Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Palo Duro Canyon Is an Underrated Texas GemNick ReynoldsAmarillo, TX
Texas judge issues federal decision on the workplace use of gender pronouns, LGBTQ-fluid bathroomsJuliette FairleyTexas State
Amarillo Wranglers Sweep Mudbugs First Home Series of 2022-23 SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
KFDA
Amarillo High Head Coach gets to lead his daughters on and off the court
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The Amarillo High volleyball team has established a dominate program over the years and now is under the leadership of head coach Mike Moffitt. This year is a little special for Coach Moffitt as he gets to coach his two daughters, Jo and Bird. “The tradition of...
KFDA
West Texas A&M men’s and women’s soccer preparing for senior night
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Both the men’s and women’s soccer teams at West Texas A&M are round up their regular seasons. Both teams ended the past week with a win and a draw. The men with a 1-1 draw with UT Permian Basin on Wednesday and a 2-0 win over Eastern New Mexico on Saturday. The women with a 4-1 win over Eastern New Mexico on Wednesday and a 1-1 draw with St. Mary’s on Saturday.
KFDA
Battle of the Bands Week 9
Week nine Battle of the Bands features the Tulia Hornets and the Dimmitt Bobcats. The Wrap Up’s Battle of the Bands gives bands around the Panhandle a chance to show off. Bands for the teams facing off in the Game of the Week have the chance to have a battle of their own.
KFDA
Heavy rain closes trails today at Palo Duro Canyon
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Trails at Palo Duro Canyon State Park are closed today due to heavy rains. Officials said this includes all of its trails at the state park. We will keep you updated whenever the trails reopen. For the latest weather coverage, go here.
KFDA
Amarillo schools attend mentoring program at Discovery Center
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center have hosted a Career Discovery Day for students in high school. Seven Amarillo High Schools were at the Don Harrington Discovery Center today to hear about career opportunities. The students rotated among three broad panels:. Health and Medicine. Law, Business and...
Amarillo Has a New Food Truck Park on Route 66
Amarillo is full of all sorts of surprises and I love when those surprises are surrounded by food. Let's talk a little about food trucks. There was a food truck park near Downtown Amarillo at 10th and Lincoln, that opened in 2018, but it went by the wayside. Amarillo is...
Houston-bound flight diverted to Amarillo airport
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department reports that a flight that was bound for Houston was diverted to Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport for a medical emergency. According to an official with AFD, a passenger on a Houston-bound flight needed medical attention when the flight was diverted. When fire crews arrived on the […]
KFDA
TxDOT crews to work on I-40 eastbound, impacting traffic patterns
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT crews will be working on I-40 eastbound starting Oct. 26. TxDOT says the left and center lanes of I-40 eastbound will be closed for bridge joint repair from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Oct. 26.
KFDA
Woman hit by minivan in Amarillo, suffers life-threatening injuries
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A woman was hit by a minivan on Saturday night and is now suffering life-threatening injuries. Amarillo Police were called to South Western Street and Shelby Drive just before 10 p.m. last night. Officials say a 44-year-old woman walked into traffic and was hit by the...
KFDA
Amarillo Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on stolen 2018 Jeep Compass
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the location of a stolen 2018 Jeep Compass. The vehicle was reported stolen near the 4400 block of Canyon Dr. on Friday, Oct. 17. The vehicle should display Texas license RTR-5812 and the last...
KFDA
Polls are open: Early voting begins for November General Election
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Polls are open today as early voting begins for the November General Election. This year the voting machines will look a little different. The voting process now has an added paper and scanner element to the voting scene. “So, the most important thing that voters need...
KFDA
Randall County Sheriff’s Office joins Ring’s ‘Neighbors app’
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office announced they have joined Ring’s Neighbors app, a real-time crime and safety alert app. Ring allows law enforcement agencies to sign up on the app to access and monitor neighborhoods in the area. Randall County Sheriff, Christopher Forbis says,...
Amarillo, Look At This Photo. Notice Any Interesting Mistakes?
First things, first. I don't know for certain that there are any mistakes made here. For all I know, and I would be willing to wager, a lot of time was spent making sure everything looked as it should before final, somewhat permanent, possibly expensive decisions were made. But still,...
Another One Bites the Dust an Amarillo Restaurant Shuts Doors
This year has had its ups and of course its downs. We have seen new places come to town and even as fast have seen some places shut their doors forever. It was just late last year that we saw this Amarillo restaurant open up. The reviews were pretty good. It was one on my list that I wanted to try. I just thought I would have some time.
KFDA
Police identify man arrested after SWAT incident at Amarillo hotel
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police have identified the man arrested after a SWAT incident at an Amarillo hotel Thursday. Amarillo Police Department said a 51-year-old Tony Len Nichols has been arrested for unlawful restraint and deadly conduct and has been booked into the Potter County Detention Center. According to officials,...
Amarillo woman acquitted of 2019 murder charge after trial
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a docket entry filed Wednesday afternoon in Randall County District Court, an Amarillo woman has been found not guilty on murder charges in relation to a 2019 incident. According to court records, Brittney Carter was found not guilty after a seven-day jury trial in Randall County. According to previous […]
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo police: Driver crashes stolen vehicle into tree after short chase
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A short police chase came to an end when, according to Amarillo police, the driver of a stolen vehicle crashed into a tree. Around 12 p.m. Monday, police were called to the 1100 block of SE 10th Avenue for the report of a stolen vehicle. Dispatch said the victim was following it.
