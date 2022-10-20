Read full article on original website
Creating Crowheart Butte
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Western Wyoming Community College (Western) will be hosting Zach Kennah, author of the graphic novel Crowheart Butte. Kennah will be presenting on the process of creating the novel and his experience in writing and illustrating the work. The presentation will take place on Thursday, November 3, at 7 p.m. in room 1302.
Local Family hosts haunted house for a good cause
Rock Springs, Wyoming — For the second year in a row, Justin and Allie Cornell have assembled a haunted house on Sublette Street accepting donations for a local family in need. The haunted house will be available for the public to come to enjoy on October 28, and 29 from 6:30 p.m. to midnight. Entry to the haunted maze is $5 per person or $20 for groups of 5. This year all the proceeds from the Sublette Haunted House will go to the family of Paige Peck in hopes to assist in paying for funeral expenses. If community members don’t wish to make the scary tour they are welcome to make donations through a Venmo account that can be viewed on Facebook.
County Museum researches vintage Colt revolver
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River recently researched an iconic Old West revolver through its Vintage Firearms Research Program. Museum staff determined the old pistol to be a Colt Single Action Army single-action revolver with a barrel length of 7½ inches. Based on...
Jenifer Lee Weeks (November 28, 1956 – October 16, 2022)
Jenifer Lee Weeks, 65, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022, at the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Gunyan Hall, 543 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.
Robert Leon Maes (May 10, 1960 – October 13, 2022)
Robert Leon Maes, 62, passed away Saturday, October 13, 2022, West of Green River, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 27, 2022, at the Vase Funeral Home, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.
Donna D. Ward (May 9, 1948 – October 16, 2022)
Donna D. Ward, 74, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at her home in Green River, Wyoming. She died peacefully in her sleep. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 28, 2022, at Union Congregational Church, UCC, 350 Mansface Street, Green River, Wyoming.
Cindy Rae Bluemn (May 9, 1961 – September 30, 2022)
Cindy Rae Bluemn, 61, passed away on September 30, 2022, at Adventist Hospital in Portland, Oregon. She died following a sudden illness. Cremation has taken place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Vase Funeral Home, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for October 24, 2022
October 24, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming. Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west wind of 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Tonight – Increasing...
Saturday area high school sports results
(Farson-Eden is the #4 South team in the playoffs) Results for the 4A and 3A West Regional swim meets are not yet available. 4A Boys Team Results: 1. Star Valley 50 points, 10. Rock Springs 271 points. Individual Highlight: Rock Springs’ Ethan Sholey finished in 26th place. 4A Girls...
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 21 – October 22, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
