Don’t let the HBS Interview information online scare you! I interviewed virtually this morning and had a really pleasant conversation! It just felt like I was talking to someone who shared a passion for my industry and wanted to discuss it in depth. The time flew by and I was generally at ease.
Welcome back to the series, The Week Ahead, in which we provide a brief rundown of what is happening in MBA admissions this week!. Interview invites continue to roll out, as final decisions for early action deadlines also begin. Monday, October 24, IESE is scheduled to release its Early Decision...
This week’s episode of the Clear Admit MBA Admissions podcast kicks off with a review of the upcoming admissions deadlines, including R1 interview invites for UPenn / Wharton and Duke / Fuqua. Your hosts also discuss the wave of Early Action decisions out of Darden and Fuqua. Graham then highlighted the Real Humans pieces for Vanderbilt / Owen and Ohio State / Fisher as well as a recent adcom Q&A with Fuqua’ Shari Hubert, noting that half their incoming class receives some form of merit-based scholarship. Graham also presented NYU / Stern’s recently released employment report, which includes huge average starting salaries; Alex suggested that the large number of finance placements and the school’s New York City location must be at least partially responsible for these impressive figures. Graham highlighted an upcoming webinar on Wednesday, focused on whether or not to take a test (GMAT/GRE vs. waiver); signups are here: https://bit.ly/testornotest. Graham also highlighted Clear Admit’s upcoming Deferred Enrolment event; signups are here: https://bit.ly/defermba.
