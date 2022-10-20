Gimenez, Kwan, Ramirez among Guardians' five Gold Glove finalists

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) - The Cleveland Guardians boasted an MLB-high five of the AL nominees for the 2022 Gold Glove awards, which were announced on Thursday.

Among the five Guardians nominees - which was tied with the Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Yankees for most per club - are starting pitcher Shane Bieber, infielders Andrés Giménez and José Ramírez, and outfielders Steven Kwan and Myles Straw.

Winners of the Gold Glove awards will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. on ESPN prior to Game 4 of the World Series.

Mar 27, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) and shortstop Andres Gimenez (0) talk during a spring training game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Photo credit © Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

Andrés Giménez (2B)

Giménez, who tabs his first Gold Glove nomination, led AL second basemen in 26 defensive runs saved while finishing sixth in fielding percentage (.984).

Giménez also committed 227 putouts and 400 assists (both 2nd in AL). He also supported Cleveland in unconventional ways, such as this error-saving highlight during Cleveland's Aug. 15 win over the Detroit Tigers:

Detroit's Jonathan Schoop and Texas's Marcus Semien also earned second base nominations.

José Ramírez (3B)

Ramírez earns his fourth AL Gold Glove nomination, and second consecutive after earning a nod in 2021. A win would be Ramírez's first, as he posted a .970 fielding percentage with 91 putouts and 234 assists over 127 games at the hot corner.

Ramírez's fielding percentage was fifth among all AL third basemen.

Toronto's Matt Chapman and Baltimore's Ramón Urías joined Ramírez among the final third base nominees.

Steven Kwan (LF)

One of the Guardians' standout rookies from this past season, Kwan flashed the third-best fielding percentage in the AL with a .986 mark and just two errors for the entire year.

One of Kwan's top highlights came during a. Aug. 31 game against the Orioles, where Kwan tracked down a long fly ball before turning a double play:

Also earning left field nominations were Andrew Benintendi (between Kansas City and the Yankees), as well as two-teamer Brandon Marsh (Angels, Phillies).

Myles Straw (CF)

Straw was one of the sturdiest leathers for Cleveland this year, marking AL-bests in putouts (371) and assists (12).

His .995 fielding percentage was fourth among all AL center fielders, behind fellow position nominee Cedric Mullins (Baltimore) and Kansas City's Michael A. Taylor.

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber (57) delivers in the sixth inning during a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo credit © Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Shane Bieber (P)

The Guardians ace not only finished 2022 with a 13-8 record and 2.88 earned run average, but he managed 15 putouts and 16 assists while only committing one error in 31 starts.

Bieber (.969 fielding) is joined by position nominees Sean Murphy (Oakland) and Jameson Taillon (NY Yankees).

2022 MLB GOLD GLOVE NOMINEES

American League

RIGHT FIELD: Jackie Bradley Jr., BOS/TOR, Max Kepler, MIN, Kyle Tucker, HOU.

CENTER FIELD: Cedric Mullins, BAL, Myles Straw, CLE , Michael A. Taylor, KC.

LEFT FIELD: Andrew Benintendi, KC/NYY, Steven Kwan, CLE , Brandon Marsh, LAA/PHI.

THIRD BASE: Matt Chapman, TOR, José Ramírez, CLE , Ramón Urías, BAL.

SHORTSTOP: Xander Bogaerts, BOS, Carlos Correa, MIN, Jeremy Peña, HOU.

SECOND BASE: Andrés Giménez, CLE, Jonathan Schoop, DET, Marcus Semien, TEX.

FIRST BASE: Luis Arraez, MIN, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., TOR, Anthony Rizzo, NYY.

CATCHER: Sean Murphy, OAK, Cal Raleigh, SEA, Jose Trevino, NYY.

PITCHER: José Berríos, TOR, Shane Bieber, CLE, Jameson Taillon, NYY.

National League

CENTER FIELD: Trent Grisham, SD, Victor Robles, WSH, Alek Thomas, ARI.

LEFT FIELD: Ian Happ, CHC, David Peralta, ARI/TB, Christian Yelich, MIL.

THIRD BASE: Nolan Arenado, STL, Ke’Bryan Hayes, PIT, Ryan McMahon, COL.

SHORTSTOP: Ha-Seong Kim, SD, Miguel Rojas, MIA, Dansby Swanson, ATL.

SECOND BASE: Jake Cronenworth, SD, Tommy Edman, STL, Brendan Rodgers, COL.

FIRST BASE: Paul Goldschmidt, STL, Matt Olson, ATL, Christian Walker, ARI.

CATCHER: Travis d’Arnaud, ATL, Tomás Nido, NYM, J.T. Realmuto, PHI.

PITCHER: Tyler Anderson, LAD, Corbin Burnes, MIL, Max Fried, ATL.