Mcpherson, KS

adastraradio.com

Dianne Kay (Watkins) Surface-Deckard

She was born November 24, 1949, in Rapid City, South Dakota, the daughter of Virgil and Charlotte Watkins. She was a 1967 graduate of Marquette High School. On June 10, 1967, Dianne was united in marriage to Bradley Lowell Surface in Garnett. He preceded her in death in 2006. On...
MARQUETTE, KS
adastraradio.com

Evelyn Allene Urich

Evelyn Allene Urich, 75, passed away October 21, 2022, at Schowalter Villa Health Care, Hesston, KS. She was born December 6, 1946, in Sterling, KS, to John Roy Oden and Mabel Marie (Dyke) Oden. Evelyn was a graduate of Sterling High School, Sterling, KS. She was employed in the Housekeeping...
STERLING, KS
adastraradio.com

Leon J. Moeder

Leon Joseph Moeder, 74, died October 19, 2022, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita. He was born February 29, 1948, the second child of Engelbert “Bert” and Rita (Sulzman) Moeder. Leon graduated from Plainville High School and received his bachelor’s degree from Fort Hays State University, in 1972. While...
HUTCHINSON, KS
adastraradio.com

Morris Eugene Mills

Morris "MOE" Eugene Mills passed away Saturday October 22, 2022 at. Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, Kansas surrounded by his family. Morris was born in Russell, Kansas on February 12, 1952, the son of. Mildred (McCord) Mills and Melvin Mills. Morris graduated from Russell High School in 1970 and attended Salina.
WICHITA, KS
adastraradio.com

Thomas ‘Tommy’ Lynn Rumford

Thomas ‘Tommy’ Lynn Rumford, 68, passed away October 19, 2022, at Meridian Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, Wichita. He was born June 2, 1954, in Hutchinson, to Charles Floyd Rumford, Jr. and Lola Mayrea (Cook) Rumford. Tommy was a graduate of Fairfield High School, Langdon, and Garden City...
HUTCHINSON, KS
adastraradio.com

Elwood Koehn

Elwood Koehn, 88, of Moundridge, Kansas, passed away Friday, October 21, 2022 at Moundridge Manor. He was born October 17, 1934 in rural Canton, Kansas, the son of Albert E. and Esther (Johnson) Koehn. Elwood attended Garfield School and was a member of United Center Church of God in Christ,...
MOUNDRIDGE, KS
adastraradio.com

McPherson Opera House Has New Executive Director

MCPHERSON, Kan. – The McPherson Opera House Company Board of Directors recently announced that Karissa Hoffman has been named as the new Executive Director for the McPherson Opera House. Hoffman is from Marquette and currently resides in McPherson with her husband and two little girls. She graduated from Central...
MCPHERSON, KS
adastraradio.com

Blue Dragons Travel to Garden City with Plenty on the Line

The No. 1-ranked Hutchinson Community College Football team returns to action Saturday from its second bye week of the season and travels to meet the Garden City Broncbusters in a big Jayhawk Conference matchup. The Blue Dragons (6-0) and the Broncbusters (3-4) kick off at 1 p.m. at Broncbuster Stadium...
GARDEN CITY, KS
adastraradio.com

McPherson Public Schools Announces Teachers of the Year

McPherson, KS – McPherson Public Schools is pleased to announce the winners for Teacher of The Year. Ms. Meghan Mai was selected as the Elementary Teacher of the Year and Mr. Kyle Unruh was selected as the Secondary Teacher of the Year. Ms. Mai serves as a Special Education...
MCPHERSON, KS
adastraradio.com

Dragons Force 7 Takeaways in Huge Win Over Busters

GARDEN CITY, Kan. – Jalik Thomas and Ja’Maric Morris had two interceptions each as part of a school-record-tying five interceptions to cap a tremendous defensive effort by the No. 1-ranked Hutchinson Community College Football team on Saturday at Garden City. The Blue Dragons had seven total takeaways and...
GARDEN CITY, KS
adastraradio.com

DEA Drug Take Back Day is this Saturday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Several communities will be hosting a drop-off location for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is a great opportunity to safely dispose of any old or unneeded prescription medications (no needles) you have sitting around. It’s free, no questions asked. The intent is to help make sure these medications aren’t lost, stolen or misused.
HUTCHINSON, KS
adastraradio.com

No. 17 Blue Dragons Fall to Barton in Regular Season Finale

GREAT BEND, Kan. – The No. 18-ranked Barton Cougars scored two second-half goals to break and scoreless halftime and send the 17th-ranked Hutchinson Community College Women’s Soccer team to a 2-0 defeat in a battle of the top two teams in the Jayhawk West on Saturday at Cougar Field.
HUTCHINSON, KS
adastraradio.com

Protect the Blood Supply by Donating this Fall

KANSAS — The American Red Cross urges blood donors of all types and those who have never given before to book a time to give blood or platelets now and help keep the blood supply from dropping ahead of the holidays. People of all blood types are needed, especially...
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Teen arrested in connection to Wichita man’s fentanyl overdose death

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An 18-year-old was arrested and booked into Sedgwick County Jail on four counts related to the fentanyl overdose death of 24-year-old Corey Wontorski last month. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office was contacted with information on Wontorski’s case, leading to the arrest of 18-year-old Gage Smith....
WICHITA, KS

