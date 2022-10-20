Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
2 Florida Destinations Mentioned in List of American Places that Feel EuropeanL. CaneSarasota, FL
These 3 beautiful gulf coast beaches offer something unique & specialFit*Life*TravelSarasota, FL
Related
snntv.com
Sarasota County early voting locations
SARASOTA COUNTY (WSNN) - If you live in Sarasota County, the early voting polling locations are open every day from 8:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. today through Sunday, November 6th. The Sarasota Elections Office in the Terrace Building at 2001 Adams Lane in Sarasota. The Venice Elections Office in the...
snntv.com
Charlotte County announces voting changes caused by Ian
CHARLOTTE COUNTY (SNN TV) - Charlotte County early voting begins Monday, and Hurricane Ian has forced some changes. First, there are four early voting locations available to you:. The Charlotte County Administration Building in Port Charlotte, Jarrett Ford of Charlotte County in Port Charlotte, the Mac V. Horton West County...
snntv.com
Partnership could lead to quicker reopening of Warm Mineral Springs
WARM MINERAL SPRINGS (SNN TV) - An update on Warm Mineral Springs: SNN reported recently that Warm Mineral Springs was condemned and closed until further notice. Now a partnership could help reopen the area with temporary buildings. In September, the North Port City Commission approved opening negotiations involving a public-private...
snntv.com
Polls for early voting now open across the Suncoast
SARASOTA - Polls for early voting are now open across the Suncoast. “Early voting is going to run for 14 days, it’s going to run through Sunday November 6th, which is the final Sunday before the election," said Sarasota County, Supervisor of Elections, Ron Turner. Sarasota County has 9...
snntv.com
Manatee County early voting locations
MANATEE COUNTY (WSNN) - If you live in Manatee County, the early voting polling locations are open every day from 8:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. today through Sunday, November 6th. The Lakewood Ranch Town Hall at 8175 Lakewood Ranch Blvd in Lakewood Ranch. The Manatee County Utilities Admin Office at...
snntv.com
Sarasota Veterans non-profit is changing the way heroes heal
A Sarasota Veterans non-profit is changing the way heroes heal when they return home. Operation Warrior Resolution (OWR) focuses on brain based healing. Veterans say it doesn’t just change lives, it save lives. Kevin Mayer says before he went to a warrior retreat, he couldn’t even enjoy the simple...
snntv.com
'Making Strides' fills the park with pink
SARASOTA- Nathan Benderson Park lights up pink as people walk to support those who are currently fighting, have beaten, or have lost their battle to breast cancer. “When my physician first told me that I had cancer, specifically breast cancer, it rocked me back on my heels. It made me feel like I was on an island all by myself,” said Mike Bussell, who is currently battling breast cancer.
snntv.com
Nokomis waterfront restaurant reopens after Ian
NOKOMIS (SNN TV) - A waterfront restaurant on the Suncoast reopens after Hurricane Ian forced it to close. Pop's Sunset Grill in Nokomis reopened last weekend on October 15th. The Herald-Tribune's dining editor has raved about Pop's, calling it an "experience." When you arrive, you head into a tunnel with a sign hanging above you, "Through these portals pass the world's friendliest mortals." After that, you head into a tropical courtyard with paths leading to various bars and dining areas, plus the Intracoastal Waterway and a dock for boaters.
snntv.com
FBA Marching Assessment celebrates best of Suncoast marching bands
BRADENTON (SNN TV) - Cruella, a bombastic Boston show, a sailor symphony, and Mission Impossible/James Bond are among the shows you'll get to enjoy on the Suncoast soon. The Florida Bandmasters Association is back with their annual Marching Performance Assessment in the Suncoast area, being held at Manatee High. For...
snntv.com
Hunsader Farm's 31st annual pumpkin festival brings fall to Florida
MANATEE- Nothing screams fall like Hunsader Farm's 31st annual pumpkin festival. The festival takes place in Bradenton every October. Hundreds of people came out to enjoy all of the festivities and food that the farm has to offer. “So far we’ve hit just about everything. We took the kids to...
snntv.com
Venice Theatre announces reopening dates
VENICE (SNN TV) - The Venice Theatre sets a reopening date after being decimated by Hurricane Ian. The delayed production of the musical "Kinky Boots" will open January 12, 2024. It was supposed to open this month on October 12. However, this year the theater will open a scaled down...
Comments / 0