James Corden apologized for the “rude comment” he made at Balthazar, one week after his brief ban from the restaurant. Although the talk show host initially wanted to “adopt a British attitude” and “never complain, never explain,” he addressed the scandal on Monday night. “Because I didn’t shout or scream — like I didn’t get up out of my seat, I didn’t call anyone names or use derogatory language — I have been walking around thinking that I hadn’t done anything wrong, right?” Corden, 44, told his audience. “But the truth is I have. “I made a rude comment,” the “Late Late Show...
