abc45.com
Reidsville Man Arrested on Kidnapping Charges
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — 37-year-old Raymond Lee Rivers, III, or Reidsville, has been charged by Rockingham County Sheriffs with a kidnapping and serious assault. This attack occurred at 199 Willis Lane on Saturday morning. The female victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries after being...
abc45.com
Monday Morning Greensboro Assault Now Ruled Homicide
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Monday at 3:16 a.m., Greensboro Police responded to a shooting at the 1900 block of Woodside Drive. A gunshot victim was discovered with serious injury. The victim, 18-year-old Farseat Calderon, has since died from their injury. This incident is now being investigated as a homicide. No...
abc45.com
Greensboro Shooting Assault Hospitalizes One
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Sunday at roughly 1:17 p.m., Greensboro Police were alerted to a Discharge of Firearm call on the 2000 block of Bywood Road. Upon arrival, one victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound. They have since been taken to an area hospital for treatment. There is...
abc45.com
Greensboro Police investigate 37th homicide for the year
Greensboro — An aggravated assault over the weekend in Greensboro has now turned deadly. Causing the homicide rate to grow. Over the last several months there have been 36 homicides here in Greensboro. The most recent killing, early this morning was 18-year-old Farseat Calderon. He makes the 37th homicide. Detectives say they’re working to slow the rate down.
abc45.com
One man arrested after initiating vehicle pursuit with Winston-Salem police
Winston-Salem, NC — Winston-Salem Police were involved in a car chase after responding to a car break-in . Police responded to a car break-in, in progress. When officers arrived at the scene they found 63-year-old Timothy Lindsay inside a stolen box truck. Officers ordered Lindsay out of the car, that's when Lindsay started the truck and tried to run over Sergeant Nieves. Lindsay then intentionally rammed Officer Reyes's vehicle who arrived on the scene to assist.
abc45.com
Lexington Child Found Locked in Dog Cage Had Lived Outside for Months, Warrant Says
LEXINGTON, N.C. — The nine-year-old child found sleeping outside in a locked dog kennel had been living in the cage since April, according to a search warrant. The child claimed that there was no room for him inside of the home where his father and stepmother lived. His stepmother, Sarah Starr, also said that only the boy's aunt, homeowner Shelly Barnes, knew the combination for the lock. All three adults were arrested on charges including felony child abuse and false imprisonment. Authorities were alerted to the Starr's child being outside overnight in freezing temperatures after an anonymous 911 call on October 19.
abc45.com
Reidsville PD increasing patrols for Halloween Weekend
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — The Halloween Booze It & Lose It Enforcement Campaign is now in full effect until November 1st. Reidsville Police Department is determined to make this Halloween safer by increasing patrol presence in hopes to keep drunk drivers off the road. In 2021, North Carolina had 250...
abc45.com
One man shot at an apartment complex in Winston-Salem
Winston-Salem, NC — A shooting in Winston-Salem has left one person injured. Winston-Salem Police responded to 2240 Sunderland Rd Saturday morning. When officers arrived at the scene they found 21-year-old Isaac Sanchez suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm. Upon investigation officers discovered Sanchez was sitting in his...
abc45.com
Walgreens robbed at gunpoint in Winston-Salem
Winston-Salem, NC — Winston-Salem Police have arrested a man responsible for robbing a Walgreens at gunpoint in Winston-Salem. Police responded to 2125 Cloverdale Ave., after receiving a call about an armed robbery .Employees Business personnel told officers the suspect was in the middle of purchasing several items when he threated to hurt the employee and demanded cash and other items.
abc45.com
Major intersection changes planned for Benjamin Parkway
The North Carolina Department of Transportation is planning to reduce congestion by removing three intersections on the north side of Benjamin Parkway. Pembroke, Cornwallis and Fairway Drive will force those leaving from their respective neighborhoods onto the north or southbound lane depending on what side of the street they are on.
abc45.com
Triad parents, schools respond to national report showing learning loss in core subjects
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — "They keep mentioning we need to move on from remote learning," said Amanda Yokeley, a Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools mother of two. "We need to get away from remote learning, but the fact is we are still facing the problems from remote learning." Yokeley has two...
abc45.com
Dawali Festival of Lights made Official by Governor Cooper
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Diwali, a religious event known as Festival of Lights, practiced by Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists will be celebrated October 24th in years to come state-wide. Today, Gov. Roy Cooper signed a proclamation making October Hindu Heritage Month and October 24th Dawali. Gov. Cooper attended Diwali...
