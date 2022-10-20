Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Cooler weather means it's gumbo timeTina HowellLouisiana State
Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival is back and filled with lots of music and fun.Tina HowellJean Lafitte, LA
There are big expectations for the Pelicans this season due to the return of Zion Williamson.Tina Howell
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
Related
WDSU
New Orleans police say man barricaded in Gentilly home surrenders
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department responded to a man barricaded inside a home in Gentilly with a child early Monday morning. The situation began around 2 a.m. According to NOPD, the man threatened to commit suicide and was in negotiations with NOPD and SWAT for hours.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigating Lakeview carjacking with infant in car
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after someone reportedly stole a car with an infant inside. Officers say they responded to the reported auto theft at the intersection of Fleur De Lis Drive and 20th Street on Sunday morning. According to the NOPD, initial reports...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigating murder on Chimney Wood Lane
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a murder in New Orleans East. Police say it happened on Sunday at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Chimney Wood Lane. Officers say the victim is a 23-year-old man. He was taken to the hospital with...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate woman struck, killed on Claiborne Avenue
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal crash in Central City Sunday night. The crash happened at the intersection of Claiborne Avenue and Josephine Street around 9:57 p.m. Police say a 56-year-old man was driving a red four-door Chevy Trail Blazer eastbound on Claiborne...
WDSU
Slidell police respond to 'all out brawl' over sandwich
SLIDELL, La. — The Slidell Police Department responded to an assault with a sandwich over the weekend. According to police, an "all out brawl" ensued between a customer and an employee at an area sandwich shop. Police did not identify the sandwich shop or any of the suspects involved.
WDSU
Washington Parish sheriff: 5 arrested on gun, drug charges at fair
WASHINGTON PARISH, La. — The Washington Parish Sheriff made multiple drug and gun arrests during the Washington Parish Fair over the weekend. According to the sheriff, on Saturday Anthony Jerome Turner, 20, of Bogalusa, was arrested and booked into the Washington Parish Jail on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon.
WDSU
Ponchatoula police arrest man accused in bar shooting
PONCHATOULA, La. — Ponchatoula police announced the arrest of a man wanted in connection with a shooting at an area bar Sunday morning. The shooting was reported at the Ole Skool Bar around 12:30 a.m. According to police, officers responded to the bar and found a person shot in...
WDSU
Unfinished construction has residents frustrated
NEW ORLEANS — Two skeletons on S Solomon Street act as a roadblock for a sinkhole residents say has been a headache for at least 15 months. The street prevents most neighbors from being able to enter their driveway and they say its frustrating. One resident and her husband...
WDSU
LIST: trick-or-treating times in your parish
Halloween is right around the corner! Find out when to take your kids trick-or-treating here:. City of Thibodaux will have trick or treat hours on Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. St. Tammany:. Halloween will be recognized on Oct. 31, but no trick or treating hours have been...
WDSU
JPSO investigating after expensive tool stolen from home of family fighting to rebuild
JEFFERSON, La. — A Jefferson family still trying to rebuild their home after Hurricane Ida was hit with another setback. Someone stole a crucial tool worth thousands of dollars from the company rebuilding their home. The Jefferson Parish sheriff’s office is trying to track them down. A large...
WDSU
Five-vehicle crash on I-10 West killed 1 and injured 3 others Saturday
NEW ORLEANS — A woman is dead, and three others are hurt following a crash on I-10 West near exit 231A. The New Orleans Police Department was alerted to the crash just before 4 a.m. Saturday. At the time, all westbound lanes of the interstate were shut down at...
WDSU
11-year-old boy from Destrehan reported missing
DESTREHAN, La. — St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing 11-year-old boy. According to deputies, Bryce McKean was last seen leaving his residence in Destrehan on Oct. 22 around 7:30 a.m. without permission. McKean's mother contacted the sheriff's office and reported him...
WDSU
Destrehan soybean processing facility one step closer to expanding
DESTREHAN, La. — A St. Charles Parish soybean processing facility has cleared another hurdle in its effort to expand. The Zoning Board of Adjustments recently approved a change in buffer zone at the facility from 2,000 feet to 200. This follows approval from the full parish council to rezone a portion of the property from residential to heavy industrial.
WDSU
Nice On Monday -- Slight Chance Severe Storms Tuesday!
NEW ORLEANS — One extra day of this weekend's wonderful weather continues Monday. Sunny to partly cloudy skies, breezy winds from the southeast, and a bit more humidity. Mild to warm temperatures will be similar to Sunday afternoon. Expect a transition to breezy winds and increasing clouds as stormy...
WDSU
Nice Weather Today - Potential Severe Weather Tuesday
NEW ORLEANS — Nice Weather Today - Potential Severe Weather Tuesday:. Sunny to partly cloudy skies this afternoon with breezy winds at 5-20 mph. Those winds moving onshore from the southeast have warmed local temperatures with humidity from the Gulf of Mexico. Expected highs for today, 81-86° degrees.
WDSU
Le Petit Theater kicking off its 107th season this weekend
NEW ORLEANS — The historic Le Petit Theater in the French Quarter is kicking off its 107th season. The first of five shows in the 2022-2023 season will be showcased this weekend. "The Play That Goes Wrong" opened Thursday night, Oct. 20, at the theater, and the chaotic show...
WDSU
'Ghosts in the Oaks' returns to City Park, offering spooky family fun
NEW ORLEANS — "Ghosts in the Oaks" returns to City Park after a hiatus due to COVID-19. The spooky, family-friendly event is happening Oct. 22 and 23 from 5 to 9 p.m. for early admission guests and 6 to 9 p.m. for general admission. All proceeds will benefit the...
WDSU
Comfortably warm weekend weather
NEW ORLEANS — Happy Saturday! Today is going to be mostly sunny, dry and comfortably warm. Highs will be on either side of 80 degrees. This evening will be nice as temperatures fall through the 70s. Lows tonight will be in the 50s and 60s - milder than this morning. Patchy fog could be possible in low-lying areas.
Comments / 0