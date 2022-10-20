Read full article on original website
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 7 arrests over the weekend of October 21, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Kingston resident was arrested Saturday night in Caldwell County. 51-year-old Steven Plummer was accused of felony driving while intoxicated, chronic offender, felony driving while suspended or revoked, and failure to drive on the right half of the road. Plummer was taken to the Calwell County Detention Center.
Highway patrol sends cease and desist after feature in Legal Missouri 2022 ad
COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has sent a cease and desist letter to Legal Missouri 2022, the primary group advocating for the recreational sale of marijuana, after the patrol was featured in an advertisement for Amendment 3. MSHP issued a statement on social media Wednesday against the patrol's...
Missouri State Highway Patrol say interstate closes as wildland fires burn
UPDATE: 8:15 p.m. traffic along I-70 both east and west has resumed for now. | RELATED >> State-wide mutual aid request to assist in Woolridge Fire BOONE COUNTY, Mo. — Almost the entire state of Missouri is in extreme drought conditions and high-risk for outside fires. Late Saturday afternoon to the west of Columbia smoke from wildland fires has now...
Cases of RSV unseasonably rise in Missouri
COLUMBIA - Like much of the United States, the state of Missouri is seeing a fast and significant increase in respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, cases. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the five-week average of positive RSV cases in Missouri has reached its highest point since the summer of 2021. As of the week of Oct. 8, this number is close to 200 PCR detections of positive cases.
MSHP Arrest Reports for October 21, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 38-year-old Daniel R. Leisen of Hughesville at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday in Pettis County. He was suspected of aggravated driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked. Leisen was taken to the Pettis County for a 24-hour hold. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 41-year-old Joel...
Missouri is fast becoming a major player in growing peanuts
Seven years ago, things were tough financially at Triple D Farms in Sikeston. Commodity prices were down, and their cotton, soybeans and corn weren't bringing in enough revenue. Cousins Matt and Clay Deane, the second generation to run the family farm, took a risk and decided to add peanuts to...
Missouri sees decline in math, reading scores on nationwide report card
The National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) released its 2022 test results Monday, revealing a decline in math and reading scores for fourth and eighth grade students in Missouri as well as the rest of the country. The last year NAEP assessments were administered was 2019. The organization assesses fourth...
Only 1 city in Missouri makes the US Top 100 Places to Live List
Sorry, St. Louis, Kansas City, and little Hannibal you didn't make the list. So which city in Missouri is the only one from the Show-Me State to make the Best Places to Live in the US in 2022 list?. Columbia, Missouri is the lone representative for the Show-Me State on...
Mid-Missouri mom uses her experience to help others 19 years after daughter's disappearance
HOLTS SUMMIT — It's a tradition that goes back almost two decades for one mid-Missouri mother. Marianne Asher-Chapman ties a green ribbon around a tree every year in honor of her daughter Angie Yarnell. “It’s something to recognize Angie. I just can’t have her being forgotten,” Asher-Chapman said....
Panel recommends pay increases to address state teacher shortage
A state commission Tuesday laid out its recommendations to improve teacher recruitment and retention in Missouri, including a push to raise starting salaries that currently rank among the lowest in the nation. The State Board of Education approved the commission’s nine recommendations and pledged to bring the findings to the...
Forecast: Rain returns to Missouri today, could bring 1-2" accum. to the region
While not "drought-busting", this rain fall arriving Monday will help improve dry conditions across Missouri. This upcoming rainfall later today will be well-received by residents of Missouri and the very dry ground. That is later today. Until them it is more of the same - dry, warm and windy. Temps will already be in the 70s this morning, reaching the middle 70s around noon which will be the daytime highs for Monday.
Attorney General 'looking into' Lake Ozark Music Festival after complaint of fraud
LAKE OZARK — The Office of the Missouri Attorney General is investigating the Lake Ozark Music Festival for complaints of fraud, a spokesperson confirmed to KRCG 13. The music festival, which was suddenly shut down in July, was the subject of a KRCG 13 investigation earlier this month, which found several investors claiming they were scammed out of money, as well as finding the festival's purported organizer to be a convicted felon named Mike Leffingwell.
‘Attempted intimidation’: Missouri AG sent five requests for MSU emails, records
Jon Turner isn’t shy about sharing his opinion. An associate professor at Missouri State University in Springfield, Turner’s personal social media is typically filled with articles he shares about education or about his research focus of four-day school weeks. But occasionally Turner dips into politics, especially after Attorney General Eric Schmitt began suing, subpoenaing and […] The post ‘Attempted intimidation’: Missouri AG sent five requests for MSU emails, records appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Most of Missouri’s Land is Owned By One Company
When you think of a massive amount of land you probably assume which celebrity has the most but in Missouri, it's not a celebrity that owns the majority of the land but a foundation. Once owned by Leo and Kay Drey the Pioneer Forest is located in the heart of...
Forecast: Beneficial rain continues Tuesday, will wrap up tonight
The rain that returned to Missouri yesterday will continue into Tuesday. There were many brush fires that burned over the weekend and on Monday due to dry, windy conditions around the region. This finally came to an end yesterday as rains began falling Monday afternoon. Most areas received around 0.50"...
Issue 1 could change how the Arkansas legislature works
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Midterm elections are getting closer, and the first issue you'll see on your ballot this year is about who has the authority to call the state legislatures to a special session. Though it may seem like a dry mechanical function of state government, it gets...
Forecast: Widespread rain through Tuesday
Rain has arrived in mid-Missouri and it's going to continue, more on than off, through Tuesday evening. Rain will move through the region during the day, especially in the morning, and will gradually become more scattered into the afternoon and evening. Rain may be moderate to heavy at times, with...
Missouri State Worker Accused of Helping Several Relatives and Friends get Unemployment Insurance Aid When They Should Not Have
(MISSOURINET) – A state employee is accused of helping several relatives and friends get unemployment insurance aid in 2020 when they should not have. Alisa Nelson reports.
Man dies in motorcycle crash on Monday, not found until Wednesday
A Big Spring man died in a motorcycle crash in Montgomery County, but the crash was not discovered until two days later. Caleb Berkaw, 22, was riding a 2010 Kawasaki ZX600R south on Route J Monday at 10 pm, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report. Berkaw failed...
