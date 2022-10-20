Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Said There Won't Be Any More Buses From Texas Carrying MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The Number of Migrants Crossing the Texas Border is DecreasingTom HandyEl Paso, TX
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org AlamogordoTownNews.com Recent Border Events El Paso SectorAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Over 60,000 Migrants Crossed in Texas and President Biden Said Don’t Declare an EmergencyTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The Number of Migrants in El Paso Dropped From 2,000 a Day to 500 May Be TemporaryTom HandyEl Paso, TX
KVIA
Sunday Funday Moment: Despite challenges, 6-year-old El Paso girl is able to make her dream of walking and dancing come true
El Paso, Texas-- 6-year-old Victoria Rose was given the ability to walk and dance for the first time all thanks to a special piece of equipment. “When we asked Victoria what do you wanna be when you grown up? She was like, well when I grow up I'm gonna walk,” said Victoria’s mom, Melinda De La Luz.
theimpulsivebuy.com
SPOTTED: Old El Paso Fiesta Twists
Oh good! A new Old El Paso crunchy snack. My old Old El Paso crunchy snack was breaking apart taco shells and dipping them in salsa or queso. (Spotted by Robbie at Walmart.) I bought some of the Queso ones last week. They have a weird texture, with hard bits in some bites. Like… even though the first ingredient is “degermed yellow corn meal”, it was like there was still corn germ in them. Won’t be buying again.
Cowboy great Aikman’s Eight beer is now being served at Cinemark theaters in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Former Dallas Cowboys great Troy Aikman’s beer brand is now available at Cinemark theaters in the El Paso area, the company announced. Founded by the former Cowboys great, Eight beer will now be available at Cinemark theaters for moviegoers to enjoy. The beer is described as a “clean, refreshing lager […]
The Weirdest Things People In El Paso Have Tipped For
It seems like the customer is responsible for a lot these days and I come to find myself questioning situations where it might be appropriate to tip. Obviously when it is a type of hospitality service you should tip, but what about when you get yourself some self-serve ice cream?
El Paso police find dead man in Central El Paso alley, calling it a ‘suspicious death’
UPDATE: El Paso police are now calling this a suspicious death and the Crimes Against Persons unit is now responding and investigating. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police found a dead male in an alley in Central El Paso along the 6200 block of Trowbridge. Responding officers found a dead male when they […]
8 Unique Bars You Can Find In Downtown El Paso
Going to Downtown El Paso is an experience; with so many restaurants, museums, theaters, Southwest University baseball park, San Jacinto Plaza... there's a lot to take in. But with so many places there, there's bound to be some places that perhaps you haven't been to yet. Well are 10 unique...
elpasoheraldpost.com
Halloweenfest in Downtown Las Cruces
Joey and Troy talk about the upcoming Halloweenfest happening in downtwon Las Cruces. #ziacomics #hot103 #lascruces #newmexico #halloweenfest #lascrucesnm #lascrucesnewmexico.
El Pasoan Collecting McDonald’s Halloween Pails for A Good Cause
In case you missed it, the Halloween pails that we all loved as kids are back at McDonald's!. The long awaited return of the Halloween pails has people running to their nearest McDonald's to collect all three- the ghost, the pumpkin and the witch. While some of us are packing...
El Paso News
Crime of the Week: 5 suspects rob local business in East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying five suspects who burglarized a business in East El Paso. On Sunday, Sept. 11, five suspects broke into the House of Hemp at 12040 Tierra Este. The suspects broke the front glass door and made their way inside. The suspects stole various items including Cookie products, pipes, flowers, and vapes with a total estimated value of $1,100. The suspects concealed their faces with masks and appear to be in their 20s. At least one of the suspects is a female. The suspects also caused more than $1,000 in damage to the business.
All the Ways El Paso is Celebrating Dia de los Muertos on Oct. 29
The city’s largest Day of the Dead festival returns to downtown El Paso on Saturday, Oct. 29. The day-long event will include the popular and highly anticipated Dia de los Muertos parade. Contrary to its name, Day of the Dead is more joyous than macabre. It’s a day of...
El Paso’s Popular 3D Balloon Mural Series Grows To #12 Con Huevos
Local artist Tino Ortega is back with a new mural as part of his 3D balloon mural series in East El Paso. 'Con Huevos' is the newest mural that local artist Tino Ortega created as part of his realistic 3D mylar mural series. The phrase 'Con Huevos' literally translates into...
City of El Paso provides COVID-19 testing through new kiosks
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso will begin offering FREE COVID-19 testing using kiosks in different locations throughout the City beginning, Friday, October 21, 2022. Most of the kiosks will be open 24 hours a day, seven (7) days a week. The tests are free for individuals who are symptomatic, have […]
Five Naturally Scary & Very Haunted Spots Around El Paso
It doesn't necessarily have to be Halloween for you to go get creeped out. Halloween is upon us and the KLAQ Haunted Houses of Terror are back in action. We've not only reopened the haunted houses, we're also giving away a trip to Las Vegas to see Five Finger Death Punch. Here's a "top 5" list of naturally scary places.
El Paso News
West Texas gets new historic site with designation of former segregated school
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – West Texas has a new national historic site in Marfa. The Blackwell School has been designated as a national historic site that will be part of the National Parks System. President Biden signed legislation last week giving the school that special designation. Blackwell School,...
Rollover crash in west El Paso sends three to the hospital
EL PASO, Texas -- Fire dispatch officials confirm three people were sent to the hospital after they were involved in a serious crash in west El Paso. All three suffered minor injuries. The crash happened on I-10 East near the Redd exit at around 3:15 Saturday afternoon. This is a developing story. Check back for The post Rollover crash in west El Paso sends three to the hospital appeared first on KVIA.
Iconic Fred Loya Light Show Moves To Ascarate Park And El Pasoans Have Mixed Emotions
After a two year hiatus, The Fred Loya light show is coming back but with a twist. El Paso Commissioners Court recently agreed on a partnership to bring the Fred Loya holiday light show to Ascarate Park. The light show has been an El Paso tradition that brought hundreds of...
El Paso News
Boss Chicken opens 10th location in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Locally owned and operated Boss Tenders, Dogs & Custard’s has opened its newest location in Northeast El Paso. The new restaurant is located at 11191 Sean Haggerty north of US 54. The Sean Haggerty location is the 10th Boss restaurant to open in El Paso since 2017, when the concept was first created. The new restaurant will offer both dine-in and drive-thru services and the hours range from 11a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Sunday.
cbs4local.com
El Paso police officers put life on the line for base pay of $47K
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — An officer shortage continues to plague the El Paso Police Department, worsening the manpower they have to protect the city. It’s a growing problem, with a history, dating back to the 70s. El Paso Police Department Sergeant Robert Gomez, who has been with...
Five Now Dead Rock Stars I Met In El Paso
Halloween is upon us so here's another top 5 list designed to fit the "spirit" of the season. KLAQ is giving away a trip to Las Vegas to see Five Finger Death Punch. To enter, you need to listen for special code words Monday - Friday at, (approximately), 10:15am, 2:15pm and 5:15pm. Enter the codes via the KLAQ mobile app and cross your fingers.
El Paso Makeup Artist Helps ‘Bling Out’ Reality TV Star Mama June
Did you see Mama June in El Paso? The reality tv star was in town for nearly a week and enjoyed every minute while in town. Mama June Shannon is best known for Toddlers & Tiaras, which starred her daughter Alana aka Honey Boo Boo. Other shows that soon followed included Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, Mama June: From Not to Hot, and most recently, her latest show, Road to Redemption, on WeTV.
