While not "drought-busting", this rain fall arriving Monday will help improve dry conditions across Missouri. This upcoming rainfall later today will be well-received by residents of Missouri and the very dry ground. That is later today. Until them it is more of the same - dry, warm and windy. Temps will already be in the 70s this morning, reaching the middle 70s around noon which will be the daytime highs for Monday.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO