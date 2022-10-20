Maura Tierney signs on to join 'The Iron Claw' cast

The veteran actor will play Doris Adkisson, matriarch of the famed Von Erich family.

Another well-known actor is joining the cast of The Iron Claw, the upcoming movie based on the lives of the famed Von Erich family.

Deadline reported Thursday that Maura Tierney has signed on to play Doris Adkisson, the matriarch of the Von Erich clan. She passed away in October 2015 in Hawaii at 82 years old.

Tierney has starred in NBC's ER and NewsRadio, Showtime's The Affair, American Rust, and Your Honor, FX's Rescue Me, and a multitude of other film and TV roles.

The movie is being written and directed by Sean Durkin for A24 and will focus on the rise and fall of the Von Erichs from the 1960s through the present day.

The film has already attracted Zac Efron (High School Musical, Firestarter, The Greatest Beer Run Ever) to play Kevin Von Erich; Jeremy Allen White (The Bear, Shameless) to play Kerry Von Erich; Holt McCallany (Mindhunter, Lights Out) to play Fritz Von Erich; and Harris Dickinson (Trust, The King's Man) to play David Von Erich.