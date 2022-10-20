Read full article on original website
Learning Something New About New Bedford’s Most Interesting Man
Thanks to a local historian and close friend of the late Peter Barney, I found out something I never knew about New Bedford's most interesting man. I was aware that his personality was well developed in all aspects; however, I never knew his love of music extended far down. Researcher...
New Bedford Donut Shop Is Baking Cupcakes for a Child in Need
New Bedford's JJ Montalban is recovering after a life-saving heart transplant, but his family is not quite out of the woods just yet. JJ's family has been struggling financially with medical bills, food, hospital parking and lodging while the brave boy remains hospitalized through October. Once Grandma's Donuts & Coffee...
whatsupnewp.com
Letter: Fall is coyote “dispersal season” and sightings are on the rise￼￼
By now, the behavior patterns of our local coyotes during courting and pup-rearing seasons have become recognizable to many residents. Mating occurs in the early winter and pup-rearing from spring through the summer months. But fall brings another life-cycle event that should be on everyone’s radar—“dispersal season,” when young coyotes leave their packs to strike out on their own.
“Thug”crew was in the neighborhood shooting on Saturday
“Thug” tells the story of an aging gangster attempting to reconnect with his children and rectify the mistakes in his past, but the criminal underworld won’t loosen their grip willingly. The film is set in the 1970’s. The film stars Liam Neeson and crews have been filming...
Westport’s Ghostly Legend of ‘The House Next to White’s’
If you ask anyone of a certain age what the most haunted house is on the SouthCoast, they’re not going to mention Fall River’s Lizzie Borden House, Middleboro’s Oliver Estate or even Wareham’s Fearing Tavern. Instead, they’ll bring up a place that is long gone physically,...
This Massachusetts Street Named One of the Most Beautiful in The World
Residents and visitors alike know how amazing Massachusetts is. The beauty from Cape Cod to the Berkshires is unmatched and shows off the unique scenery our corner of the world has to offer. When we talk about Massachusetts, we talk about dream-like beaches on the Cape, the history and charm...
Gomes Files Motion to Address New Bedford Trash Issues
On the heels of the news that at the end of the year, New Bedford residents will have to pay to have mattresses and box springs picked up from their homes by the city’s waste hauler, Councilor at Large Brian Gomes is looking for a way to keep residents from having to incur the costs.
Downtown New Bedford Goes Back in Time for Filming of AMC Series
If you were walking in downtown New Bedford on Tuesday, you might have thought you'd entered a time warp. New Bedford's famous cobblestone district looked more like the 1930s that the 2020s. This was because production is in full swing on the AMC television series Invitation to a Bonfire. According...
(Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV) (PLYMOUTH, MA) The local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge has announced that after "lots of swirling rumors" they have"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" That's right, the waterfront restaurant formally known as Issac's will soon be a new Hynes Restaurant Group location!
walls102.com
Pack of coyotes surrounds dog walker in Massachusetts
SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. (AP) — Police north of Boston came to the rescue of a person who was out walking their dog over their weekend when they were surrounded by a pack of coyotes. Police in Swampscott say they received a call around 9:30 p.m. Saturday from the dog walker who said that they were surrounded and that the coyotes were “not backing down.” Responding officers counted at least nine coyotes. They were apparently scared off by the arrival of cruisers and flashing lights. Police escorted the dog walker and their pet to their home with no additional danger.
It’s True, Mirasol’s Cafe is Coming to Fairhaven & It’s Going to Be Big
Get ready, SouthCoast. The opportunity to get your CHiPPi fix from Mirasol's Café is about to get even easier. After opening an express location in New Bedford this year, Dartmouth-based Mirasol's is expanding its brand. Plans have been set in motion for a third location in Fairhaven, promising the coffee we know and love with a few improvements thrown in.
A Mass. State Trooper Surprised a Grieving Swansea Family With the Most Selfless Gift
What the world truly needs is more feel-good stories and this one deserves some recognition. On Wednesday, October 19th, a mom of two by the name of Melissa Afonso watched her youngest daughter Sofia get picked up for school by her good friend Julie Kubicek (her daughter attends the same school as Sofia). Kubicek is close with the Afonso family and helps bring the kids to E.S. Brown Elementary in Swansea every morning. Coincidentally, her husband is Trooper Joe Kubicek who had quite the surprise for Sofia that also meant the world to Afonso.
Fairhaven-Based M.O.L.I.F.E. Enhances the Lives of Local People
COVID did a hatchet job on the finances of M.O.L.I.F.E., one of the most regarded nonprofits on the SouthCoast. In case you're unaware of M.O.L.I.F.E. and its mission, its president Charlie Murphy and wife Carrie started this small but dynamic nonprofit in 1995 to enhance the lives of people with differential abilities. Murphy's father, Paul, had a disability that served as the organization's foundation.
Win Tickets to Classic Halloween Films at the Zeiterion
This Halloween weekend, New Bedford's Zeiterion Performing Arts Center is hosting a pair of classic films to help you celebrate the All Hallow's Eve in all its creepy (and weird) glory, and we're giving away multiple pairs of tickets to each movie. First, the Z has a special presentation of...
Two SouthCoast Restaurants Make Yelp’s New England Top 100 List
We know New Bedford and Fall River have lots of great restaurants and we love when they get recognized for it on a big scale. Yelp just posted the Top 100 New England Restaurants of 2022, its first-ever ranking of this kind. Two SouthCoast spots made the list, while a Rhode Island restaurant came in at No. 1.
Wildlife Center Offers Update on Rescued Wareham Owl
A little while back, we told you about a great horned owl rescued in Wareham after being sprayed by a skunk and injuring his leg. It was the same owl that was rescued by the very same person about a year and a half earlier with an eye injury that caused him to lose the eye.
Missing Medway man found dead following multi-community search
MEDWAY, Mass. — A Medway man who was reported missing over the weekend was found dead following an extensive search that involved multiple communities, authorities said. Howard White, 72, was reported missing by a family member when he failed to return home from a walk on Sunday afternoon, according to the Medway Police Department.
Mass. has one of the best gay bars in America, according to Esquire
The publication says the bar is "queer magic and a joy to behold." Provincetown is home to art galleries, restaurants, beaches, and one of the best gay bars in the nation, according to Esquire. Esquire recently released a list of the 32 best gay bars in America, and The Boatslip...
New Bedford Hound is Toy-Obsessed and Ready to Make Forever Family Happy [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
There is nothing like the unconditional love of a pet, and if you are looking to bring that love into your home for the first time, consider pet adoption. Wednesdays are all about the animals on Fun 107 and finding them the ideal forever home. Thanks to local shelters, we share the stories of so many great animals, and this week on Wet Nose Wednesday, we head to New Bedford where a hound dog is waiting to show you his toys.
How New Bedford’s Dough Company Keeps the City’s Textile Past Alive
When Jill and Jason Cotter first walked into Kilburn Mill in New Bedford's South End, they already had a dream. They had heard that the owners were looking to attract a cafe to occupy one of the most prominent storefronts in the building. They both had experience in the world...
