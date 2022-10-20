Hopkins: Don't call it a comeback

Related
DB target says Clemson is 'gonna be hard to beat' after visit
Three-star defensive back Khalil Barnes spoke to The Clemson Insider in a follow-up interview following his visit to Death Valley on Oct. 22. Barnes said to The Clemson Insider prior to his visit that he (...)
ESPN analyst on what 'the question becomes' for Clemson, Uiagalelei after benching
On ESPN's College Football Final, college football analyst Joey Galloway weighed in on Dabo Swinney's decision to replace starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei with true freshman signal-caller (...)
In-state QB excited to experience 'the highest level of college football' at Clemson this weekend
A Palmetto State quarterback will be making the trip up from the lower part of the state to visit Clemson for its latest top 25 matchup versus Syracuse in Death Valley this weekend. 2026 standout (...)
Former Tiger Standout Injured
Former Clemson cornerback A.J Terrell has suffered a hamstring injury in the Atlanta Falcons' game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals today. The severity of the injury has yet to be released. But he has been ruled (...)
Klubnik provides offensive spark in comeback win over Syracuse
DJ Uiagalelei has played very well overall this season in leading fifth-ranked Clemson to an undefeated record entering its eighth game of the campaign on Saturday against No. 14 Syracuse at Death Valley. (...)
Key Clemson defensive starter out for Syracuse game
Fifth-ranked Clemson will be without this key defensive starter for today's game against No. 14 Syracuse at Death Valley. Sophomore linebacker Barrett Carter sustained a concussion and will not play in (...)
5-star reacts to Clemson visit
One of the nation's top 2024 offensive linemen was in Death Valley for the Tigers 27-21 win over Syracuse Saturday afternoon. 5-star OT Daniel Calhoun from Roswell, Georgia first visited Clemson in March (...)
What did Swinney say about Uiagalelei, Klubnik following Syracuse game?
During his interview on ABC's broadcast following fifth-ranked Clemson's 27-21 win over No. 14 Syracuse on Saturday at Death Valley, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked by sideline reporter Molly (...)
Davis says defense had one thought on final drive
Tyler Davis had another performance to add to his NFL resume. Picking up four total tackles and two sacks in the win over Syracuse, Davis’ physical and technically sound style of play pressured Syracuse (...)
Another former Tiger scores first career NFL TD
Travis Etienne wasn't the only former Clemson standout to score his first career NFL touchdown on Sunday. Former Tiger and current San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud also found the end zone (...)
One national analyst calls out another regarding Clemson
This national analyst has some bulletin board material for Clemson. Fox Sports' Joel Klatt chimed in on the Tigers via Twitter on Sunday, opining that he doesn't think Clemson could win either division in the (...)
Watch: Etienne scores first career NFL touchdown
Former Clemson running back Travis Etienne scored his first career NFL touchdown on Sunday. Etienne ran for a 7-yard score midway through the first quarter of the Jacksonville Jaguars' game against the New York (...)
Where Clemson stands in ESPN's latest power rankings
ESPN released its latest college football power rankings after Week 8 of the season. Clemson (8-0, 6-0 ACC) stayed put at No. 5 in the power rankings following its 27-21 (...)
Who is Lee Corso picking to win Clemson-Syracuse game?
During ESPN's College GameDay show, Lee Corso revealed who he is picking in today's top-15 matchup and undefeated ACC Atlantic Division showdown between fifth-ranked Clemson (7-0, 5-0 ACC) and No. (...)
Analysts weigh in on Clemson's QB situation after Syracuse game
Following fifth-ranked Clemson’s 27-21 win over then-No. 14 Syracuse on Saturday at Death Valley, several ACC analysts weighed in on the Tigers’ quarterback situation during The ACC Huddle on ACC (...)
Latest Coaches Poll released
The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released Sunday following Week 8 of the season. Clemson (8-0, 6-0 ACC) remains at No. 5 in the new Coaches Poll after its 27-21 win over Syracuse on (...)
ESPN's Dinich not sold on Clemson as playoff team
Heather Dinich, who covers the College Football Playoff for ESPN, apparently isn't sold right now on Clemson as a top-four playoff team. The fifth-ranked Tigers came back to beat then-No. 14 Syracuse on (...)
TCI Preview & Predictions: Syracuse
Syracuse visits Death Valley Saturday afternoon with hopes of ending the Tigers' 37 game home winning streak and taking command of the Atlantic Division. Clemson has other plans and looks to continue the (...)
Swinney updates status of injured running back
During his radio call-in show Monday night, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave an update on the status of an injured running back. Swinney revealed following the Tigers’ win over Boston College on (...)
