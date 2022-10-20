Wednesday: Morning showers, breezy, cooler, high 60. It has been a very warm day again today with highs in the middle to upper 70s. The high today is a top 8 warmest for the date in the middle to upper 70s. We will see more clouds increasing tonight and this should keep temps up a bit in the lower 50s. This will be about 10 degrees above normal for this time of the year.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO