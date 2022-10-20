ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, TX

acuoptimist.com

The Local makes preparations to reopen

The Local announced their temporary closure Oct. 10 citing COVID’s effect on the service industry and the staffing deficits affecting businesses throughout Abilene as the main factors for their decision. A downtown favorite, The Local is known for offering a unique spin on traditional Mexican cuisine. The Local was...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

GALLERY: Abilene’s First Goddess Festival

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Crystals, candles, art, music and community are things you can find at Abilene’s first Goddess Festival at Oscar Rose Park. The purpose of the festival is to support womanhood and feel connected with the earth and spirituality. Elizabeth Floyd, Co-Host, said she took matters in her own hands to create the […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

LL Flooring opens store in Abilene, 19th store in Texas

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – LL Flooring have opened the first store in Taylor and Jones Counties, making the 19th store in Texas. LL Flooring, previously known as Lumber Liquidators, offers over 500 varieties of flooring in waterproof vinyl, hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain, cork and much more in-store and online. The company is dedicated to helping […]
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Deranged Gunman Shoots His Own Son in Rising Star

RISING STAR, TX – A domestic disturbance on Sunday escalated into a family shooting outside of Rising Star. According to the Eastland County Sheriff's Office, on the evening of October 23rd, 2022, Eastland County Deputies and Texas DPS Troopers responded to a residence outside of Rising Star for a report of an ongoing family disturbance and a person being shot. The investigation determined that Todd Ireland had shot his son with a shotgun from several yards away with birdshot. His wife was also shot at but not struck. His son was taken to Hendrick Hospital where he was treated for his…
RISING STAR, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Sunday evening shooting reported near Rising Star

RISING STAR, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Woman struck, killed in south Abilene identified

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A pedestrian who was struck and killed while walking in south Abilene has been identified. Amber Sue Hall, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the 3400 block of S 14th Street just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a report from the Abilene Police Department. The report […]
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Woman in Her 20s Killed After Getting Hit by Car on Saturday Night

Abilene, Texas – A 28-year-old woman died from injuries as a result of being hit by a vehicle in South Abilene on Sunday, October 23, 2022. Police responded to a pedestrian hit by a vehicle in the 3400 Block of South 14th Street at 9:36 p.m. Officers arrived to find a female lying in the roadway with injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle. Officers on scene noted the deceased appeared to be the same female reported to have been walking in the roadway approximately 30 minutes earlier. At that time, she was observed and appeared to be abiding by all traffic laws. The driver of a 2015…
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man accused of assaulting girlfriend with stroller

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Criminal MischiefA victim reported an unknown suspect threw an object at […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

The Independent candidate challenging Jodey Arrington

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Early voting in Texas officially kicked off today. In Abilene, voters will have the opportunity to decide the outcome of various races, propositions, and ordinances. In the race for District 19 United States Representative Abilene will have to decide between Republican incumbent candidate Jodey Arrington and the Independent candidate Nathan Lewis. […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Can you help identify this Downtown Abilene vandalism suspect?

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department is looking for a vandalism suspect who spray painted the exterior wall of a Downtown Abilene building. In a Facebook post by APD, police said they’re looking for the suspect caught on surveillance camera spray painting the wall. The suspect appears to be younger white man, wearing […]
ABILENE, TX
koxe.com

Arrest made for Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon/Family Violence after shooting near Rising Star

RISING STAR, TX
BigCountryHomepage

INDICTED: Abilene man assaults peace officer while being arrested for Criminal Mischief, also charged with Evading Arrest

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man, who was arrested in August for injuring a peace officer while they were attempting to arrest him, was formally charged Thursday with Assault of a Peace Officer and two counts of Evading Arrest. Andrew Womack was arrested Friday, August 12 when a victim and a witness called […]
ABILENE, TX

