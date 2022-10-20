Read full article on original website
Morris Eugene Mills
Morris "MOE" Eugene Mills passed away Saturday October 22, 2022 at. Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, Kansas surrounded by his family. Morris was born in Russell, Kansas on February 12, 1952, the son of. Mildred (McCord) Mills and Melvin Mills. Morris graduated from Russell High School in 1970 and attended Salina.
Dianne Kay (Watkins) Surface-Deckard
She was born November 24, 1949, in Rapid City, South Dakota, the daughter of Virgil and Charlotte Watkins. She was a 1967 graduate of Marquette High School. On June 10, 1967, Dianne was united in marriage to Bradley Lowell Surface in Garnett. He preceded her in death in 2006. On...
Thomas ‘Tommy’ Lynn Rumford
Thomas ‘Tommy’ Lynn Rumford, 68, passed away October 19, 2022, at Meridian Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, Wichita. He was born June 2, 1954, in Hutchinson, to Charles Floyd Rumford, Jr. and Lola Mayrea (Cook) Rumford. Tommy was a graduate of Fairfield High School, Langdon, and Garden City...
Five Thoughts on 11-man Football Playoff Brackets
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The regular season is finished in high school football in Kansas, which means we are now less than a week from the postseason starting. Here are five thoughts on the release of the 11-man brackets. Kingman seeks to make additional history. Friday, Kingman wrapped up an...
Protect the Blood Supply by Donating this Fall
KANSAS — The American Red Cross urges blood donors of all types and those who have never given before to book a time to give blood or platelets now and help keep the blood supply from dropping ahead of the holidays. People of all blood types are needed, especially...
Five thoughts on state volleyball
There was a time when volleyball in Reno County wasn’t so strong. Now, it seems at least two of the eight county schools head to a state volleyball tournament every year. After Saturday’s substate tournaments across seven classifications, three county teams are headed to state – Hutchinson (Class 5A), Pretty Prairie (1A Division 1), and Central Christian (1A Division 2). Here are five thoughts on the upcoming state tournaments, which are Friday and Saturday in Salina (Classes 6A and 5A), Hutchinson (4A and 3A), Dodge City (2A and 1A Division 1), and Emporia (1A Division 2).
McPherson Opera House Has New Executive Director
MCPHERSON, Kan. – The McPherson Opera House Company Board of Directors recently announced that Karissa Hoffman has been named as the new Executive Director for the McPherson Opera House. Hoffman is from Marquette and currently resides in McPherson with her husband and two little girls. She graduated from Central...
Dragons Look to Clinch West Crown Saturday at Barton
The final regular-season match of the 2022 women’s soccer team as the Hutchinson Community College Blue Dragons within one win of a Jayhawk Conference championship. The No. 17-ranked Blue Dragons (13-2, 10-2 Jayhawk West) travel to meet No. 18 Barton (13-3, 9-2) in a 1 p.m. kickoff from the Cougar Soccer Field on the campus of Barton Community College. The game will be streamed live by the Cougar Sports Network.
Dragons Force 7 Takeaways in Huge Win Over Busters
GARDEN CITY, Kan. – Jalik Thomas and Ja’Maric Morris had two interceptions each as part of a school-record-tying five interceptions to cap a tremendous defensive effort by the No. 1-ranked Hutchinson Community College Football team on Saturday at Garden City. The Blue Dragons had seven total takeaways and...
DEA Drug Take Back Day is this Saturday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Several communities will be hosting a drop-off location for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is a great opportunity to safely dispose of any old or unneeded prescription medications (no needles) you have sitting around. It’s free, no questions asked. The intent is to help make sure these medications aren’t lost, stolen or misused.
No. 17 Blue Dragons Fall to Barton in Regular Season Finale
GREAT BEND, Kan. – The No. 18-ranked Barton Cougars scored two second-half goals to break and scoreless halftime and send the 17th-ranked Hutchinson Community College Women’s Soccer team to a 2-0 defeat in a battle of the top two teams in the Jayhawk West on Saturday at Cougar Field.
KDOT Selects Woodie Seat Project for Cost Share Grant
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) announced this week that a joint application between the City of Hutchinson and Reno County has been selected for funding in the Fall 2022 KDOT Cost Share grant cycle. The $1.5 million award will cover approximately 42% of a $3.6 million dollar project that will assist in the repair and preservation of the Woodie Seat corridor including the County owned bridge over the Arkansas River and the City-owned infrastructure located north of the bridge and south of Avenue C.
Hutchinson Fire Crews Work Residential Fire Friday Evening on North Adams
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson Fire Department was called Friday evening to the 1700 block of N. Adams for the report of a structure fire. The first arriving units found heavy smoke coming from the north side of a house at 1717 N. Adams St. Crews made an aggressive...
Buhler Cross Country Sweeps McPherson Regional; Hard Work Pays Off with Another Trip to State
BUHLER, Kan. – The current members of the Buhler Cross Country team have never not qualified for 4A State. The Buhler boys have claimed four-straight 4A titles, while the girls have been a constant presence in the top four, winning their own title in 2019 – a streak that this year’s roster is focused on extending.
