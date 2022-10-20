Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Architect Morris Frederick Bell's work in Fulton, Missouri and well known work at the University of MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
krcgtv.com
Suspect in Columbia Casey's shooting in custody
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man suspected of shooting at an employee of a Casey's General Store Saturday is in custody without bond. According to court documents, 38-year-old Quentin Darnell Gilmore was at Casey's convenience store on Clark Lane in Columbia Saturday morning shortly after 9:00 a.m. when he got into an argument with the store clerk.
krcgtv.com
Man charged after fatal Jefferson City crash
JEFFERSON CITY — An Ozark man was charged after a fatal traffic crash Saturday night. According to a release from the Jefferson City Police Department, the Cole County Prosecutors Office charged Robert J. Harris, 58, with DWI involving a death, Involuntary Manslaughter, DWI causing serious physical injury and second degree assault.
krcgtv.com
Three defendants appear in court virtually for MU fraternity hazing charges
COLUMBIA — Three of the eleven different men charged in a case involving fraternity hazing at the University of Missouri appeared in court via WebEx on Monday. Thomas Schultz, Benjamin Parres, and Harrison Reichman are all three charged with felony counts of hazing. Schultz' case appears to have been scrubbed from public access, but previous reporting indicates he's also been charged with supplying alcohol to a minor and tampering with evidence.
krcgtv.com
Large fire spreads in Cooper County, damages buildings in Wooldridge
COOPER COUNTY — A large natural cover fire that got out of hand in Cooper County forced residents of the town of Wooldridge to evacuate their homes. The smoke from the fire was so thick it shut down Interstate 70 north of Wooldridge because southerly winds pushed smoke north, severely reducing visibility.
krcgtv.com
Man seriously injured in Howard County motorcycle crash
HOWARD COUNTY — A Marshall man was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Howard County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened on MO-87, 10 miles north of Boonville. The crash happened when Jeffrey Pond, 40, traveled off the left side of...
krcgtv.com
Volunteers plan to save historic Wooldridge Baptist Church after wildfire damage
COOPER COUNTY — People in the Cooper County Village of Wooldridge continued to clean up Monday after a wildfire destroyed or damaged more than 2 dozen buildings over the weekend. Wooldridge residents said they appreciated the support they received after a wildfire wiped out most of their town. The...
krcgtv.com
Wooldridge residents returning to village one day after massive fire
Wooldridge — Less than 100 people call the village of Wooldridge home. A fire, caused by a farming combine bursting and above average wind gusts, swept across the village Saturday evening. "It was just an orange, glow of smoke and fire consuming the entire lower end here," said Wooldridge...
krcgtv.com
Blair Oaks wins district title with sweep of California
The Blair Oaks volleyball team's quest to repeat as state champions is still alive, as they defeated California 3-0 on Monday night to claim the Class 3 District 8 title. See the highlights above.
krcgtv.com
Gas stoves could be leaking cancer-causing chemicals, study says
CINCINNATI (WKRC) — Cancer-causing chemicals could be leaking from gas stoves, even when they are turned off. That is what researchers found in a study of homes across different parts of California. While it cannot be said for certain, it is a problem that could stretch beyond the Golden...
Comments / 0