adastraradio.com
Morris Eugene Mills
Morris "MOE" Eugene Mills passed away Saturday October 22, 2022 at. Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, Kansas surrounded by his family. Morris was born in Russell, Kansas on February 12, 1952, the son of. Mildred (McCord) Mills and Melvin Mills. Morris graduated from Russell High School in 1970 and attended Salina.
adastraradio.com
Dianne Kay (Watkins) Surface-Deckard
She was born November 24, 1949, in Rapid City, South Dakota, the daughter of Virgil and Charlotte Watkins. She was a 1967 graduate of Marquette High School. On June 10, 1967, Dianne was united in marriage to Bradley Lowell Surface in Garnett. He preceded her in death in 2006. On...
adastraradio.com
Kenneth Kay Alexander
Kenneth “Kenny” Kay Alexander, 81, of McPherson, died October 18, 2022, at Diversicare of Hutchinson. He was born January 3, 1941, in Linn, to Leo Kenneth and Lylah (Gross) Alexander. Kenny graduated from Washington County High School and took some college credits before serving in the U.S. Navy...
adastraradio.com
Thomas ‘Tommy’ Lynn Rumford
Thomas ‘Tommy’ Lynn Rumford, 68, passed away October 19, 2022, at Meridian Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, Wichita. He was born June 2, 1954, in Hutchinson, to Charles Floyd Rumford, Jr. and Lola Mayrea (Cook) Rumford. Tommy was a graduate of Fairfield High School, Langdon, and Garden City...
adastraradio.com
Protect the Blood Supply by Donating this Fall
KANSAS — The American Red Cross urges blood donors of all types and those who have never given before to book a time to give blood or platelets now and help keep the blood supply from dropping ahead of the holidays. People of all blood types are needed, especially...
adastraradio.com
Evelyn Allene Urich
Evelyn Allene Urich, 75, passed away October 21, 2022, at Schowalter Villa Health Care, Hesston, KS. She was born December 6, 1946, in Sterling, KS, to John Roy Oden and Mabel Marie (Dyke) Oden. Evelyn was a graduate of Sterling High School, Sterling, KS. She was employed in the Housekeeping...
adastraradio.com
Registration for The Salvation Army’s Holiday Assistance Opens Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – If you or someone you know needs help getting through the end of the month this Thanksgiving and Christmas, The Salvation Army in Hutchinson is once again offering Holiday Assistance. Registration can be done in-person at 700 N. Walnut St or online at https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/hutchinson/, Oct. 25...
adastraradio.com
Blue Dragons Fall in Four Sets at Garden City
GARDEN CITY, Kan. – The Hutchinson Community College volleyball team entered the final week of the regular season with a tough four-set loss to Garden City on Saturday at Conestoga Arena. The 20th-ranked Blue Dragons had a two-match win streak snapped as Garden City defeated Hutchinson 24-26, 26-24, 22-25,...
adastraradio.com
McPherson Opera House Has New Executive Director
MCPHERSON, Kan. – The McPherson Opera House Company Board of Directors recently announced that Karissa Hoffman has been named as the new Executive Director for the McPherson Opera House. Hoffman is from Marquette and currently resides in McPherson with her husband and two little girls. She graduated from Central...
adastraradio.com
DEA Drug Take Back Day is this Saturday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Several communities will be hosting a drop-off location for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is a great opportunity to safely dispose of any old or unneeded prescription medications (no needles) you have sitting around. It’s free, no questions asked. The intent is to help make sure these medications aren’t lost, stolen or misused.
adastraradio.com
Sedgwick Eyes Sub-State Title, Other South Central Kansas Volleyball Standouts
“Uncommon” has been the one-word motto for the Sedgwick volleyball team during the 2022 season. The Cardinals have pretty much hit the nail on the head with that one after completing an unbeaten regular season Tuesday with a Heart of America League sweep of Bennington. “Finishing up at 36-0...
adastraradio.com
No. 17 Blue Dragons Fall to Barton in Regular Season Finale
GREAT BEND, Kan. – The No. 18-ranked Barton Cougars scored two second-half goals to break and scoreless halftime and send the 17th-ranked Hutchinson Community College Women’s Soccer team to a 2-0 defeat in a battle of the top two teams in the Jayhawk West on Saturday at Cougar Field.
adastraradio.com
Dragons Force 7 Takeaways in Huge Win Over Busters
GARDEN CITY, Kan. – Jalik Thomas and Ja’Maric Morris had two interceptions each as part of a school-record-tying five interceptions to cap a tremendous defensive effort by the No. 1-ranked Hutchinson Community College Football team on Saturday at Garden City. The Blue Dragons had seven total takeaways and...
adastraradio.com
Buhler Cross Country Sweeps McPherson Regional; Hard Work Pays Off with Another Trip to State
BUHLER, Kan. – The current members of the Buhler Cross Country team have never not qualified for 4A State. The Buhler boys have claimed four-straight 4A titles, while the girls have been a constant presence in the top four, winning their own title in 2019 – a streak that this year’s roster is focused on extending.
