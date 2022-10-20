Read full article on original website
Burley Straw Maze re-opens after Friday night fire, owners grateful for community support
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Magic Valley residents are breathing a sigh of relief and expressing excitement, as the Burley Straw Maze has reopened. This, after a fire Friday evening gave everyone at the venue an unplanned scare. Four agencies worked the blaze Friday night. The fire was quickly...
Boys and Girls Club of the Magic Valley plans to open a new center in Jerome, offering new services until then
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Boys and Girls Club of the Magic Valley currently has 10 locations, but now for the first time, they are opening up their services to the Jerome community, with an 11th location. “We are thrilled, the Boys and Girls Club of the Magic Valley...
Missing in America Project lays final 3 unclaimed soldiers to rest at Snake River Canyon National Cemetery
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Friday, three unclaimed Vietnam veterans and the spouse of a Korean War vet were laid to rest at the Snake River Canyon National Cemetary. “It’s kind of like a relief,” said Coleen Florke, State Coordinator of the Missing in America Project. Florke...
Wendell boys, Sun Valley girls to play for 3A state soccer title Saturday
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Wendell boys soccer team and Sun Valley girls soccer team punched their tickets to the 3A state final with semifinal wins Friday. Wendell will play Sugar-Salem at 3 p.m. at Sunway Soccer Complex Saturday in Twin Falls for the 3A boys state championship.
