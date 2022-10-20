Read full article on original website
Restaurant Inspections: Green Cove Springs restaurant receives violations for roach activityDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
New restaurant offering authentic Mexican food opens in MiddleburgDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Missing 82-year-old man found safe, Clay County Sheriff's Office saysZoey FieldsClay County, FL
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Fleming Island loses heartbreaker against Creekside KnightsAnthony SalazarFleming Island, FL
NAS JAX air show has record breaking crowd turnout
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sunday was day two of the NAS Jax air show. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels were back, performing for the first time here in Jacksonville since the show was canceled last year. Action News Jax was there this morning with the majority of Jacksonville residents. >>>...
News4Jax.com
‘Unprecedented’: NAS Jacksonville Air Show reaches ‘safety capacity’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The eagerly anticipated Naval Air Station Jacksonville Air Show, featuring the hometown Blue Angels, electrified and inspired the capacity crowd Saturday for the first time since the pandemic. Just after 1:30 p.m., NAS Jacksonville posted on social media that the air show had “reached its safety...
“Double the normal attendance”: NAS JAX Airshow reaches capacity on Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — After being canceled last year, the Nas Jax Airshow featuring the Blue Angels is back and bigger than ever. In an unexpected viewer turnout, the airshow reached capacity two hours before the grand finale on Saturday. Traffic on i-295 and Roosevelt Blvd was backed up almost the entire day as well, as many people traveled from out of state just for the show.
Two local Fantasy 5 winning tickets sold in St. Johns and Duval Counties
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s been lucky lotto for two local residents. On Oct. 18, Florida Lottery’s Fantasy 5 numbers 15-22-24-29-31 were on three tickets sold in the state. One of those tickets was sold at the Winn Dixie at 3551 N. Ponce De Leon Blvd. in St. Augustine.
folioweekly.com
Folio Weed : Borders On the Sublime
Richard Bruce Borders died in his sleep sometime on Sept. 6, 2022. A wellness check revealed a complete and total absence of wellness, and that was some of the harshest news to come this way in this entire tragic year. Our friends at the Jacksonville Music Experience (a fantastic platform run by WJCT) carried a very nice obituary written by Daniel A. Brown, who in a previous role as <Folio>’s Arts and Entertainment editor also wrote an exceptional cover feature on Borders back in 2017.
News4Jax.com
Blue Angels return to NAS Jacksonville: What to know if you go
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As the Blue Angels soar back over the skies of Jacksonville for a two-day event this Saturday and Sunday, we’ve got everything you need to know before you head to Naval Air Station Jacksonville for the big air show. What to expect. Gates open at...
thejaxsonmag.com
Jaxlore: Ghosts of Evergreen Cemetery
Main entrance to Evergreen Cemetery. Founded in 1880, Evergreen Cemetery is Jacksonville’s oldest cemetery that’s still in operation. The 167-acre cemetery is the final resting place of 14 Jacksonville mayors, five governors of Florida, four U.S. senators, and even the city’s founder Isaiah D. Hart. It also contains the graves of tens of thousands of everyday Jaxsons from virtually every neighborhood, background, and walk of life. Represented there are veterans from many wars, survivors of the Titanic, paupers and plain folks. A walk through Evergreen Cemetery is a walk through 15 decades of Jacksonville history.
Timber Farm brings the terror to Good Morning Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Terror on the Timber Farm takes a new twist on a haunted house with 4 haunted trails. Dawn Grant of Amelia Shotgun Sports visited GMJ Saturday morning to describe the activities that guests can experience when they venture into Terror on the Timber Farms. There are...
newsdaytonabeach.com
Daytona's Tristen Nash Dies at 26, Two Days Before Local Music Performance
According to sources close to the family, Tristen Nash, a musician slated to perform at Saturday’s Flo.wav Fest in Palm Coast, has died at age 26. In addition to his music career, Nash is known for being the son of iconic WWE wrestler Kevin Nash. No cause of death has been listed as of Thursday evening.
NAS JAX Air show officially kicks off tomorrow
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The NAS JAX Air Show is back, and some folks got to preview the action today. All vendors were in place, and so were all the airplanes, choppers and jets. “It’s always awesome to come to see our impressive navy aircraft,” said Petty Officer Aaron Lee....
News4Jax.com
Black pastors say tweets by JSO Sgt. are racially insensitive, call for investigation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local pastor is calling for disciplinary action against a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Sergeant for social media posts that some said are racially insensitive and discriminatory. One of the tweets from an account associated with the JSO sergeant says: “America’s three biggest problems: 1) Marijuana...
Shipley Do-Nuts to Make Significant Florida Expansion
"The first shop is slated to open in Q1 2023 at 5919 S. Orange Blossom Trail, with four additional locations throughout the Orlando area planned."
First Coast News
Unique cloud spotted in the sky over the NAS Jax Airshow
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Something was spotted via a First Coast News Weather Watcher in the sky over NAS Jacksonville during the airshow and it was not a aircraft. Check here for the latest weather forecast. It was a sun dog! This unique and uncommon cloud was seen on Sunday...
Blue Angels preparing for NAS JAX Air Show
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are back here in Jacksonville to perform at NAS JAX Air Show for the first time since it was canceled last year. It’s even more meaningful they’ve returned to NAS Jax, where they got their wings back in 1946.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida, Georgia release joint statement about future of game in Jacksonville
Florida and Georgia have released a joint statement about the future of the rivalry game in Jacksonville as the contract runs through 2023 with options to expand in 2024 and 2025. They called it an important decision, and that both teams are focused on their current seasons. “Typically both schools...
Toddler killed by car after walking away from disabled SUV and onto Florida highway
A 3-year-old girl was killed after being hit by a car while walking on a busy Florida highway on Wednesday night.
News4Jax.com
Le Dîner En Blanc puts unity, dining and ‘Cirque En Blanc’ on display for annual all-white party
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An event that began with three friends in 1988 in Paris has now become an annual soiree among hundreds of people throughout multiple cities across America. Le Diner En Blanc celebrated its third annual outdoor party Saturday evening where Jacksonville residents and people from near and...
News4Jax.com
Mother takes action, shares daughter’s story during Domestic Violence Awareness Month
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville mom who lost her daughter to domestic violence in 2019 is taking action for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Tiki Stafford is traveling across the U.S. to share her daughter’s story through a documentary with other families. It is called “Remember Khina Culler.”
The Casanova Killer : The More Brutal Version of Ted Bundy
We often come across a dangerous criminal who makes the news headlines for the wrong reasons. But, in some cases, their crimes are so gruesome that just thinking about them sends chills down our spine. America encountered such a blood-turn-cold serial killer in 1974 when dead bodies began to pile up in multiple states. The whole country was in a state of frenzy, with the public petrified and the police baffled by the killings.
floridapolitics.com
Fernandina Beach, 1000 Friends of Florida back Nassau County land conservation bond
A bond plan to kick-start Nassau County’s land conservation, amid skyrocketing development, received support in recent days from both the Fernandina Beach City Commission and smart growth advocacy group 1000 Friends of Florida. “Nassau County is one of the few counties in the whole state that does not have...
