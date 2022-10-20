Read full article on original website
adastraradio.com
Dianne Kay (Watkins) Surface-Deckard
She was born November 24, 1949, in Rapid City, South Dakota, the daughter of Virgil and Charlotte Watkins. She was a 1967 graduate of Marquette High School. On June 10, 1967, Dianne was united in marriage to Bradley Lowell Surface in Garnett. He preceded her in death in 2006. On...
adastraradio.com
Evelyn Allene Urich
Evelyn Allene Urich, 75, passed away October 21, 2022, at Schowalter Villa Health Care, Hesston, KS. She was born December 6, 1946, in Sterling, KS, to John Roy Oden and Mabel Marie (Dyke) Oden. Evelyn was a graduate of Sterling High School, Sterling, KS. She was employed in the Housekeeping...
adastraradio.com
Leon J. Moeder
Leon Joseph Moeder, 74, died October 19, 2022, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita. He was born February 29, 1948, the second child of Engelbert “Bert” and Rita (Sulzman) Moeder. Leon graduated from Plainville High School and received his bachelor’s degree from Fort Hays State University, in 1972. While...
adastraradio.com
Morris Eugene Mills
Morris "MOE" Eugene Mills passed away Saturday October 22, 2022 at. Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, Kansas surrounded by his family. Morris was born in Russell, Kansas on February 12, 1952, the son of. Mildred (McCord) Mills and Melvin Mills. Morris graduated from Russell High School in 1970 and attended Salina.
adastraradio.com
Thomas ‘Tommy’ Lynn Rumford
Thomas ‘Tommy’ Lynn Rumford, 68, passed away October 19, 2022, at Meridian Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, Wichita. He was born June 2, 1954, in Hutchinson, to Charles Floyd Rumford, Jr. and Lola Mayrea (Cook) Rumford. Tommy was a graduate of Fairfield High School, Langdon, and Garden City...
adastraradio.com
Elwood Koehn
Elwood Koehn, 88, of Moundridge, Kansas, passed away Friday, October 21, 2022 at Moundridge Manor. He was born October 17, 1934 in rural Canton, Kansas, the son of Albert E. and Esther (Johnson) Koehn. Elwood attended Garfield School and was a member of United Center Church of God in Christ,...
adastraradio.com
McPherson Opera House Has New Executive Director
MCPHERSON, Kan. – The McPherson Opera House Company Board of Directors recently announced that Karissa Hoffman has been named as the new Executive Director for the McPherson Opera House. Hoffman is from Marquette and currently resides in McPherson with her husband and two little girls. She graduated from Central...
adastraradio.com
Blue Dragons Travel to Garden City with Plenty on the Line
The No. 1-ranked Hutchinson Community College Football team returns to action Saturday from its second bye week of the season and travels to meet the Garden City Broncbusters in a big Jayhawk Conference matchup. The Blue Dragons (6-0) and the Broncbusters (3-4) kick off at 1 p.m. at Broncbuster Stadium...
adastraradio.com
McPherson Public Schools Announces Teachers of the Year
McPherson, KS – McPherson Public Schools is pleased to announce the winners for Teacher of The Year. Ms. Meghan Mai was selected as the Elementary Teacher of the Year and Mr. Kyle Unruh was selected as the Secondary Teacher of the Year. Ms. Mai serves as a Special Education...
adastraradio.com
Dragons Force 7 Takeaways in Huge Win Over Busters
GARDEN CITY, Kan. – Jalik Thomas and Ja’Maric Morris had two interceptions each as part of a school-record-tying five interceptions to cap a tremendous defensive effort by the No. 1-ranked Hutchinson Community College Football team on Saturday at Garden City. The Blue Dragons had seven total takeaways and...
adastraradio.com
Hutchinson Fire Crews Work Residential Fire Friday Evening on North Adams
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson Fire Department was called Friday evening to the 1700 block of N. Adams for the report of a structure fire. The first arriving units found heavy smoke coming from the north side of a house at 1717 N. Adams St. Crews made an aggressive...
adastraradio.com
Buhler Cross Country Sweeps McPherson Regional; Hard Work Pays Off with Another Trip to State
BUHLER, Kan. – The current members of the Buhler Cross Country team have never not qualified for 4A State. The Buhler boys have claimed four-straight 4A titles, while the girls have been a constant presence in the top four, winning their own title in 2019 – a streak that this year’s roster is focused on extending.
adastraradio.com
DEA Drug Take Back Day is this Saturday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Several communities will be hosting a drop-off location for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is a great opportunity to safely dispose of any old or unneeded prescription medications (no needles) you have sitting around. It’s free, no questions asked. The intent is to help make sure these medications aren’t lost, stolen or misused.
adastraradio.com
No. 17 Blue Dragons Fall to Barton in Regular Season Finale
GREAT BEND, Kan. – The No. 18-ranked Barton Cougars scored two second-half goals to break and scoreless halftime and send the 17th-ranked Hutchinson Community College Women’s Soccer team to a 2-0 defeat in a battle of the top two teams in the Jayhawk West on Saturday at Cougar Field.
adastraradio.com
Protect the Blood Supply by Donating this Fall
KANSAS — The American Red Cross urges blood donors of all types and those who have never given before to book a time to give blood or platelets now and help keep the blood supply from dropping ahead of the holidays. People of all blood types are needed, especially...
KWCH.com
Teen arrested in connection to Wichita man’s fentanyl overdose death
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An 18-year-old was arrested and booked into Sedgwick County Jail on four counts related to the fentanyl overdose death of 24-year-old Corey Wontorski last month. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office was contacted with information on Wontorski’s case, leading to the arrest of 18-year-old Gage Smith....
