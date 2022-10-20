Read full article on original website
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Edward Norton — Award-Winning Actor, Filmmaker, and Conservationist — Joins Aurora Solar’s Speaker Lineup for Empower 2022, a Premier Virtual Event for the Solar Community
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Aurora Solar, a cloud-based platform creating a future of solar for all by powering industry professionals to make solar simple and predictable, today announced Edward Norton as a keynote speaker at its third annual Empower event. In addition to being a Golden Globe winner and Academy Award nominee, Norton has participated in numerous solar advocacy efforts over the past 25+ years and serves as US Board President of the Maasai Wilderness Conservation Trust (MWCT), which operates a range of programs where solar plays an important role in helping protect the ecosystems and biodiversity of East Africa. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221023005119/en/ In support of the Maasai Wilderness Conservation Trust, Aurora Solar will donate five dollars for every person who registers for Empower 2022, up to $25,000, and will match donations, up to an additional $25,000, made to this cause through the Aurora/MWCT GoFundMe page: https://gofund.me/2ed85acf (Photo: Business Wire)
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene loses up to $41,000 after buying stock in a company that's trying to merge with Trump's 'Truth Social' platform
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has seen financial losses a year after she invested in a SPAC that's set to marge with Trump's "Truth Social" platform.
America's Forgotten Revolutionary Hero Finally Gets His Due
American Revolutionary hero Samuel Adams has been overlooked. Stacy Schiff's new biography will change that.
Xi Jinping has purged China of hope – but he can’t stamp out small acts of resistance | Yangyang Cheng
The country has been changed utterly. Now I fear we’ll give up on imagining an alternative, says academic and particle physicist Yangyang Cheng
Stocks rise on Wall Street as earnings reports roll in
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks rose in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday as traders take in a heavy round of earnings reports from big U.S. companies. The S&P 500 rose 0.9% as of 10:04 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 155 points, or 0.5%, to 31,652 and the Nasdaq rose 1.6%. Smaller company stocks outpaced the broader market. The Russell 2000 jumped 1.7%.
Gay couples in Cuba marry under new law
SANTA CLARA, Cuba — (AP) — Serious, standing upright and dressed in long gala dresses – despite the midday Cuban heat – Lisset and Liusba quietly walk up the ten steps of the notary office, their hands clenched and shaking. Less than a few feet ahead...
Russian court rejects Griner appeal of her 9-year sentence
MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court on Tuesday upheld the nine-year prison sentence handed to American basketball star Brittney Griner for drug possession, rejecting her appeal. Griner, an eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was convicted Aug. 4 after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport. The Moscow region court ruled Tuesday to uphold the sentence. In the ruling the court stated, however, that the time Griner will have to serve in prison will be recalculated with her time in pre-trial detention taken into account. One day in pre-trial detention will be counted as 1.5 days in prison, so the basketball star will have to serve around eight years in prison. Griner took part in the Moscow Regional Court hearing via video call from a penal colony outside Moscow where she is imprisoned.
