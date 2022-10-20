LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For five decades Rev. A. Russell Awkard has come and gone from his church in the Park DuValle neighborhood with no problem. Awkard was inside his office Monday, preparing his 50th anniversary celebration preaching at New Zion Baptist Church. When he walked outside to the parking lot, someone pointed a gun at him and took his car.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 15 HOURS AGO