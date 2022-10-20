ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Terry Mansfield

Las Vegas Dangerous Neighborhoods

Las Vegas, Nevada, is one of the world's most popular tourist destinations. However, it is also home to some dangerous neighborhoods. Welcome to Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.Image by lindsayascott from Pixabay.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

New Las Vegas Strip Casino Reinvents a Sin City Staple

The covid pandemic literally stopped Las Vegas' growing momentum in its tracks. In February 2020, the city had just added the former Oakland Raiders and a number of new casino projects were in the works, with one nearing completion. That doesn't seem like a big deal given the massive construction...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

A Combined Restaurant and Indoor Pickleball Court Is Opening in Henderson

A new three-acre, multi-level property will soon open in Henderson as Chicken N Pickle. The entertainment complex will offer a restaurant, a dog park, and pickleball courts. Lately, it seems the Las Vegas Valley loves pairing food with recreation. The Valley is already home to a couple of arcade bars. There’s also a handful of axe-throwing bars. And a new bar and restaurant, Flights opens this fall, as a place where groups can throw darts while they dine. Chicken N Pickle at the corner of St. Rose and Maryland Parkways, will have several air-conditioned pickleball courts when it opens in late 2023.
HENDERSON, NV
FanSided

Chef JJ Johnson believes Pepsi’s Dig In Las Vegas residency is a game changer, interview

When Pepsi announced its Dig In Las Vegas residency program, many people took notice. Although the dining options in the vibrant city are many, there is room to add more diversity to the scene. As the first chef to kick off the Pepsi Dig In residency program, Chef JJ Johnson of New York City’s FIELDTRIP is embracing this opportunity. More importantly, it could be the spark to push forward a dining evolution.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

WhiskyFest comes to Las Vegas (Dec. 2)

—Whisky Lovers to Sample the World’s Best Whiskies On December 2nd— What: For the first time ever, Whisky Advocate magazine presents WhiskyFest, the leading whisky festival in North America, in Las Vegas! The festival, which also takes place in New York and San Francisco this year, as well as Chicago earlier this year, offers the opportunity to sample hundreds of whiskies from around the world—including single malt and blended Scotch, Irish, bourbon, rye, Tennessee, Japanese, Canadian, French, Indian, and craft-distilled whiskies—and learn firsthand from the experts. Distillery representatives will be on hand at their pouring booths, while educational seminars, featuring their own tastings, will be running throughout the evening as well.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Attendees react to cancellation of ‘When We Were Young’ opening day

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Festivalgoers were disappointed and “expected better” from organizers after the highly-anticipated When We Were Young festival was canceled due to high winds. Some one-day ticket holders had traveled from around the world to see their favorite pop punk and rock musicians play. Luisa...
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Las Vegas Realtor Nathan Strager Lists 9.8 Acres of Prime Housing Property for $7,000,000

Realtor Nate Strager of Luxury Estates International has just listed an exceptional property for building new housing located just off of Jones and Racel. Eight parcels are being combined to be sold as 9.8 continuous acres for $7,000,000. These parcels include 125-11-703-005/006/007/008/009/010/011/012. The property is surrounded by residential homes. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy