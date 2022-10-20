Read full article on original website
Related
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Mountain Tap, YVSC collaborate on ReTree Beer
Last month Mountain Tap Brewery and Yampa Valley Sustainability Council collaborated to create a new beer named ReTree Spruce IPA, and it was tapped up on Friday, Oct. 21. The beer was conditioned with Colorado-grown spruce tips resulting in its robust piney flavor and aroma, reminiscent of being in a forest.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Howelsen Hill season passes now available for purchase online
Howelsen Hill season pass sales are available online with the adult’s Alpine pass priced at $254. Howelsen Hill is scheduled to start its 107th winter season on Nov. 26 and run through March 26. The Steamboat Springs city-owned ski area will be open seven days a week with the triple chairlift running daily, conditions permitting.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
As Yampa Valley ponders possibilities of regional transportation authority, Eagle County’s vision is dominated by buses
Talk about what a future regional transportation authority in the Yampa Valley could look like often includes big ideas like repurposing railways used for coal or a gondola connecting Steamboat to the base of Steamboat Ski Resort. Routt County, Steamboat and Craig are studying what a regional transportation authority could...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Monday Medical: Here’s to a spookily safe and frighteningly fun Halloween for your ghouls and goblins
Crackling leaves, crisp air and grocery store candy displays must mean Halloween is almost here. And it’s not just for kids anymore: it’s a great reason to get creative with costumes and decorations, gather with friends, enjoy treats and make memories. “We want to stress safety, but we...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: My support for Kathi Meyer for Routt County commissioner
As a former department head with the city of Steamboat Springs, I am casting my support for Kathi Meyer for Routt County commissioner. As a city employee, I had the opportunity to work with City Council members on a variety of projects and issues. One of my most enjoyable and rewarding projects was working with Kathi on the Combined Law Enforcement Facility.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Returning to activity is difficult, but possible with long COVID
Scott Ford, a Steamboat Springs resident of 30 years, tries to hike to his favorite backcountry fishing spot every summer. This year, however, lingering symptoms from COVID-19 kept Ford from that 26-mile round-trip getaway to the south fork of the White River. “The biggest change is I didn’t have the...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat girls and Soroco runner qualify for cross country state championships
With speedy performances at their respective regional championships on Friday, Oct. 21, Soroco junior Alan Mayer and the Steamboat Springs girls cross country team qualified for the cross country state championship. For the Sailors, the Oslowski sisters continued their season-long domination on the course at the 4A Regional Championship in...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Workforce housing is our No. 1 issue
Our community has an acute shortage of housing affordable to most of our workforce. I hear stories of businesses hiring and then losing their new employees due to an inability to find housing. Young people born and raised in Routt County cannot settle here. Teachers, medical personnel, firefighters, grocery store employees, small businesses, nonprofits, restaurant staff, and city and county employees are all affected. Our current housing need for those who work and live here is about 1,400 homes.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat football falls to Fort Lupton, evens season record
The Steamboat Springs football team traveled to Fort Lupton for its final away game of the season on Friday, Oct. 21. An insanely high scoring opening quarter lead to a 45-20 Fort Lupton lead at halftime. Despite a couple scores in the third quarter and making it a manageable game, Steamboat was unable to complete the comeback, losing 52-35.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: A vote for Savannah Wolfson is a vote for reality
I began my Steamboat Dream in 1967 when I came here for the first time. I immediately fell in love with the people and the area. My dream finally materialized and I found myself and my two kids living the dream in 1977, 10 years later. Then reality hit. How much is this dream going to cost me? Not much has changed over the years.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: 2A is not the right way for Steamboat to invest in housing
As a former City Council member and local business owner, I want to express my disappointment with ballot measure 2A and Steamboat Springs City Council for putting it on the ballot. This tax increase is not the right way for Steamboat to address its affordable housing needs, and I believe voters should reject 2A.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Group opposing Steamboat’s proposed STR tax raises $82K with help from vacation rental companies
Buoyed by donations from local short-term rental operators, the campaign to defeat Steamboat Spring’s ballot measure proposing a 9% tax on short-term rentals has raised more than $82,000, according to reports from the city clerk’s office. The largest single contributor to Citizens for Responsible Housing Policies is the...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Savannah Wolfson knows Colorado House District 26
My least favorite part about politics (probably yours too) is engaging my personal time to make an educated decision in the upcoming election, only to find myself listening to a pair of nincompoops debate over nothing and avoid discussing the issues that actually matter to their potential constituents. Then, we’re left only to observe the prevailing nincompoop “serve” in public office — or serve their own needs and advancements at least.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
City opts out of state-run family medical leave program
Back in 2020, Colorado voters approved Proposition 118, which began the implementation of a state-run Paid Family Medical Leave Insurance (FAMLI) program. With a unanimous vote on Tuesday, Oct. 18, Steamboat Springs City Council voted to opt out of that plan. While private employers are required to participate in the...
Comments / 0