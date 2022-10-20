Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Las Vegas Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLas Vegas, NV
After a rough 3 game skid, can UNLV rebound to become bowl eligible?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
Do you have what it takes to play professional football? October 29th is your chance to find outEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
UNLV Football: A game in South Bend suddenly looks a whole lot more winnableEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Related
Man who entered into Post-It note contract with Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony Hsieh sues for ownership in Nacho Daddy
A man who claims he is owed more than $12 million of former Zappos CEO and Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony Hsieh’s estate, as part of a deal made on a sticky note, is suing for part ownership of the restaurant chain Nacho Daddy.
What’s next for shuttered resort near Las Vegas Strip?
During the pandemic, hotels and casinos shut down and while the majority of resorts opened back up, some resorts including the Royal Resort did not.
Las Vegas Dangerous Neighborhoods
Las Vegas, Nevada, is one of the world's most popular tourist destinations. However, it is also home to some dangerous neighborhoods. Welcome to Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.Image by lindsayascott from Pixabay.
2news.com
Las Vegas billboard put up to find ‘genuine psychic’ in bizarre experiment
A billboard has been erected in Las Vegas looking for a ‘genuine psychic’. The sign which is located on East Tropicana Ave reads ‘Psychic wanted, you know where to apply, but doesn’t provide any additional information as to who should be contacted or where to ‘apply’.
New Las Vegas Strip Casino Reinvents a Sin City Staple
The covid pandemic literally stopped Las Vegas' growing momentum in its tracks. In February 2020, the city had just added the former Oakland Raiders and a number of new casino projects were in the works, with one nearing completion. That doesn't seem like a big deal given the massive construction...
Eater
A Combined Restaurant and Indoor Pickleball Court Is Opening in Henderson
A new three-acre, multi-level property will soon open in Henderson as Chicken N Pickle. The entertainment complex will offer a restaurant, a dog park, and pickleball courts. Lately, it seems the Las Vegas Valley loves pairing food with recreation. The Valley is already home to a couple of arcade bars. There’s also a handful of axe-throwing bars. And a new bar and restaurant, Flights opens this fall, as a place where groups can throw darts while they dine. Chicken N Pickle at the corner of St. Rose and Maryland Parkways, will have several air-conditioned pickleball courts when it opens in late 2023.
Chef JJ Johnson believes Pepsi’s Dig In Las Vegas residency is a game changer, interview
When Pepsi announced its Dig In Las Vegas residency program, many people took notice. Although the dining options in the vibrant city are many, there is room to add more diversity to the scene. As the first chef to kick off the Pepsi Dig In residency program, Chef JJ Johnson of New York City’s FIELDTRIP is embracing this opportunity. More importantly, it could be the spark to push forward a dining evolution.
Las Vegas local wins $40k jackpot with max bet at Rampart Casino in Summerlin
Officials confirmed that a Las Vegas local won $40,000 with four aces Friday night.The local scored big at Rampart Casino in Summerlin. The player was putting max bets on the machine.
Free shows announced throughout Las Vegas following cancellation of When We Were Young
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Despite the last-minute cancellation for Saturday’s portion of the When We Were Young Festival due to severe winds, some bands have taken matters into their own hands. The All-American Rejects will treat fans to a free show at Soul Belly Barbecue (1327 South Main Street), located in the Arts District in downtown […]
vegas24seven.com
WhiskyFest comes to Las Vegas (Dec. 2)
—Whisky Lovers to Sample the World’s Best Whiskies On December 2nd— What: For the first time ever, Whisky Advocate magazine presents WhiskyFest, the leading whisky festival in North America, in Las Vegas! The festival, which also takes place in New York and San Francisco this year, as well as Chicago earlier this year, offers the opportunity to sample hundreds of whiskies from around the world—including single malt and blended Scotch, Irish, bourbon, rye, Tennessee, Japanese, Canadian, French, Indian, and craft-distilled whiskies—and learn firsthand from the experts. Distillery representatives will be on hand at their pouring booths, while educational seminars, featuring their own tastings, will be running throughout the evening as well.
Fox5 KVVU
Attendees react to cancellation of ‘When We Were Young’ opening day
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Festivalgoers were disappointed and “expected better” from organizers after the highly-anticipated When We Were Young festival was canceled due to high winds. Some one-day ticket holders had traveled from around the world to see their favorite pop punk and rock musicians play. Luisa...
nevadabusiness.com
Las Vegas Realtor Nathan Strager Lists 9.8 Acres of Prime Housing Property for $7,000,000
Realtor Nate Strager of Luxury Estates International has just listed an exceptional property for building new housing located just off of Jones and Racel. Eight parcels are being combined to be sold as 9.8 continuous acres for $7,000,000. These parcels include 125-11-703-005/006/007/008/009/010/011/012. The property is surrounded by residential homes. The...
L.A. to Vegas: The First Sin City Nightlife Venue to Celebrate 25 Years
LAMag’s semimonthly go-to guide for that getaway you’ve already planned—or the one you will want to plan soon The post L.A. to Vegas: The First Sin City Nightlife Venue to Celebrate 25 Years appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Black Rodeo USA saddles up in Las Vegas showcasing African American cowboys
African American cowboys and cowgirls are reintroducing the legacy of their ancestors of the Wild West in Black Rodeo USA.
I grew up just outside of Las Vegas. Here are 8 of my favorite things to do and see around town that don't involve the Strip.
There's more to Las Vegas, Nevada, than casinos and nightclubs — read a local's list of places to visit, including a water park and nature preserve.
‘Fast & Furious’ comes to life with FuelFest at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway
If you love cars and love racing, you can watch "Fast & Furious" come to life at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Las Vegas Raiders fans host a tailgate food giveaway to combat food insecurity
One in nine Nevadans face hunger each day, a group of Raiders fans are trying to help combat hunger through tailgating.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada Preservation Foundation hosting ‘Tombstone Tales’ at Las Vegas’ oldest cemetery
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Preservation Foundation is getting in the Halloween spirit by hosting its annual walking tours of a Las Vegas cemetery. The 90-minute “Tombstone Tales” will be held at Las Vegas’ oldest cemetery, Woodlawn Cemetery, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Offender who walked away from Los Angeles reentry facility located in Las Vegas
A man who walked away from a reentry program in Los Angeles earlier this month has been apprehended in Las Vegas, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said. Jawan Richard Harris, 26 was arrested Monday afternoon by agents with the FBI’s Las Vegas Metropolitan Fugitive Task Force. Harris was reported missing from the Male […]
Chicken N Pickle coming to Henderson in late 2023
Coming to the corner of St. Rose and Maryland Parkways, Chicken N Pickle is a three-acre, multi-level, unique indoor/outdoor experience.
Comments / 3