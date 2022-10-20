Read full article on original website
‘Counting On’ Alum Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard Move For His Job: Photos of Their New Home
New beginnings! Counting On alum Jill Duggar and husband Derick Dillard have moved into a new home with their growing family on the border of Oklahoma and Arkansas after Derick accepted a new job. “We moved!! It’s been a crazy several weeks for us, but we are finally settling into...
LPBW’s Amy Roloff Teases Move With Husband Chris Marek Amid Matt Roloff Farm Drama
Making changes. Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff teased her move with husband, Chris Marek, amid her family’s farm drama. Amy, 60, hinted at the plans when she took to her Instagram Stories to participate in a Q&A with fans on Sunday, October 23. When one social media...
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Sam Cusick
Congrats! Dancing With the Stars alum Lindsay Arnold is pregnant and expecting baby No. 2 with husband Sam Cusick. “We are beyond grateful and feel so blessed to be adding a new addition to our family and Sage cannot wait to be a big sister,” the professional dancer, 28, gushed via Instagram on Monday, October 24, revealing her due date is in May 2023.
Camille Vasquez and her law firm reportedly aren’t representing Kanye West anymore
No billable hours here: Johnny Depp’s defamation trial attorney Camille Vasquez is not representing Kanye West after all. On Friday, TMZ reported that West had hired Vasquez and her law firm, Brown Rudnick, to represent his business interests amid his brewing public-image and business crises. However, on Monday, the...
