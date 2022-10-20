ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Why startups are better off prioritizing growth instead of optimizing cloud costs

According to several investors we surveyed recently, cloud costs are one such area that startups can afford to ignore, at least in the early days. As Zetta Ventures managing director Jocelyn Goldfein put it, the math needs to make sense if you’re prioritizing cost cuts over growth. “It’s not really worth optimizing your cloud spend until you can squeeze out at least half a month, better yet a full month, of runway. Usually, that’s not the case at the early stage.”
Shutterstock to integrate OpenAI’s DALL-E 2 and launch fund for contributor artists

The partnership between Shutterstock and OpenAI will see the latter’s DALL-E 2 image-generating AI system integrating with Shutterstock content and made available to Shutterstock users worldwide — with the integration slated to launch “in the coming months”. AI generated imagery refers to machine learning technology that’s...
54gene CEO steps down as the company looks to cut more jobs

The three-year-old company has appointed General Counsel Teresia L. Bost as interim CEO. She will be supported by Chief Operating Officer Delali Attipoe, the company said. Ene-Obong, on the other hand, will retain his position on 54gene’s board while moving to a new role of senior advisor. Ene-Obong’s resignation...
Top VCs have expanded into broader asset managers; is the model sustainable?

Because of this blurring of what it means to be a venture firm, much of the talk centered on the outcome of this evolution. The overarching question was: does it make sense that firms like Coatue and GC (and Insight Partners and Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia Capital) now tackle nearly every stage of tech investing, or would their own investors be better off if they’d remained more specialized?
What does Instacart’s supposedly delayed IPO teach us about how unicorns think?

Instacart going public is notable not just due to its own corporate history. The company raised huge sums, grew immensely during the pandemic and is in the midst of an expanding into advertising and software. The IPO was also set to be a critical affair for other, yet-private unicorns, as it would have provided some indication of how the public market felt about at least one of their peers.
Could machine learning refresh the cloud debate?

Welcome to The TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s inspired by the daily TechCrunch+ column where it gets its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. Bare metal, rehashed. If you had a sense of déjà vu this week when David Heinemeier Hansson (DHH)...

