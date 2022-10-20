Read full article on original website
Will Ohio schools require COVID-19 vaccines next year?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The COVID-19 vaccine is one step closer to being added to the recommended immunization schedule for children and adults — but it won’t affect Ohio’s vaccine requirements. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted unanimously to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of recommended […]
Columbus sues judge for inaction on gun law case
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The city of Columbus has sued a judge for failing to make rulings in the city’s lawsuit against Ohio concerning a 2019 law expanding self-defense. In the lawsuit filed in the Ohio Supreme Court Monday, the city accuses Judge Stephen L. McIntosh of not issuing rulings on multiple motions in Columbus’ […]
Democrats hold edge in Michigan, Pennsylvania governor races; Wisconsin a toss-up: CNN polling
Democratic gubernatorial candidates are leading their Republican counterparts in Michigan and Pennsylvania, while the nominees in Wisconsin are polling within the margin of error, according to new CNN polling. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) is leading Republican challenger Tudor Dixon among likely voters, 52 percent to 46 percent, according to CNN polling. Among registered voters, […]
Nov. 8 election: Who’s on the ballot for Ohio Supreme Court?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Abortion, redistricting and a slew of other hot-button issues are on Ohioans’ ballots this fall, albeit indirectly. Ohio is gearing up to administer one of the nation’s most competitive state supreme court races on Nov. 8, with six candidates vying for a seat on the seven-member bench that has the ultimate […]
When Ohio organizations have failed to tell the public about drinking water issues
The ability to trust that our basic needs are met is the foundation of a healthy psyche, according to Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. These needs include access to food, water, shelter, and other physiological necessities. When we cannot fulfill those needs, items and tasks that appear higher on the hierarchy, like freedom, friendship, self-esteem, and self-actualization, […]
Some Ohioans may ditch party affiliation in governor, US Senate races
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — About 1 in 10 Ohioans plan to diverge from party lines in the state’s gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races at the ballot box on Nov. 8, the latest polling suggests. As the campaign clock winds down for the Nov. 8 election, a poll released on Monday by the Siena College Research […]
Cold front bringing end of very warm temps for Columbus area
Wednesday: Morning showers, breezy, cooler, high 60. It has been a very warm day again today with highs in the middle to upper 70s. The high today is a top 8 warmest for the date in the middle to upper 70s. We will see more clouds increasing tonight and this should keep temps up a bit in the lower 50s. This will be about 10 degrees above normal for this time of the year.
Remember the Equifax breach? You might have payout options in your email
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A class-action lawsuit affecting nearly half of the entire U.S. population may have mail waiting for Ohioans who opted in a few years ago. The 2017 Equifax breach saw hackers take roughly 147.9 million Americans‘ personal information, making it one of the largest data breaches in history. The exposed information included […]
