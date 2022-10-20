Not everyone gets to film a movie with George Clooney, but even fewer get to accompany him on a sunset cruise in the middle of shooting. However, Kaitlyn Dever, the star of Hulu's new rom-com "Rosaline," just so happened to hit the jackpot while working alongside Clooney on "Ticket to Paradise," out in theaters on Oct. 21. "We were in Australia still shooting the movie," Dever recalled on "The Drew Barrymore Show" on Oct. 19. "We were shooting on an island that was literally three-miles wide, three-miles long, and it was so small you couldn't even drive a car, so you were like literally driving golf carts around this tiny little island. People would pass by George on his golf cart, and it's just the craziest world we were living in."

