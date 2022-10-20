ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Double the normal attendance”: NAS JAX Airshow reaches capacity on Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — After being canceled last year, the Nas Jax Airshow featuring the Blue Angels is back and bigger than ever. In an unexpected viewer turnout, the airshow reached capacity two hours before the grand finale on Saturday. Traffic on i-295 and Roosevelt Blvd was backed up almost the entire day as well, as many people traveled from out of state just for the show.
Folio Weed : Borders On the Sublime

Richard Bruce Borders died in his sleep sometime on Sept. 6, 2022. A wellness check revealed a complete and total absence of wellness, and that was some of the harshest news to come this way in this entire tragic year. Our friends at the Jacksonville Music Experience (a fantastic platform run by WJCT) carried a very nice obituary written by Daniel A. Brown, who in a previous role as <Folio>’s Arts and Entertainment editor also wrote an exceptional cover feature on Borders back in 2017.
Jaxlore: Ghosts of Evergreen Cemetery

Main entrance to Evergreen Cemetery. Founded in 1880, Evergreen Cemetery is Jacksonville’s oldest cemetery that’s still in operation. The 167-acre cemetery is the final resting place of 14 Jacksonville mayors, five governors of Florida, four U.S. senators, and even the city’s founder Isaiah D. Hart. It also contains the graves of tens of thousands of everyday Jaxsons from virtually every neighborhood, background, and walk of life. Represented there are veterans from many wars, survivors of the Titanic, paupers and plain folks. A walk through Evergreen Cemetery is a walk through 15 decades of Jacksonville history.
NAS JAX Air show officially kicks off tomorrow

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The NAS JAX Air Show is back, and some folks got to preview the action today. All vendors were in place, and so were all the airplanes, choppers and jets. “It’s always awesome to come to see our impressive navy aircraft,” said Petty Officer Aaron Lee....
Unique cloud spotted in the sky over the NAS Jax Airshow

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Something was spotted via a First Coast News Weather Watcher in the sky over NAS Jacksonville during the airshow and it was not a aircraft. Check here for the latest weather forecast. It was a sun dog! This unique and uncommon cloud was seen on Sunday...
The Casanova Killer : The More Brutal Version of Ted Bundy

We often come across a dangerous criminal who makes the news headlines for the wrong reasons. But, in some cases, their crimes are so gruesome that just thinking about them sends chills down our spine. America encountered such a blood-turn-cold serial killer in 1974 when dead bodies began to pile up in multiple states. The whole country was in a state of frenzy, with the public petrified and the police baffled by the killings.
