Cle Elum's pool raise project gets $5 million for drought relief, fish migration

nbcrightnow.com
Agencies hold open houses about legacy pesticides in historical orchards
UNION GAP, Wash. — The Washington Department of Ecology and the Washington State Association of Counties (WSAC) will be hosting in-person open houses for community members to learn more about the historical orchard cleanup process. From the early 19th century through the 1950s, lead arsenate pesticides were used on...
MyNorthwest.com
Wildlife expert: ‘Woke’ politics to blame for Leavenworth bear attack
A woman is recovering at a Wenatchee hospital after she was attacked by a bear in a downtown Leavenworth park Saturday morning – and one local wildlife expert says “woke” politics is partly to blame for the encounter. The incident, according to The Outdoor Line host Tom...
Yakima Herald Republic
Ecology says landfill on Rocky Top west of Yakima is contaminated and needs cleaned up
The state Department of Ecology has deemed a landfill on Rocky Top west of Yakima as contaminated requiring cleanup. DTG Recycle is emitting unsafe amounts of benzene and naphthalene into the atmosphere, Ecology said in a Sept. 28 letter to the company. “These chemicals are sourced from petroleum hydrocarbons which...
nbcrightnow.com
Crashes slow Yakima traffic
YAKIMA, Wash.- Two crashes on I-82 near milepost 33 are causing traffic delays. According to the Washington State Patrol, the two crashes, as well as a woman in labor in the same area, have traffic backed up to Nob Hill in Yakima. This is a developing story, which means information...
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima roads down to one lane due to water line work
YAKIMA, Wash.- Pacific Ave will be down to one lane Monday through Friday for water line work off S 15th St. and Nob Hill Blvd. Traffic is expected to impact he area throughout the week from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Flaggers will be on the road to help guide...
Tri-City Herald
MultiCare growing with addition of central WA hospital; deal set to close in early ’23
Following a proposed merger announcement in May, Tacoma-based MultiCare and Yakima Valley Memorial on Friday announced agreement to terms of acquisition. The 226-bed hospital in Yakima will become a wholly owned subsidiary, following routine regulatory approval “as well as customary closing conditions,” the two entities said in a joint news release.
ifiberone.com
Meteorologists predict colder-than-usual winter with above-average amount of snow for local region
'La Nina' is the winter weather pattern that meteorologists with the National Weather Service are saying will take form in Washington state for the third year in a row. A La Nina winter consists of below-average temperatures and an above-average amount of precipitation; meaning more cold rain and snow. The...
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima students win scholarships for Careers in Construction Month
YAKIMA, Wash. — For Careers in Construction Month this October, the Building Industry Association of Washington (BIAW) awarded $70,000 in grants and scholarships to 21 students and seven programs across the state. Three of the recipients were students from Yakima: Francisco Landa, Joseph Laraz and Logan Kinloch. Landa, from...
nbcrightnow.com
I-90 eastbound closed after a semi-collision in Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG, Wash. - UPDATE: 11:20 p.m. Both eastbound lanes are now open. I-90 eastbound and westbound are both down to one lane of travel. I-90 eastbound is closed after a semi crash in Ellensburg. The westbound lanes on I-90 is down to one lane. According to the Washington State Patrol,...
Mysterious Toothpick Raises So Many Questions in Yakima Restroom
So, my other job has me travel all around the Yakima valley. When I need to make a stop, and take a “rest”, that’s what I do. Now I know my work would rather I didn’t do that, but thank you worker laws for the mandatory 15 minute breaks. I stopped at a certain Yakima establishment to use the facilities, and as I’m sitting there, I look down… and started laughing.
nbcrightnow.com
Mountain passes could see first snow of season this weekend
OLYMPIA, Wash.- According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, Washington's mountain passes could see the first measurable snowfall of the season this weekend. Snoqualmie Pass, White Pass, and Stevens Pass are all expecting snow this weekend. Drivers are advised to use caution and prepare for possible snowy conditions.
kpq.com
Snow and Rain Forecasted for this Week
The North Central region is going to see increased snow and rain this week, lowering fire activity for the White River and Irving Peak fires. Cooler temperatures are expected to minimize fire activity for the White River and Irving Peak Fires. Air quality levels are expected to improve and the...
First Snow Hits Washington This Weekend, Get Ready!
I hope you are ready because the first snow of the season is here! If you're not ready for winter yet, you better read on because it is about to smack you in the FACE!. Well, it is tonight and no I am not kidding. The forecast for the Cascade Mountain range is snow tonight (Friday October 21, 2022) with up to 10 inches possible in places. Snow between 3-6 inches is expected all along the mountain range not just at the peaks. Then on Sunday there is a 20% chance of snow and some more expected on Monday. Which mountain passes in Washington State are expecting the most snow this weekend?
nbcrightnow.com
Gusty Winds and Frost Overnight
Mostly clear and breezy to windy tonight winds 15-20 and gusts up to 35 mph overnight lows in the 30s and 40s. Tomorrow increasing clouds and wide-spread early morning frost and chance of rain in the Kittitas/Yakima Valleys...partly cloudy elsewhere with a chance of showers late Tuesday evening. Highs in the 50s and 60s lows in the30s and 40s.
nbcrightnow.com
Woman attacked by bear in Chelan County, Sheriff's Office asks public to avoid area
LEAVENWORTH, Wash.- Chelan County Sheriff's Office is asking people to avoid the area of Enchantment Park Way off Commercial St in Leavenworth after a woman was attacked by a bear Saturday morning. In a tweet, the sheriff's office says WA Fish and Wildlife has been called to help. Please be...
Woman sustains significant injuries in bear attack near Leavenworth
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — Authorities are investigating after a woman was attacked by a bear early Saturday, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office. The victim, a woman in her sixties, was walking her dog in her neighborhood just outside of Leavenworth when she was attacked by the bear, according to CCSO’s chief of patrol, Adam Musgrove.
'Unprecedented volumes': RSV cases in King County on the rise
KING COUNTY, Wash. — There has been a rise in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases in King County. King County Health said they are expecting a particularly bad RSV season this year due to the effects of the pandemic. As social distancing measures are rolling back, people are being exposed to more viruses than they have in recent years and are often more susceptible because they haven’t been exposed recently.
Yakima Herald Republic
Opinion: Feds are making it rain in Eastern Washington
When it rains it pours, the old saying goes. And as cooler, wetter weather delivers full-on fall to Eastern Washington this weekend, federal aid programs are sprinkling seed money on a couple of projects that promise long-term benefits for our region. On Tuesday, Yakima County commissioners — who in August...
Bolt Creek Fire crews reach critical turning point
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — After roughly a month of fighting the Bolt Creek Fire, crews could soon be departing the Cascades. Incident Commander Leonard Johnson says they’ve reached a critical point in the firefight, just in the nick of time. Once conditions are under control on the west...
Chronicle
Officials Identify Man Who Fell to Death Climbing Cliff at Point Defiance in Tacoma
A 42-year-old man who fell to his death earlier this month at Point Defiance in Tacoma while trying to escape the rising tide was identified Tuesday by the Pierce County medical examiner. Richard Van Horn of Spanaway died of a blunt force head injury Oct. 9 after he tried to...
