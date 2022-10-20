Read full article on original website
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Epic Romance: A Complete Timeline
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are a power couple to be reckoned with -- see how their adorable relationship has evolved over the years.
"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star Rosie McClelland Reacts to Sophia Grace Brownlee's Baby News
After all these years, Rosie McClelland and Sophia Grace Brownlee are still always by each other's side. On Saturday, Oct. 22, McClelland congratulated her older cousin after Brownlee announced she's expecting her first child in 2023. McClelland posted a photo of her and Brownlee hugging in her Instagram Story alongside...
Khloé Kardashian Wishes Kim Kardashian Happy Birthday: "You Are the Poster Child of Resilience"
Kim Kardashian turned 42 on Friday, Oct. 21, and her little sister Khloé Kardashian marked the occasion by praising her big sis's resilience. Khloé shared a carousel of rare throwback photos featuring her, Kim, and their oldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian as kids, saving the last slide for a classic clip from "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" featuring Kim getting upset over her sisters' reaction to her getting a Bentley. Gentle teasing aside, the Good American founder had nothing but good things to say about her "soulmate (and my swole-Mate)."
Meghan Markle Reflects on Her "Warm" Relationship With the Queen in Wake of Her Death
Meghan Markle is reflecting on her relationship with Queen Elizabeth II following the late monarch's death. When Markle sat down with Variety, she initially expressed concerns that commenting on the queen's death would be "a distraction" to continued mourning. Despite those concerns, she agreed to the interview to remember the queen's legacy and discuss her family's plans for a future without her.
Men's Health
LeAnn Rimes Asks Fans for Prayers After 'Traumatic' Day With Her Husband
LeAnn Rimes recently shared a concerning message on Instagram. The "god's work" singer took to her Instagram stories on Sunday and revealed that her husband Eddie Cibrian had hurt himself, and that the couple had spent the day in the emergency room. "Spend a prayer up for this man," Rimes wrote with a beautiful photo of her with Cibrian. "He hurt himself today, and we spent all day in the ER! Today was traumatic, but healing is beginning now!"
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
Kim Kardashian Speaks Out Against Kanye West's Antisemitic Remarks
Kim Kardashian addressed recent antisemitic remarks made by her ex-husband, Kanye West. The reality star and entrepreneur, who just celebrated her 42nd birthday, shared a statement on her Instagram Stories on Oct. 24, reading: "Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end."
Adam Driver Fell For Wife Joanne Tucker Way Before Making It Big in Hollywood
Adam Driver is well known for playing Adam Sackler on "Girls," but since the series wrapped in 2017, he's been making a new name for himself in movies like the Star Wars franchise, "Marriage Story," "House of Gucci," and the upcoming "White Noise." Naturally, fans have gained even more interest in Driver's life off screen. While the 38-year-old actor is notoriously private about his personal life, we do have a few details about his love life.
My husband's high-school girlfriend wouldn't stop calling him, so I finally had to say something
I'm not a jealous woman, generally. However, when my husband's old girlfriend from high school started calling him out of the blue, I definitely had a raised eyebrow over it. She started calling him randomly, at all hours, with some sort of life crisis that she apparently needed him to help her process through conversation.
Why Are People Calling Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero" Music Video Fatphobic?
"It's me, hi, I'm the problem, it's me," sings Taylor Swift in "Anti-Hero" the third track on her latest album "Midnights." And since the release of the music video, parts of the internet agree that yes, the problem is... Taylor Swift. At least when it comes to fatphobia. "Anti-hero" was...
Starz Finally Renews "P-Valley" For a Third Season: "Y'all Was Pressed, Huh?"
After 67 long days of waiting, Starz has finally renewed "P-Valley" for season three. Fans of the hit strip-club drama have been impatiently refreshing the show's social media pages ever since season two concluded on Aug. 14, and Starz, as well as the "P-Valley" cast, finally confirmed the news on Oct. 20 in a video announcement shared on Instagram.
Sofia Wylie Wears Glazed-Doughnut Nails to "The School For Good and Evil" Premiere
Image Source: Getty/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor. Sofia Wylie may be one of the stars of Netflix's "The School For Good and Evil," but the star of her premiere-night look on Oct. 18 was the glazed-doughnut manicure that she wore for the red carpet. At first glance, Wylie's nails were reminiscent of...
Saweetie's Dress Is Covered in 12 Cutouts Held Together by Gold Chains
How many cutouts is too many? In Saweetie's world, the limit does not exist. The "My Type" rapper wore a black dress featuring a whopping 12 cutouts to celebrate her upcoming "The Single Life" music project in Los Angeles on Oct. 21. Plucked from Christopher Kane's fall 2022 collection, the...
Kylie Jenner's Latest Piercing May Catch You by Surprise
Image Source: Getty/ Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Contributor. Kylie Jenner made a shocking new addition to her beauty look. The beauty mogul posted a series of pictures on Instagram featuring a hard-to-miss lip ring that added a touch of edge to her sultry ensemble. The new piercing sat at...
Kaitlyn Dever Recalls Going on Sunset Boat Ride With George Clooney: "It Was Crazy"
Not everyone gets to film a movie with George Clooney, but even fewer get to accompany him on a sunset cruise in the middle of shooting. However, Kaitlyn Dever, the star of Hulu's new rom-com "Rosaline," just so happened to hit the jackpot while working alongside Clooney on "Ticket to Paradise," out in theaters on Oct. 21. "We were in Australia still shooting the movie," Dever recalled on "The Drew Barrymore Show" on Oct. 19. "We were shooting on an island that was literally three-miles wide, three-miles long, and it was so small you couldn't even drive a car, so you were like literally driving golf carts around this tiny little island. People would pass by George on his golf cart, and it's just the craziest world we were living in."
Peloton's Emma Lovewell Thinks Her New Memoir Might Surprise You
Emma Lovewell lives her life by four simple words: "Live, learn, love well." It's how she ends each of her Peloton classes, and, as she shares with People magazine, it's the message at the core of her upcoming memoir, "Live Learn Love Well: Lessons from a Life of Progress Not Perfection." The book, which is slated for publication on May 2, 2023, details Lovewell's wellness journey beyond just her fitness instruction, including plenty of personal stories that she says span from "heartwarming" to downright "funny."
Tom Felton Recalls His First Interaction With Emma Watson in Exclusive "Beyond the Wand" Excerpt
Actor Tom Felton famously starred in the beloved Harry Potter movie franchise for over a decade. In his new memoir, "Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard," the actor bares all, lifting the curtain on the joys and challenges that come with trying to lead a normal muggle life while growing up in the spotlight playing Draco Malfoy, the iconic Slytherin wizard fans love to hate. In the pages of "Beyond the Wand" ($20), Felton candidly reveals intimate details about the lifelong friendships he built with his Harry Potter costars — Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and, of course, Emma Watson — as well as his Hollywood misadventures trying to make a name for himself outside of Harry Potter, his struggles with alcohol abuse, and his triumphant discovery of what he truly wants in life.
Kylie Jenner Goes Full Y2K in a Plunging Crop Top and High-Slit Skirt
Kylie Jenner is enjoying something of a style renaissance lately, taking over Paris Fashion Week in edgier looks than we've ever seen on the reality star. For the Schiaparelli show, she wore a cone-bra gown with a dramatic plunging neckline. She stepped out to Business of Fashion's BoF 500 Gala in a totally sheer look that felt like a catsuit and dress in one. And who can forget her appearance at Loewe in a white tank and briefs layered over black tights? Now that she's back in Los Angeles, she's continuing to push the envelope with her outfits.
Christina Perri Announces Birth of Daughter Pixie: "A Whole Lot of Faith, Trust and Pixie Dust"
Christina Perri's new baby girl is here. The star shared the news of her new baby Pixie Rose's arrival in an Instagram post, calling her newborn "our magical double rainbow baby girl." "She's here! with a whole lot of faith, trust and pixie dust she has arrived safely," the "Jar...
Balenciaga and Vogue Drop Kanye West. Will Adidas Follow Suit?
Kanye West is finally facing a reckoning from the fashion industry for his consistent use of racist and derogatory remarks. The embattled rapper was once well-connected in the design space, boasting relationships with brands like Gap, Adidas, and Balenciaga and publications like Vogue. West used these partnerships to leverage his music and design aspirations and to make his now-estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, a household name within the fashion world. Now, after several public appearances during which he attacked Jewish people using antisemitic comments, the same brands are publicly denouncing his actions and severing ties from the Yeezy designer.
