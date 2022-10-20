Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
1 killed in early-morning shooting on Allway Street; Charleston police investigating
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston police are investigating an early-morning shooting that left one person dead on Monday, according to a release from the police department. Officers responded to Allway Street shortly after 12:30 a.m. after someone called 911 to report a shooting, according to CPD. Officers found a...
live5news.com
live5news.com
counton2.com
live5news.com
Tip leads police to arrest of suspect in deadly December shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say they have arrested the suspect in a shooting that left two people dead in December. Rashiean Richmond Washington, 26, was arrested Monday afternoon on two counts of murder, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and one county of second-degree arson, deputies say.
counton2.com
1 injured after Friday night shooting at North Charleston apartment complex
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is investigating a Friday evening shooting that left one person injured. According to DCSO, deputies responded to the Archdale Forest Apartments complex in North Charleston shortly before 9:00 p.m. on Oct. 21 in reference to reports of a shooting. A 19-year-old male suffered multiple gunshot […]
Shooting at a Walterboro motel leaves one injured
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating after one person was airlifted to the hospital following a shooting in Walterboro Sunday morning. According to Colleton Fire-Rescue, crews responded to reports of a shooting at the Baymont Inn and Suits on Sniders Highway at 9:37 a.m. Sunday. Walterboro Police arrived to find a man critically […]
abcnews4.com
16 year old charged with murder in connection with Roberta Drive shooting
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection with a homicide that happened last Thursday. On October 20, Summerville police responded to 107a Roberta Drive, regarding a shooting. Upon arriving at the scene police found a resident who stated a person...
counton2.com
abcnews4.com
Man critically injured in Colleton County shooting on Sunday
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — On October 23, an adult male was critically injured in a shooting in the parking lot of Baymont Inn and Suites, 1286 Sniders Highway. At around 9:30 on Sunday Morning Walterboro police arrived and quickly secured the scene while Firefighter-Paramedics began treating the Patient.
NCPD investigating after fatal Spruill Avenue shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a deadly Sunday night shooting that happened on Spruill Avenue. NCPD says patrol responded to an area on Spruill Avenue at Arbutus Avenue at 5:10pm in reference to a possible shooting in the area. Once on scene, officers located a victim suffering from […]
NCPD: Teen arrested in connection to deadly Spruill Avenue shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department said they have a teenager in custody following a fatal shooting that happened Sunday night on Spruill Avenue. According to NCPD, a 16-year-old female was arrested by investigators and charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. Around […]
counton2.com
CCSO highlights deputy’s impact on community
CHARLESTON, SC. (WCBD) -The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is recognizing one of their deputies for the work he has done recently to reduce crime in the community. Deputy Tanner Buller has been busy over the past three months. In that time, CCSO said that Buller recovered four stolen...
Charleston deputies seeking information on 2010 murder
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help solving a 12-year-old murder case. On October 23, 2010, Chad Montez Brown was found shot at a private party on Belgrade Avenue. Deputies responded to reports of gunshots at a party at Pythian Castle Hall in Charleston. Two victims […]
Deputies investigate shooting at gas station in Wando
WANDO, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County deputies are investigating a Saturday morning shooting at a gas station in Wando. According to Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported shooting at Sphinx Gas Station on Highway 41 early Saturday morning. One person was reportedly shot. The condition of the victim is unknown. Limited details […]
iheart.com
Former Lowcountry sheriff cited for DUI arrest
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - A former sheriff of Berkeley County was arrested Tuesday afternoon on DUI charges for a second time. Wayne Dewitt, 71, was cited for driving under the influence second offense, according to an incident report. Goose Creek Police responded to US 176 and Callen Boulevard in...
Tractor-trailer overturned in Georgetown County Monday
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A tractor-trailer overturned near Andrews in Georgetown County Monday morning. According to Georgetown County fire officials, crews responded to Saints Delight Road in the area of Dawhoo Lake Road shortly after 6 a.m. Officials said Saints Delights Road is closed between Walker Road and Windum Drive while crews work to upright […]
live5news.com
Crash near Boone Hall in Mt. Pleasant cleared
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police say a Sunday night crash that slowed down traffic on Highway 17 is cleared. The crash happened near Boone Hall and cause two southbound lanes and one northbound lane of Highway 17 to close. All lanes were reopened just before 8 p.m.
live5news.com
Charleston Police hire new director to oversee racial bias audit, policing practices
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One of Charleston Police’s newest hires says she wants to use data to drive decisions on how to make policing better and more equitable for the community. Jill Eidson has spent the last 17 years working in Philadelphia’s criminal justice system. She wants to use...
