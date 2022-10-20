The hot-headed stars had found kindred spirits in each other, a support that’s now in the hottest of waters. For the past few weeks, Ye f.k.a. Kanye West has been digging a deeper hole for himself with antisemitic rants, disingenuous statements on race and the murder of George Floyd, and for using the r-word to refer to President Joe Biden. His antics have caused much concern, criticism, but also compassion online, the latter being primarily from similarly controversial figures. Few pop culture stars fit this bill more than Antonio Brown, the former NFL player who sparked a friendship with Yeezy and has taken to Twitter to show love to the rapper.

2 DAYS AGO