Missouri State

KOMU

Cases of RSV unseasonably rise in Missouri

COLUMBIA - Like much of the United States, the state of Missouri is seeing a fast and significant increase in respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, cases. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the five-week average of positive RSV cases in Missouri has reached its highest point since the summer of 2021. As of the week of Oct. 8, this number is close to 200 PCR detections of positive cases.
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

MSHP Arrest Reports for October 21, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 38-year-old Daniel R. Leisen of Hughesville at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday in Pettis County. He was suspected of aggravated driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked. Leisen was taken to the Pettis County for a 24-hour hold. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 41-year-old Joel...
KOMU

Missouri is fast becoming a major player in growing peanuts

Seven years ago, things were tough financially at Triple D Farms in Sikeston. Commodity prices were down, and their cotton, soybeans and corn weren't bringing in enough revenue. Cousins Matt and Clay Deane, the second generation to run the family farm, took a risk and decided to add peanuts to...
KOMU

Missouri sees decline in math, reading scores on nationwide report card

The National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) released its 2022 test results Monday, revealing a decline in math and reading scores for fourth and eighth grade students in Missouri as well as the rest of the country. The last year NAEP assessments were administered was 2019. The organization assesses fourth...
KOMU

Panel recommends pay increases to address state teacher shortage

A state commission Tuesday laid out its recommendations to improve teacher recruitment and retention in Missouri, including a push to raise starting salaries that currently rank among the lowest in the nation. The State Board of Education approved the commission’s nine recommendations and pledged to bring the findings to the...
KOMU

Forecast: Rain returns to Missouri today, could bring 1-2" accum. to the region

While not "drought-busting", this rain fall arriving Monday will help improve dry conditions across Missouri. This upcoming rainfall later today will be well-received by residents of Missouri and the very dry ground. That is later today. Until them it is more of the same - dry, warm and windy. Temps will already be in the 70s this morning, reaching the middle 70s around noon which will be the daytime highs for Monday.
krcgtv.com

Attorney General 'looking into' Lake Ozark Music Festival after complaint of fraud

LAKE OZARK — The Office of the Missouri Attorney General is investigating the Lake Ozark Music Festival for complaints of fraud, a spokesperson confirmed to KRCG 13. The music festival, which was suddenly shut down in July, was the subject of a KRCG 13 investigation earlier this month, which found several investors claiming they were scammed out of money, as well as finding the festival's purported organizer to be a convicted felon named Mike Leffingwell.
Missouri Independent

‘Attempted intimidation’: Missouri AG sent five requests for MSU emails, records

Jon Turner isn’t shy about sharing his opinion. An associate professor at Missouri State University in Springfield, Turner’s personal social media is typically filled with articles he shares about education or about his research focus of four-day school weeks. But occasionally Turner dips into politics, especially after Attorney General Eric Schmitt began suing, subpoenaing and […] The post ‘Attempted intimidation’: Missouri AG sent five requests for MSU emails, records appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KOMU

Forecast: Beneficial rain continues Tuesday, will wrap up tonight

The rain that returned to Missouri yesterday will continue into Tuesday. There were many brush fires that burned over the weekend and on Monday due to dry, windy conditions around the region. This finally came to an end yesterday as rains began falling Monday afternoon. Most areas received around 0.50"...
localmemphis.com

Issue 1 could change how the Arkansas legislature works

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Midterm elections are getting closer, and the first issue you'll see on your ballot this year is about who has the authority to call the state legislatures to a special session. Though it may seem like a dry mechanical function of state government, it gets...
KOMU

Forecast: Widespread rain through Tuesday

Rain has arrived in mid-Missouri and it's going to continue, more on than off, through Tuesday evening. Rain will move through the region during the day, especially in the morning, and will gradually become more scattered into the afternoon and evening. Rain may be moderate to heavy at times, with...
