Week 8 NFL power rankings: How low do Tom Brady's Buccaneers and Aaron Rodgers' Packers go?
As we approach Halloween, the top 10 is almost entirely unchanged – but that's partially because Tampa Bay and Green Bay had already tumbled from those ranks.
WTOP
Commanders Corner: Heinicke huge in homecoming win
How was that for a happy homecoming? The Washington Commanders’ 23-21 victory over Green Bay looked improbable after the first few possessions and only an illegal contact penalty kept the Packers from taking a 21-3 lead in the second quarter. But just like the homecoming win of 2015 (also...
WTOP
Giants rookie tight end Bellinger may need eye surgery
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger is going to be sidelined indefinitely after fracturing an eye socket and septum against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Giants said the fourth-round draft pick was seen by an ophthalmologist Monday and he probably will need to...
WTOP
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. CHICAGO BEARS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — CHICAGO: DB Lamar Jackson, DL Kingsley Jonathan, TE Jake Tonges, WR Isaiah Coulter. NEW ENGLAND: CB Shaun Wade, DT Christian Barmore, WR Kendrick Bourne, FS Joshua Bledsoe, OLB Josh Uche, RB Kevin Harris, T Isaiah Wynn.
WTOP
Seahawks continue to validate start, sit atop NFC West
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — After scuffling for the first month, the past two weeks showed the Seattle Seahawks what they are capable of accomplishing. Seattle’s 37-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday was the victory that validated the Seahawks are on the right path. It was Seattle’s second straight win and left the Seahawks on top of the NFC West.
WTOP
Chiefs eye easier schedule after bye as they hunt AFC title
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs were staring at an early 10-point hole, on the road and against one of the best defenses in the NFL, yet managed to not only turn things around but roar to a 44-23 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
WTOP
‘Money’ receiver Terry McLaurin is key piece for Commanders
A handful of times in his first start of the season, Taylor Heinicke threw the ball right at Terry McLaurin with a defensive back on him and counted on the Washington Commanders’ top wide receiver to make a play. “They pay that guy a lot of money, right?” Heinicke...
WTOP
Burrow, Bengals hoping for more big things before bye
CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow last week predicted the next three games on the Cincinnati Bengals’ schedule — those leading up the bye week — would determine how the rest of the season will go for the defending AFC champions. So far, so good. Better than...
WTOP
Prescott knows it’s defense 1st for Cowboys despite return
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott’s surgically repaired right thumb felt good enough in his return to the field to make some dangerous throws he knows he should have avoided. As his comfort grows with each week removed from a five-game absence due to the fractured...
WTOP
Etienne’s fumble ‘put a damper’ on 100-yard game, 1st NFL TD
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne got some potentially useful advice from a surehanded teammate following the first fumble of his young NFL career. Receiver Marvin Jones, who has never lost a fumble in his 11-year professional career, walked Etienne through how to better grip...
WTOP
Dolphins aim for more red zone scores as schedule eases up
MIAMI GARDEN, Fla. (AP) — For a moment, it looked as if the Miami Dolphins would cruise to an easy win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night after playing in so many close games this season. Tua Tagovailoa completed six of seven passes for 68 yards on the...
WTOP
Brady, Bucs running out of explanations for team’s struggles
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are running out of explanations for the team’s disappointing start. Players and coaches continue to harp on the need to execute better on offense and defense, emphasizing breakdowns have been widespread and there’s no single reason or segment of the team that’s undermining its chances for success.
WTOP
Browns’ Phillips ‘likely’ done for year with pectoral injury
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns starting linebacker Jacob Phillips will likely miss the remainder of the season after sustaining a pectoral injury during Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Also, tight end David Njoku could miss significant time with an ankle injury for the Browns (2-5), who...
WTOP
Edwards, running game were key for Ravens against Browns
BALTIMORE (AP) — Roughly 21 months since he last played in a game that counted, Gus Edwards was on the field for the Baltimore Ravens. Then he was in the end zone. “It always feels like a release,” he said. “You work hard all week, you go over the same plays all week, and you envision everything being a touchdown. It always feels like a release, but this one was special for me coming off the injury. Like I said — and I’m going to keep saying it — it’s a blessing, it’s a blessing.”
WTOP
Hackett, Broncos offense feel heat after 4th straight loss
DENVER (AP) — In a season that has gone sideways, Denver Broncos rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett is willing to bench just about anyone to shake things up. That includes himself as the play-caller of the league’s lowest-scoring team. “I think we’ll always look at everything,” Hackett said...
WTOP
Jets RB Hall, OL Vera-Tucker out for season with injuries
New York Jets rookie running back Breece Hall and versatile offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker will both miss the rest of the season with injuries. Coach Robert Saleh confirmed Monday that Hall has a torn ACL in his left knee, which is what the team initially feared. An MRI revealed the severity of the injury, which happened in the second quarter of the Jets’ 16-9 victory at Denver on Sunday.
WTOP
Steelers enduring short-term pain, eye long-term growth
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin had an out if he was looking for one a week ago. Kenny Pickett was in the concussion protocol. Mitch Trubisky had come off the bench and played well in an upset win against Tampa Bay. Only Tomlin didn’t hesitate, saying even before Pickett...
WTOP
AP Sports Digest
The highlights of Monday’s AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, https://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, https://newsroom.ap.org. Sports content can be found at http://newsroom.ap.org/page/APSports.
National NFL Insider says firing Canada could hurt Pickett
Saying as you are looking bigger picture could the impact of firing Matt Canada have the reverse effect of what you hope-listen to what a CBS Insider said
WTOP
MLS Playoff Glance
Salt Lake 2, Austin 2, Austin wins 3-1 on penalty kicks. Minnesota 1, Dallas 1, Dallas wins 5-4 on penalty kicks. Austin at Los Angeles FC, 3:18 p.m. New York City at Philadelphia, 8:25 p.m. Championship. Saturday, Nov. 5. Conference final winners, 4 p.m. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press....
