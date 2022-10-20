Read full article on original website
Related
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suffers large financial loss one year after buying stock in a company that's trying to merge with Trump's 'Truth Social' platform
One year ago, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene invested between $15,001 and $50,000 in a SPAC that wants to merge with Trump's "Truth Social" platform. One year later, the value of the stock dropped more than 80%, meaning Greene lost big money. Greene's not the only member of Congress who invested...
‘I’m deadly serious’: why film-maker Michael Moore is confident of a Democratic midterm win
The Academy-award winner has been emailing a ‘daily dose of truth’ to mobilize supporters of the party to vote in November
Scientists rediscovered 'Gate to Hell' that kills anything that goes near it
The deadly ancient Roman “Gate to Hell” cave, which instantly kills humans and animals, still exists today. The cave is situated in Hierapolis city in Turkey. During the old days, the cave was a place to sacrifice animals for Gods, and in some cases, convicts or traitors with no fear. It’s believed that a smoke or dark mist comes directly from hell and wraps around the animal and slowly kills it. The mist was so powerful that birds flying over it would drop dead.
Post Register
3 climate hecklers ejected for disrupting Cruz on 'The View'
NEW YORK (AP) — Three hecklers were hustled off “The View” set on Monday after disrupting a live television interview of U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz with what appeared to be a climate change protest. Two women began shouting “Cover climate now” while the Texas Republican was answering...
Post Register
Russian runner stripped of 2012 Olympics title for doping
MONACO (AP) — Russian runner Natalya Antyukh was disqualified on Monday from her 400-meter hurdles win at the 2012 London Olympics for doping, and Lashinda Demus of the United States is set to be upgraded to the gold medal. Antyukh was already serving a four-year ban in a previous...
Trump told Woodward he had ‘chemistry’ with North Korea’s Kim
Former President Trump told Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward that he had “good chemistry” with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Woodward revealed in a new clip from his new audiobook. In the clip, Trump tells Woodward, “I’m the only one he deals with,” in reference to Kim....
Post Register
Textor's takeover of French club Lyon delayed again
LYON, France (AP) — The takeover of French league club Lyon by American businessman John Textor will not be completed until next month, the parties involved in the deal said Monday. The sale was initially set for September and was then expected to be finalized last week, but has...
Post Register
Brazil election: What to know about the high-stakes race
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil is days from a presidential election featuring two political titans and bitter rivals that could usher in another four years of far-right politics or return a leftist to the nation’s top job. On one side is incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, a former army captain...
Post Register
UK court to hear Uyghur demands to ban Xinjiang cotton
LONDON (AP) — A Uyghur organization and a human rights group are taking the U.K. government to court to challenge Britain’s failure to block the import of cotton products associated with forced labor and other abuses in China’s far western Xinjiang region. Tuesday’s hearing at the High...
Comments / 0