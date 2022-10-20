Read full article on original website
Related
kksa-am.com
Hospice Grand Opening Tuesday 10-25
Officials of the West Texas Rehab Center will have a Grand Opening of the. Stephens Family Center of Hospice Excellence along with the reveal of the. newly remodeled clinical facility, all on the Ellen Brown Campus. West. Texas Rehabilitation Center is an outpatient rehabilitation facility serving. children and adults in...
kksa-am.com
ADACCV Wins 3 Year Accreditation
The Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities. International has announced that the Alcohol & Drug Abuse. Council for the Concho Valley has been accredited for three. years for its Prevention, Outpatient, Detoxification, and Residential. Treatment Programs. The latest accreditation is the second. consecutive Three-Year Accreditation that the body has given...
Comments / 0