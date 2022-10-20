LEXINGTON, N.C. — The nine-year-old child found sleeping outside in a locked dog kennel had been living in the cage since April, according to a search warrant. The child claimed that there was no room for him inside of the home where his father and stepmother lived. His stepmother, Sarah Starr, also said that only the boy's aunt, homeowner Shelly Barnes, knew the combination for the lock. All three adults were arrested on charges including felony child abuse and false imprisonment. Authorities were alerted to the Starr's child being outside overnight in freezing temperatures after an anonymous 911 call on October 19.

LEXINGTON, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO