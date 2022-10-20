Read full article on original website
The Instagram model slammed the rapper’s claims. Travis Scott’s relationship drama is still ongoing. After rumors began circulating that the “Sicko Mode” rapper has been romantically linked to a woman named Rojean Kar for several years during his relationship with Kylie Jenner, Travis hopped online to address the claims. “It’s a lot of weird sh*t going on. I’m saying this for the last time. I don’t know this person. So please, stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling.”
The rapper celebrated his birthday with a wine plug and has made social media rounds for his funny game show performance. The D-O-double G is, as expected, living larger than life these days. He’s celebrating his new album I Still Got It, a Gangsta Grillz mixtape with DJ Drama, and also celebrating his 51st birthday. To commemorate, it’s Snoop season wherever you look online: his posts about his Death Row brand of wine, or other people’s posts about a recently resurfaced (and hilarious) appearance from the Long Beach rapper on Wheel of Fortune.
Tasha K alleged that Teyana had to “run down” on Megan for money owed to her. Earlier today, it was reported that Tasha K exposed the alleged falling out between Megan Thee Stallion and Teyana Taylor. While on Instagram live with Nicki Minaj, Tasha claimed that Megan was...
G.O.O.D Music is reportedly no longer associated with Def Jam. It appears that Kanye West nor his label G.O.O.D Music will be releasing music under Def Jam anytime soon. According to the New York Times, a source confirmed that Ye’s imprint is no longer under the Def Jam umbrella.
This week’s “Fire Emoji” update was dominated by artist teamwork. The Fire Emoji playlist returns this week, but the collaborations are at an all-time high this time. Several artists teamed up to make records so hot that we couldn’t resist adding them to the updated list.
Tasha K says Megan is to blame for Teyana’s home being vandalized. Tasha K is a popular YouTuber who dishes out alleged gossip about people in the entertainment industry. From spreading rumors about the musicians to ridiculing actor’s on their life choices, the socialite managed to gain a lot of popularity from spilling tea.
The shooting took place at The Varsity in Midtown Atlanta. In 2019, Chicago rapper Lil Durk was charged with shooting a man multiple times in Atlanta, Georgia. When police arrived at the scene on February 5, they found 13 bullet castings and a firearm. The victim was rushed to the hospital with nonfatal wounds.
Latto says that Lil Wayne never turned down a request from her to sample “Lollipop.”. Latto says that Lil Wayne never denied her request to sample his song “Lollipop” and that she doesn’t even have a song that uses the 2008 hit single. Several outlets shared the rumor over the weekend.
Post Malone is having bad luck with his stages. Post Malone is in the middle of his “Twelve Carat” Tour, and it seems like his stages have it out for him. Last month, he fell into a hole in the middle of a stage in St. Louis, and bruised his rib, resulting in a hospitalization and delayed tour date.
Offset’s sophomore album is due out next month. The Migos have apparently called it quits and there doesn’t seem to be any intention of a reunion in the future. Quavo and Takeoff are fresh off of the release of Only Built For Infinity Links, boasting records like “Hotel Lobby” and “Us Vs. Them.” Meanwhile, Offset’s preparing to drop his forthcoming solo album next month.
Kim Kardashian celebrated her birthday at In-N-Out after she was unable to fly to Las Vegas. Kim Kardashian ended up canceling a scheduled trip to Las Vegas for her birthday after air traffic control deemed it unsafe for her private jet to land due to wind gusts reaching up to 60 mph. To make the most out of the situation, the 42-year-old ended up celebrating at an In-N-Out restaurant.
The hot-headed stars had found kindred spirits in each other, a support that’s now in the hottest of waters. For the past few weeks, Ye f.k.a. Kanye West has been digging a deeper hole for himself with antisemitic rants, disingenuous statements on race and the murder of George Floyd, and for using the r-word to refer to President Joe Biden. His antics have caused much concern, criticism, but also compassion online, the latter being primarily from similarly controversial figures. Few pop culture stars fit this bill more than Antonio Brown, the former NFL player who sparked a friendship with Yeezy and has taken to Twitter to show love to the rapper.
