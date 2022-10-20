Rock Springs, Wyoming — For the second year in a row, Justin and Allie Cornell have assembled a haunted house on Sublette Street accepting donations for a local family in need. The haunted house will be available for the public to come to enjoy on October 28, and 29 from 6:30 p.m. to midnight. Entry to the haunted maze is $5 per person or $20 for groups of 5. This year all the proceeds from the Sublette Haunted House will go to the family of Paige Peck in hopes to assist in paying for funeral expenses. If community members don’t wish to make the scary tour they are welcome to make donations through a Venmo account that can be viewed on Facebook.

