Paul Halpin
4d ago
why, the lawless criminals are killing us and or children. Do something or get out of our state and let law abidding citizens have a chance at doing the right thing.
Wave 3
Metro Council members request ARP funds to address redlining
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Metro Council members are proposing a new plan to address redlining and its effects in Louisville. Redlining is the practice to refuse a loan or insurance to someone because they live in an area deemed to be a “poor financial risk.”. Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey, along...
Wave 3
Closer look at JCPS District 6 Board candidates
”We are seeing an already busy hospital even busier,” Norton Chief Hospital Officer Charlotte Ipsan said. “So definitely we are seeing it and feeling it.”. Waterfront Park will be within walking distance for more than 12,000 people living in West Louisville. Brawl in Louisville courtroom causes major security...
Wave 3
Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs host 5K in Iroquois Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs hosted a 5K in Iroquois Park on Saturday. The race aims to bring awareness to end homelessness among veterans. The free event began at 10 a.m., with Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer as the race marshal. Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs...
Wave 3
Gov. Beshear highlights record-breaking job growth, development in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said the commonwealth is seeing record-breaking job growth and economic development as part of a visit to Lousville. The conversation was part of Greater Louisville Inc.’s Capitol Connection series, speaking with elected officials and political leaders on business issues within the city and the commonwealth.
Wave 3
OVEC opens Jefferson County’s largest Head Start facility
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Ohio Valley Educational Co-operative held a ceremony on Monday with the opening of their newest educational building. “Today marks an important step in OVEC’s mission to provide families and children comprehensive services to advance early childhood education throughout our region,” OVEC CEO Jason Adkins said. “This renovated space will provide much-needed childcare opportunities to families in Jefferson County and allow parents to come back into the workforce.”
Wave 3
Brawl in Louisville courtroom causes major security breach
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Internal Jefferson County courtroom cameras captured a brawl Friday in the Louisville Hall of Justice. The brawl led to deputies pepper-spraying two people in the hallways behind the courtroom. Four people were arrested and charged with misdemeanors. The defendant, Paul Wade, will be back in court...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky city's transit workers authorize possible strike
LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) — Public transit workers in Louisville, Kentucky, have authorized a strike, but they aren’t walking out just yet. The Courier Journal reports union members with the Transit Authority of River City voted 95% in favor of the strike authorization Thursday. Union leaders are seeking a...
wdrb.com
2 juveniles arrested after Louisville pastor was carjacked at gunpoint outside church
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For five decades Rev. A. Russell Awkard has come and gone from his church in the Park DuValle neighborhood with no problem. Awkard was inside his office Monday, preparing his 50th anniversary celebration preaching at New Zion Baptist Church. When he walked outside to the parking lot, someone pointed a gun at him and took his car.
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Can I legally carry a ‘sword cane’ without a permit?
”We are seeing an already busy hospital even busier,” Norton Chief Hospital Officer Charlotte Ipsan said. “So definitely we are seeing it and feeling it.”. There are two candidates on the ballot to represent District 6 on the JCPS board. Groundbreaking for westward expansion of Waterfront Park. Updated:...
WLKY.com
Recent LMPD gun seizure shedding light on underground gun dealers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Illegal guns have been a focal point for police to drive down crime in the Metro and recent gun seizures have shed light on underground firearms dealers. The Louisville Metro Police Department second division commander Major Corey Robinson said big seizures don't happen every day — but when they do, they make the city safer.
westkentuckystar.com
Louisville transit workers authorize possible strike
Public transit workers in Louisville, Kentucky, have authorized a strike, but they aren’t walking out just yet. Union members with the Transit Authority of River City voted 95% in favor of the strike authorization Thursday, amid contentious contract negotiations, The Courier Journal reported. For now, buses will continue to...
Wave 3
Groundbreaking for westward expansion of Waterfront Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - City leaders joined the community to mark the start of Waterfront Park’s expansion into West Louisville Monday. Phase four of the $50 million dollar project’s goal is to break the 9th Street divide. When construction is done, renovations will extend the park west of 10th Street.
Wave 3
Teen charged in 2021 homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville teenager has been arrested in Tennessee in connection with a homicide that happened 16 months ago in the California neighborhood. Louisville Metro police say the suspect was 16-years-old at the time of the crime. Because he was a juvenile his name is not being released.
Wave 3
Louisville officers capture 3 escaped cattle, 1 still missing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police confirmed three out of four cows that escaped Friday have been caught. On Friday, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said a cattle truck and another truck had been involved in a minor accident and had pulled off near Lexington Road and Grinstead Drive. Multiple cows escaped as they were being transferred from the cattle truck to another truck.
4 charged after fight inside Louisville courtroom, police records show
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four people were arrested Friday during a brawl that erupted in a Jefferson County courtroom. Arrest records said the incident happened during a hearing for Paul Wade, the man accused of fatally shooting 25-year-old Alexis McCrary and 26-year-old Edward Smith in the Russell neighborhood on Sept. 10.
Wave 3
CycLOUvia returns to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bikes, scooters and skateboards took over the streets of the Highlands over the weekend. Bardstown Road was shut down on Sunday for this year’s Tom Owen CycLOUvia event. The event was named in honor of the former 8th District councilman who was a big advocate...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man found shot in South Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital Sunday morning after he was found shot in South Louisville. Around 9:45 a.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to a shooting in the 2600 block of South 4th Street, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Officers arrived and found...
Wave 3
CenterStage getting ready to open newest show
”We are seeing an already busy hospital even busier,” Norton Chief Hospital Officer Charlotte Ipsan said. “So definitely we are seeing it and feeling it.”. There are two candidates on the ballot to represent District 6 on the JCPS board. Groundbreaking for westward expansion of Waterfront Park. Updated:...
Wave 3
Identity of Louisville man hit, killed in Cloverleaf neighborhood released
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner identified the man that was hit and killed in the Cloverleaf neighborhood Saturday night. Around 8:45 p.m., Louisville officers were called to respond to the 4900 block of Manslick Road on a report of a pedestrian struck. Investigators found 72-year-old Larry Denney...
WLKY.com
Activist killed during Breonna Taylor social unrest remembered on Big Four Lawn
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The legacy of a social activist killed during the social unrest following Breonna Taylor's death is continuing to live on more than two years later. Saturday, a group of runners, bikers and walkers gathered on the Big Four Lawn for the second annual Tyler Gerth Be Excellent to Each Other 5K.
