Read full article on original website
Related
freightwaves.com
Benchmark diesel price up slightly as market sends mixed signals
The average retail benchmark diesel price squeezed out a small gain in the past week even as wholesale prices were plummeting and futures prices were also down overall in an otherwise volatile market. After a two-week run of gains that added just over 50 cents a gallon to the Department...
freightwaves.com
UPS hikes 2023 GRI by 6.9%, matching FedEx
UPS’ (NYSE: UPS) increase takes effect Dec. 27, a week before the FedEx (NYSE: FDX) increase. The UPS increase applies to its U.S. air and ground delivery services, as well as its international services. UPS also announced a 6.2% increase on heavier weighted air shipments moving within the U.S....
freightwaves.com
How far from the bottom are we?
Chart of the Week: National Truckload Index (Linehaul Only), Contract Load Accepted Volume – USA SONAR: NTIL.USA, CLAV.USA. Truckload spot rates excluding total estimated fuel costs have dropped 37% since their peak value achieved in the first week of January, according to the National Truckload Index, Linehaul Only (NTIL).
freightwaves.com
5 SONAR charts that stand out
Sick of earnings season yet? It’s this time of the quarter when I miss my old position as a sell-side stock analyst the least. For those looking to get caught up on earnings, there is plenty of coverage on FreightWaves. For freight carriers, the themes so far have been loosening market conditions and the lack of a fall peak season this year. Meanwhile, for CPG companies, recent themes include rising demand elasticities, moderating price increases, pressure from private label brands, continuing supply chain challenges and ongoing labor constraints.
freightwaves.com
LTL industry unveils single standard for electronic bills of lading
For the first time in its 100-year history, the less-than-truckload industry has a standard format for electronically transmitting bills of lading (BOL). The new eBOL standard was announced Monday by the National Motor Freight Traffic Association (NMFTA), an LTL advocacy group that oversees industry pricing and protocols. The single standard will, over time, replace the multitude of digital platforms that shippers, carriers and 3PLs have used over the years, according to NMFTA’s Digital LTL Council, the group that spearheaded the three-year effort.
freightwaves.com
Chicago’s industrial net absorption rate down — for good reason
Is the Chicago industrial real estate market, the country’s largest and for the past couple of years the hottest, finally starting to slow?. On the surface, industry data would contend that to be the case. But appearances can be deceiving. Net absorption, a calculation of the amount of space...
freightwaves.com
Did US slash imports too much, setting stage for shipping rebound?
The U.S. supply chain is in the throes of a so-called “bullwhip effect.” Importers overreacted to last year’s congestion and heightened consumer demand, brought in too much cargo too early, and are now stuck with excess inventory. Could there be a bullwhip effect in the opposite direction next year?
American consumer confidence takes a hit in October
WASHINGTON — (AP) — U.S. consumers confidence has waned this month as concerns about inflation took hold again after receding somewhat in recent months. The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index fell to 102.5 in October, from 107.8 in September. Consumers had grown more confident in the two previous months as rising gas prices moderated slightly even as the costs for other essential items remained elevated.
Diesel supply dwindles, with few ways to boost it. How this affects the economy and you.
Diesel and heating oil supply's low, which could keep inflation high and push up heating bills this winter. Some say only a recession can dent prices.
freightwaves.com
US airports need subsidies for cargo modernization, groups say
Logistics businesses involved in air transport are urging states and the federal government not to shortchange cargo when dispersing funds for airport infrastructure upgrades. The Airforwarders Association (AfA) and a group representing customs brokers released a position paper last week calling for the establishment of a dedicated investment fund for cargo facilities because air cargo is a critical driver of economic growth, especially e-commerce, and modernization is needed to keep airports from being bogged down by shipment growth.
freightwaves.com
For freight companies, this year’s peak will be weak
Peak season, an annual event in the freight industry, serves as the most important season in the calendar for many transportation firms. Depending on mode, peak season kicks off at different points on the calendar, mostly based around the role in the supply chain that a freight provider plays in ensuring that retail goods are on the shelves for the holidays.
freightwaves.com
Digital freight platform Convoy announces 2nd round of layoffs since June
Digital freight startup Convoy announced Monday that it is cutting more jobs, the tech giant’s second round of layoffs in the past year after slashing 7% of its workforce in June. However, the Seattle-based company declined to disclose the number of employees being terminated “out of respect for our...
freightwaves.com
E-commerce platform BoxC hires military mail operations and DHL veteran
Global logistics platform BoxC has appointed former industry and military veteran Mark Waverek as director of business development to steer the growth of its e-commerce solution. “We’re very excited to have someone with Mark’s pedigree and experience driving growth in international e-commerce markets,” said CEO Michael Pakula. “His unique global...
Comments / 0