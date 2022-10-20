ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

New Bedford Donut Shop Is Baking Cupcakes for a Child in Need

New Bedford's JJ Montalban is recovering after a life-saving heart transplant, but his family is not quite out of the woods just yet. JJ's family has been struggling financially with medical bills, food, hospital parking and lodging while the brave boy remains hospitalized through October. Once Grandma's Donuts & Coffee...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Letter: Fall is coyote “dispersal season” and sightings are on the rise￼￼

By now, the behavior patterns of our local coyotes during courting and pup-rearing seasons have become recognizable to many residents. Mating occurs in the early winter and pup-rearing from spring through the summer months. But fall brings another life-cycle event that should be on everyone’s radar—“dispersal season,” when young coyotes leave their packs to strike out on their own.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Gomes Files Motion to Address New Bedford Trash Issues

On the heels of the news that at the end of the year, New Bedford residents will have to pay to have mattresses and box springs picked up from their homes by the city’s waste hauler, Councilor at Large Brian Gomes is looking for a way to keep residents from having to incur the costs.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group

(Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV) (PLYMOUTH, MA) The local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge has announced that after "lots of swirling rumors" they have"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" That's right, the waterfront restaurant formally known as Issac's will soon be a new Hynes Restaurant Group location!
PLYMOUTH, MA
Pack of coyotes surrounds dog walker in Massachusetts

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. (AP) — Police north of Boston came to the rescue of a person who was out walking their dog over their weekend when they were surrounded by a pack of coyotes. Police in Swampscott say they received a call around 9:30 p.m. Saturday from the dog walker who said that they were surrounded and that the coyotes were “not backing down.” Responding officers counted at least nine coyotes. They were apparently scared off by the arrival of cruisers and flashing lights. Police escorted the dog walker and their pet to their home with no additional danger.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
A Mass. State Trooper Surprised a Grieving Swansea Family With the Most Selfless Gift

What the world truly needs is more feel-good stories and this one deserves some recognition. On Wednesday, October 19th, a mom of two by the name of Melissa Afonso watched her youngest daughter Sofia get picked up for school by her good friend Julie Kubicek (her daughter attends the same school as Sofia). Kubicek is close with the Afonso family and helps bring the kids to E.S. Brown Elementary in Swansea every morning. Coincidentally, her husband is Trooper Joe Kubicek who had quite the surprise for Sofia that also meant the world to Afonso.
SWANSEA, MA
Fairhaven-Based M.O.L.I.F.E. Enhances the Lives of Local People

COVID did a hatchet job on the finances of M.O.L.I.F.E., one of the most regarded nonprofits on the SouthCoast. In case you're unaware of M.O.L.I.F.E. and its mission, its president Charlie Murphy and wife Carrie started this small but dynamic nonprofit in 1995 to enhance the lives of people with differential abilities. Murphy's father, Paul, had a disability that served as the organization's foundation.
ACUSHNET, MA
Win Tickets to Classic Halloween Films at the Zeiterion

This Halloween weekend, New Bedford's Zeiterion Performing Arts Center is hosting a pair of classic films to help you celebrate the All Hallow's Eve in all its creepy (and weird) glory, and we're giving away multiple pairs of tickets to each movie. First, the Z has a special presentation of...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Wildlife Center Offers Update on Rescued Wareham Owl

A little while back, we told you about a great horned owl rescued in Wareham after being sprayed by a skunk and injuring his leg. It was the same owl that was rescued by the very same person about a year and a half earlier with an eye injury that caused him to lose the eye.
WAREHAM, MA
New Bedford Hound is Toy-Obsessed and Ready to Make Forever Family Happy [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]

There is nothing like the unconditional love of a pet, and if you are looking to bring that love into your home for the first time, consider pet adoption. Wednesdays are all about the animals on Fun 107 and finding them the ideal forever home. Thanks to local shelters, we share the stories of so many great animals, and this week on Wet Nose Wednesday, we head to New Bedford where a hound dog is waiting to show you his toys.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
