NOKOMIS (SNN TV) - A waterfront restaurant on the Suncoast reopens after Hurricane Ian forced it to close. Pop's Sunset Grill in Nokomis reopened last weekend on October 15th. The Herald-Tribune's dining editor has raved about Pop's, calling it an "experience." When you arrive, you head into a tunnel with a sign hanging above you, "Through these portals pass the world's friendliest mortals." After that, you head into a tropical courtyard with paths leading to various bars and dining areas, plus the Intracoastal Waterway and a dock for boaters.

NOKOMIS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO