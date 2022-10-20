Read full article on original website
The Local makes preparations to reopen
The Local announced their temporary closure Oct. 10 citing COVID’s effect on the service industry and the staffing deficits affecting businesses throughout Abilene as the main factors for their decision. A downtown favorite, The Local is known for offering a unique spin on traditional Mexican cuisine. The Local was...
GALLERY: Abilene’s First Goddess Festival
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Crystals, candles, art, music and community are things you can find at Abilene’s first Goddess Festival at Oscar Rose Park. The purpose of the festival is to support womanhood and feel connected with the earth and spirituality. Elizabeth Floyd, Co-Host, said she took matters in her own hands to create the […]
Top 5 Things Learned While Driving On I-20 Between Abilene and Dallas
Recently I've been making a bunch of trips from Abilene to the Dallas/Fort Worth area. A big chunk of that road trip is driving on I-20. I love traveling in Texas and I do it quite often but the highways in the Lone Star State can play by their own rules.
LL Flooring opens store in Abilene, 19th store in Texas
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – LL Flooring have opened the first store in Taylor and Jones Counties, making the 19th store in Texas. LL Flooring, previously known as Lumber Liquidators, offers over 500 varieties of flooring in waterproof vinyl, hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain, cork and much more in-store and online. The company is dedicated to helping […]
Deranged Gunman Shoots His Own Son in Rising Star
Abilene ISD and Colorado ISD teachers named Regional Teachers of the Year
THE BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A teacher at Colorado Middle School and a teacher from Taylor Elementary School were named as the Region 14 Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year. Ryan Cosby, 8th grade teacher at Colorado Middle School, and Teresa Graham, elementary teacher at Taylor Elementary School, were honored at the Texas […]
Sunday evening shooting reported near Rising Star
Woman struck, killed in south Abilene identified
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A pedestrian who was struck and killed while walking in south Abilene has been identified. Amber Sue Hall, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the 3400 block of S 14th Street just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a report from the Abilene Police Department. The report […]
Woman in Her 20s Killed After Getting Hit by Car on Saturday Night
Crime Reports: Abilene man accused of assaulting girlfriend with stroller
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Criminal MischiefA victim reported an unknown suspect threw an object at […]
The Independent candidate challenging Jodey Arrington
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Early voting in Texas officially kicked off today. In Abilene, voters will have the opportunity to decide the outcome of various races, propositions, and ordinances. In the race for District 19 United States Representative Abilene will have to decide between Republican incumbent candidate Jodey Arrington and the Independent candidate Nathan Lewis. […]
BREAKING NEWS: Pedestrian struck by SUV in South Abilene, deceased before police arrived
Report: Eastland County man accused of shooting son, at wife with birdshot
Can you help identify this Downtown Abilene vandalism suspect?
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department is looking for a vandalism suspect who spray painted the exterior wall of a Downtown Abilene building. In a Facebook post by APD, police said they’re looking for the suspect caught on surveillance camera spray painting the wall. The suspect appears to be younger white man, wearing […]
Arrest made for Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon/Family Violence after shooting near Rising Star
Don’t Have A Fishing License? You Don’t Need One At Texas State Parks
Earlier this week, when I was writing the article about "Family Friendly Fun Things to See and Do In the Abilene Area," I came across some interesting information that I was unaware of. The first thing I learned from our friendly Game Wardens, is that there are certain lakes in the Lone Star State where certain laws DO NOT apply.
INDICTED: Abilene man assaults peace officer while being arrested for Criminal Mischief, also charged with Evading Arrest
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man, who was arrested in August for injuring a peace officer while they were attempting to arrest him, was formally charged Thursday with Assault of a Peace Officer and two counts of Evading Arrest. Andrew Womack was arrested Friday, August 12 when a victim and a witness called […]
