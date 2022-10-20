Main entrance to Evergreen Cemetery. Founded in 1880, Evergreen Cemetery is Jacksonville’s oldest cemetery that’s still in operation. The 167-acre cemetery is the final resting place of 14 Jacksonville mayors, five governors of Florida, four U.S. senators, and even the city’s founder Isaiah D. Hart. It also contains the graves of tens of thousands of everyday Jaxsons from virtually every neighborhood, background, and walk of life. Represented there are veterans from many wars, survivors of the Titanic, paupers and plain folks. A walk through Evergreen Cemetery is a walk through 15 decades of Jacksonville history.

