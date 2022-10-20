Read full article on original website
3 Free Halloween Celebrations Your Entire Family Will EnjoyDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Tasty Halloween Fun at the Final Food Truck Night of 2022!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Local Planetarium Invites You to Discover Halloween's Origins in the Night SkiesDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant GroupDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
New Event Brings Food Trucks Inside Providence Zoo This November
For the first time ever, Roger Williams Park Zoo is bringing food trucks inside the zoo grounds for a Veterans Day event the whole family can enjoy. On Friday November 11, Roger Williams Park Zoo is throwing their first Food Truck FriDay event where zoo goers will find food trucks parked throughout the zoo grounds during regular hours and serving tasty treats while you enjoy the animals.
Tasty Halloween Fun at the Final Food Truck Night of 2022!
(Photo by Kampus Production) (KINGSTON, MA) Calling all foodies who love to have fun! You're invited to a family-friendly evening of delicious Halloween festivities! The Hill Top Athletic Association has announced that the final Food Truck Night of 2022 will be Halloween-themed. This is one grand finale you won't want to miss!
Halloween Comes Alive in Dartmouth Thanks to One Man’s Haunted Yard
As Halloween draws closer, all things spooky and scary begin to take over, and one Dartmouth resident lives to bring terror and fear to his neighborhood every year. Harrison Ingham has been putting on interactive Halloween displays for years, and after acquiring the original animatronics and props from the old Lakeville haunted trail, he’s ready to make the “Haunted Yard by Dark New England” bigger and scarier than ever.
The New Miss New Bedford Outstanding Teen, Jaime St. Onge
“I could not be happier,” said St. Onge about her latest achievement. She is a student at Fairhaven High School and is no stranger to competition. “I started competing at thirteen, but before that, I was a princess in almost any competition I could be a princess in,” said St. Onge.
Zoos get into the Halloween spirit this month
’Tis the season for all things spooky and fun, and Halloween costumes are the perfect way to express your own unique imagination for the Halloween season. While most popular costume choices are usually creepy and scary, animal costumes such as wolves, cats, lions and llamas are also Halloween favorites. There...
Halloween is for Dogs, Too, Thanks to ‘Barktoberfest’ Coming to Kingston Collection
Halloween isn’t just for kids. At the new JB’s Indoor Dog Park in Kingston, Halloween is going to the dogs for their third annual Barktoberfest on Sunday, October 23rd from 1 pm to 4 pm. JB’s Indoor Dog Park has had a home in Norwell since 2019, and...
Learning Something New About New Bedford’s Most Interesting Man
Thanks to a local historian and close friend of the late Peter Barney, I found out something I never knew about New Bedford's most interesting man. I was aware that his personality was well developed in all aspects; however, I never knew his love of music extended far down. Researcher...
These Mouth-Watering Street Names Would Make SouthCoast More Delicious
Talk about a totally random conversation that was sparked by absolutely nothing. One of our contest winners this morning on Fun 107's Michael and Maddie was from Blueberry Lane in Dartmouth. "Sounds delicious," I joked with her. We got to talking, and she brought up two more delicious-sounding street names...
Fall River mother seeing cooking success whipping up dishes right from her home
FALL RIVER, MA/NASHVILLE, TN – A Fall River mom is finding success making tasty dishes right in her own kitchen. Home cook Tara Pacheco was recently awarded blue ribbon number 6 by online recipe site “Just A Pinch”. Pacheco’s “Pumpkin Bread Pudding” recipe was tested by the...
Family Weekend brings together students, families from across the world
Parents, siblings and other family members joined students on College Hill to experience three days of Brown University’s distinct academic and extracurricular life. A long-running fall tradition, Family Weekend offered families the opportunity to reunite with students on campus for three days of activities — from lectures and athletic events to archaeological digs and concerts — that aimed to capture the breadth of a Brown educational experience.
The Best Ghostly Legend near Providence is the ‘House Next to White’s’
If you ask anyone of a certain age what the most haunted house is on the Massachusetts SouthCoast near Providence, they’re not going to mention Fall River’s Lizzie Borden House, Middleboro’s Oliver Estate or even Wareham’s Fearing Tavern. Instead, they’ll bring up a place that is...
Rory’s Market and Kitchen opens as sole grocery store in downtown Providence
Rory’s Market and Kitchen opened in downtown Providence Sept. 23, bringing fresh produce to the heart of the city and expanding food accessibility as the sole grocery store located downtown. Spanning more than 6,000 feet on the ground floor of Washington Street’s Nightingale building, the grocery store serves “a...
A New Home Has Been Made for Popular Fall River Pool Hall With an Exciting Future Outlook
There's no doubt about it, Straight Shooters Family Billiards has been a staple in Fall River for over 30 years. With the recent sale of the mill with places to be turned into a storage facility, Straight Shooters (among other businesses such as Laser Gate, Trader Jans, etc.) was forced to close and search for a new location.
A New Bedford Donut Shop Is Baking Cupcakes for a Child in Need
A New Bedford boy by the name of JJ Montalban is recovering just fine after receiving his life-saving heart transplant, but the family is not quite out of the woods just yet. JJ's family has been struggling financially with medical bills, food, hospital parking, and even finding somewhere to stay while he remains hospitalized in recovery until the end of October. Once Grandma's Donuts & Coffee Shops in New Bedford got wind of this, they knew they had to help somehow and in a way, they knew best- a fundraiser that involved baking.
Fall River hero to be played on the big screen in new film to hit theaters this year
A movie is set to hit the big screen that is based on one of Fall River’s true heroes. Devotion, an aerial war epic based on the bestselling book of the same name by Adam Makos, tells the inspirational true story of two elite US Navy fighter pilots who helped turn the tide in the most brutal battle in the Korean War: Jesse Brown, the first Black aviator in Navy history and his fellow fighter pilot and friend, Tom Hudner. Their heroic sacrifices and enduring friendship would ultimately make them the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen.
Letter: Fall is coyote “dispersal season” and sightings are on the rise￼￼
By now, the behavior patterns of our local coyotes during courting and pup-rearing seasons have become recognizable to many residents. Mating occurs in the early winter and pup-rearing from spring through the summer months. But fall brings another life-cycle event that should be on everyone’s radar—“dispersal season,” when young coyotes leave their packs to strike out on their own.
After 14 Years, One New Bedford Restaurant Is Nixing Seasonal Hours and Opening Year Round
After 14 years of slinging ice cream cones in the South End of New Bedford, one local business is nixing its normal seasonal hours and going completely full-time. A year-round plan has been put in place by owners Douglas Sterling and his wife Elsa Defaria to keep the doors of Clark's Point Creamery at the very bottom of Brock Avenue open year-round.
Lakeville Farm Raises Thousands to Feed SouthCoast Families in Need
The annual Harvest Festival at Elliot Farm in Lakeville is about more than just festive, family fun. It's also about raising funds for local families in need and making sure everyone on the SouthCoast has healthy food on their tables. Earlier this month the staff at Elliot Farm held a...
Brockton Named Massachusetts’ Ugliest City; Native Ken Pittman Takes Exception
So, this thing called Alot.com is looking for trouble. The online publication has posted an article entitled "The Ugliest Cities in Each State." It's a clickbait article designed to draw people in and perhaps to their website, which features articles on health, finance, careers, local, travel, living, education, and auto. That's probably more attention than I should have provided those weasels. I only mention them to give you a better sense of why you shouldn't take what they have to say all that seriously.
