El Paso, TX

theimpulsivebuy.com

SPOTTED: Old El Paso Fiesta Twists

Oh good! A new Old El Paso crunchy snack. My old Old El Paso crunchy snack was breaking apart taco shells and dipping them in salsa or queso. (Spotted by Robbie at Walmart.) I bought some of the Queso ones last week. They have a weird texture, with hard bits in some bites. Like… even though the first ingredient is “degermed yellow corn meal”, it was like there was still corn germ in them. Won’t be buying again.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

8 Unique Bars You Can Find In Downtown El Paso

Going to Downtown El Paso is an experience; with so many restaurants, museums, theaters, Southwest University baseball park, San Jacinto Plaza... there's a lot to take in. But with so many places there, there's bound to be some places that perhaps you haven't been to yet. Well are 10 unique...
EL PASO, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com

Halloweenfest in Downtown Las Cruces

Joey and Troy talk about the upcoming Halloweenfest happening in downtwon Las Cruces. #ziacomics #hot103 #lascruces #newmexico #halloweenfest #lascrucesnm #lascrucesnewmexico.
LAS CRUCES, NM
El Paso News

Crime of the Week: 5 suspects rob local business in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying five suspects who burglarized a business in East El Paso. On Sunday, Sept. 11, five suspects broke into the House of Hemp at 12040 Tierra Este. The suspects broke the front glass door and made their way inside. The suspects stole various items including Cookie products, pipes, flowers, and vapes with a total estimated value of $1,100. The suspects concealed their faces with masks and appear to be in their 20s. At least one of the suspects is a female. The suspects also caused more than $1,000 in damage to the business.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

City of El Paso provides COVID-19 testing through new kiosks

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso will begin offering FREE COVID-19 testing using kiosks in different locations throughout the City beginning, Friday, October 21, 2022. Most of the kiosks will be open 24 hours a day, seven (7) days a week. The tests are free for individuals who are symptomatic, have […]
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Five Naturally Scary & Very Haunted Spots Around El Paso

It doesn't necessarily have to be Halloween for you to go get creeped out. Halloween is upon us and the KLAQ Haunted Houses of Terror are back in action. We've not only reopened the haunted houses, we're also giving away a trip to Las Vegas to see Five Finger Death Punch. Here's a "top 5" list of naturally scary places.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Rollover crash in west El Paso sends three to the hospital

EL PASO, Texas -- Fire dispatch officials confirm three people were sent to the hospital after they were involved in a serious crash in west El Paso. All three suffered minor injuries. The crash happened on I-10 East near the Redd exit at around 3:15 Saturday afternoon. This is a developing story. Check back for The post Rollover crash in west El Paso sends three to the hospital appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Boss Chicken opens 10th location in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Locally owned and operated Boss Tenders, Dogs & Custard’s has opened its newest location in Northeast El Paso. The new restaurant is located at 11191 Sean Haggerty north of US 54. The Sean Haggerty location is the 10th Boss restaurant to open in El Paso since 2017, when the concept was first created. The new restaurant will offer both dine-in and drive-thru services and the hours range from 11a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Sunday.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso police officers put life on the line for base pay of $47K

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — An officer shortage continues to plague the El Paso Police Department, worsening the manpower they have to protect the city. It’s a growing problem, with a history, dating back to the 70s. El Paso Police Department Sergeant Robert Gomez, who has been with...
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Five Now Dead Rock Stars I Met In El Paso

Halloween is upon us so here's another top 5 list designed to fit the "spirit" of the season. KLAQ is giving away a trip to Las Vegas to see Five Finger Death Punch. To enter, you need to listen for special code words Monday - Friday at, (approximately), 10:15am, 2:15pm and 5:15pm. Enter the codes via the KLAQ mobile app and cross your fingers.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

El Paso Makeup Artist Helps ‘Bling Out’ Reality TV Star Mama June

Did you see Mama June in El Paso? The reality tv star was in town for nearly a week and enjoyed every minute while in town. Mama June Shannon is best known for Toddlers & Tiaras, which starred her daughter Alana aka Honey Boo Boo. Other shows that soon followed included Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, Mama June: From Not to Hot, and most recently, her latest show, Road to Redemption, on WeTV.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

93.1 KISS FM

El Paso, TX
93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

