — for the sake of a family and a nation so recently bereaved, as a mark of respect to a sovereign who served her people so dutifully for 70 years, and to preserve its reputation in the eyes of its British subscribers.

Judi Dench, letter to The Times , 10/20/22

RELATED: Royal Family Uses Influence to Block Filming for Season 5 of ‘The Crown’ Claims Author: ‘They’re Not Happy’

Comments / 0

Related
seventeen.com

Prince Harry Allegedly Sent Prince William a "Blunt Two-Word Response" to Decline Meeting

A new (and pretty dramatic-seeming) royal book called Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown is here to shed some light on the extremely tense relationship between Prince Harry and Prince William, and it's taking us allllll the way back to 2019. This was the year that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan went on royal tour, when Meghan revealed she was having a difficult time to ITV reporter Tom Bradby, who asked how she was.
Popculture

'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'

Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
iheart.com

Royal Family Shares New Portrait Taken Before Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

The Royal Family has released a new portrait of working members of the family that was taken the day before Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral. The photo, taken at Buckingham Palace, features Britain's new monarch King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, and Kate Middleton. The latter couple is now referred to as The Prince and Princess of Wales after receiving the titles from King Charles following the death of the Queen on September 8th.
People

Queen Camilla's Coronation Crown: See Her Options — and Why a Tiara or Diadem Won't Do

While Buckingham Palace have confirmed that Camilla will be crowned at next year’s coronation ceremony, the debate continues over exactly which crown she will use The search is on for a crown for Queen Camilla. When Camilla is crowned alongside King Charles at his coronation on May 6, 2023, she needs a suitable headpiece — but which one the couple will choose is very much up for debate. As the controversy around the provenance of the famous Koh-i-Nûr diamond — the centerpiece of Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother's crown...
Daily Mail

Inside Clarence House: As it emerges King Charles and Camilla will shun Buckingham Palace for their London residence, how the couple have filled the home with personal touches - including portraits of the Queen Mother and priceless antiques

In the 19 years since he moved to Clarence House, King Charles and the Queen Consort have brought their own personal touch to the dwelling. And, according to The Times, in a break from tradition, the Monarch has no immediate plans to leave his house, which is located on The Mall, in order to move to Buckingham Palace, as other Sovereign, including his late mother, have done before him.
