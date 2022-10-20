ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KFDA

West Texas A&M men’s and women’s soccer preparing for senior night

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Both the men’s and women’s soccer teams at West Texas A&M are round up their regular seasons. Both teams ended the past week with a win and a draw. The men with a 1-1 draw with UT Permian Basin on Wednesday and a 2-0 win over Eastern New Mexico on Saturday. The women with a 4-1 win over Eastern New Mexico on Wednesday and a 1-1 draw with St. Mary’s on Saturday.
CANYON, TX
KFDA

Battle of the Bands Week 9

Week nine Battle of the Bands features the Tulia Hornets and the Dimmitt Bobcats. The Wrap Up’s Battle of the Bands gives bands around the Panhandle a chance to show off. Bands for the teams facing off in the Game of the Week have the chance to have a battle of their own.
DIMMITT, TX
KFDA

Heavy rain closes trails today at Palo Duro Canyon

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Trails at Palo Duro Canyon State Park are closed today due to heavy rains. Officials said this includes all of its trails at the state park. We will keep you updated whenever the trails reopen. For the latest weather coverage, go here.
CANYON, TX
KFDA

Amarillo schools attend mentoring program at Discovery Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center have hosted a Career Discovery Day for students in high school. Seven Amarillo High Schools were at the Don Harrington Discovery Center today to hear about career opportunities. The students rotated among three broad panels:. Health and Medicine. Law, Business and...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Amarillo Has a New Food Truck Park on Route 66

Amarillo is full of all sorts of surprises and I love when those surprises are surrounded by food. Let's talk a little about food trucks. There was a food truck park near Downtown Amarillo at 10th and Lincoln, that opened in 2018, but it went by the wayside. Amarillo is...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Houston-bound flight diverted to Amarillo airport

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department reports that a flight that was bound for Houston was diverted to Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport for a medical emergency. According to an official with AFD, a passenger on a Houston-bound flight needed medical attention when the flight was diverted. When fire crews arrived on the […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Woman hit by minivan in Amarillo, suffers life-threatening injuries

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A woman was hit by a minivan on Saturday night and is now suffering life-threatening injuries. Amarillo Police were called to South Western Street and Shelby Drive just before 10 p.m. last night. Officials say a 44-year-old woman walked into traffic and was hit by the...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Polls are open: Early voting begins for November General Election

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Polls are open today as early voting begins for the November General Election. This year the voting machines will look a little different. The voting process now has an added paper and scanner element to the voting scene. “So, the most important thing that voters need...
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KFDA

Randall County Sheriff’s Office joins Ring’s ‘Neighbors app’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office announced they have joined Ring’s Neighbors app, a real-time crime and safety alert app. Ring allows law enforcement agencies to sign up on the app to access and monitor neighborhoods in the area. Randall County Sheriff, Christopher Forbis says,...
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
Mix 94.1

Another One Bites the Dust an Amarillo Restaurant Shuts Doors

This year has had its ups and of course its downs. We have seen new places come to town and even as fast have seen some places shut their doors forever. It was just late last year that we saw this Amarillo restaurant open up. The reviews were pretty good. It was one on my list that I wanted to try. I just thought I would have some time.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Police identify man arrested after SWAT incident at Amarillo hotel

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police have identified the man arrested after a SWAT incident at an Amarillo hotel Thursday. Amarillo Police Department said a 51-year-old Tony Len Nichols has been arrested for unlawful restraint and deadly conduct and has been booked into the Potter County Detention Center. According to officials,...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo police: Driver crashes stolen vehicle into tree after short chase

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A short police chase came to an end when, according to Amarillo police, the driver of a stolen vehicle crashed into a tree. Around 12 p.m. Monday, police were called to the 1100 block of SE 10th Avenue for the report of a stolen vehicle. Dispatch said the victim was following it.
AMARILLO, TX

