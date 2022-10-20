ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Suspect in Columbia Casey's shooting in custody

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man suspected of shooting at an employee of a Casey's General Store Saturday is in custody without bond. According to court documents, 38-year-old Quentin Darnell Gilmore was at Casey's convenience store on Clark Lane in Columbia Saturday morning shortly after 9:00 a.m. when he got into an argument with the store clerk.
COLUMBIA, MO
Man charged after fatal Jefferson City crash

JEFFERSON CITY — An Ozark man was charged after a fatal traffic crash Saturday night. According to a release from the Jefferson City Police Department, the Cole County Prosecutors Office charged Robert J. Harris, 58, with DWI involving a death, Involuntary Manslaughter, DWI causing serious physical injury and second degree assault.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Three defendants appear in court virtually for MU fraternity hazing charges

COLUMBIA — Three of the eleven different men charged in a case involving fraternity hazing at the University of Missouri appeared in court via WebEx on Monday. Thomas Schultz, Benjamin Parres, and Harrison Reichman are all three charged with felony counts of hazing. Schultz' case appears to have been scrubbed from public access, but previous reporting indicates he's also been charged with supplying alcohol to a minor and tampering with evidence.
COLUMBIA, MO
Large fire spreads in Cooper County, damages buildings in Wooldridge

COOPER COUNTY — A large natural cover fire that got out of hand in Cooper County forced residents of the town of Wooldridge to evacuate their homes. The smoke from the fire was so thick it shut down Interstate 70 north of Wooldridge because southerly winds pushed smoke north, severely reducing visibility.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
Man seriously injured in Howard County motorcycle crash

HOWARD COUNTY — A Marshall man was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Howard County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened on MO-87, 10 miles north of Boonville. The crash happened when Jeffrey Pond, 40, traveled off the left side of...
HOWARD COUNTY, MO
Wooldridge residents returning to village one day after massive fire

Wooldridge — Less than 100 people call the village of Wooldridge home. A fire, caused by a farming combine bursting and above average wind gusts, swept across the village Saturday evening. "It was just an orange, glow of smoke and fire consuming the entire lower end here," said Wooldridge...
WOOLDRIDGE, MO
Gas stoves could be leaking cancer-causing chemicals, study says

CINCINNATI (WKRC) — Cancer-causing chemicals could be leaking from gas stoves, even when they are turned off. That is what researchers found in a study of homes across different parts of California. While it cannot be said for certain, it is a problem that could stretch beyond the Golden...
CALIFORNIA STATE

