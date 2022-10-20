'An absolute disgrace': Public react to Liz Truss's resignation

Members of the public in Knutsford, Cheshire, have made their thoughts known after Liz Truss announced her resignation as Conservative Party leader on Thursday, 20 October.

Ms Truss is the shortest-serving prime minister in British history, with just 45 days in office.

Fran Binns, 76, branded the turmoil that ensued on Thursday a "disgrace."

"It makes you wonder whether you should vote Conservative again, but I’m delighted to hear that she’s finally gone," she added.

