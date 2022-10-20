HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Several communities will be hosting a drop-off location for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is a great opportunity to safely dispose of any old or unneeded prescription medications (no needles) you have sitting around. It’s free, no questions asked. The intent is to help make sure these medications aren’t lost, stolen or misused.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 15 HOURS AGO