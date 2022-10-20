Read full article on original website
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
3 dead in St. Louis high school shootingBLOCK WORK MEDIASaint Louis, MO
St Louis shooting leaves three dead including the suspecthellasSaint Louis, MO
Laumeier Sculpture Park is a museum without walls on 105 acres in St. Louis, MissouriCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The Union Station in St. Louis is a National Historic Landmark that was repurposed to serve a large metropolitan cityCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Tyler Conway, 28, Arnold
Tyler Conway, 28, of Arnold died Oct. 20, 2022, in Ballwin. Mr. Conway worked in sales for AT&T. Born July 6, 1994, in St. Louis, he was the son of David Conway of Arnold and Brenda (McCrady) Conway of St. Louis. In addition to his parents, he is survived by...
Roland J. Schiller Jr., 79, Imperial
Roland J. Schiller Jr., 79, of Imperial died Oct. 12, 2022. Mr. Schiller enjoyed the St. Louis Cardinals, bowling, casinos, horse racing, camping, traveling and spending time with his dogs. He was born Feb. 26, 1943, in St. Louis, the son of the late Marie (Kelly) and Roland J. Schiller...
Bruce A. Winckel, 57, Bonne Terre
Bruce A. Winckel, 57, of Bonne Terre died Oct. 17, 2022, at his home. Mr. Winckel was a senior warehouse manager at Midland Paper. An avid sports fan, he enjoyed playing golf, his dogs and attending events involving his children and grandchildren. Born Nov. 8, 1964, in Bonne Terre, he was the son of the late Robert L. “Bob” and Edith (Cox) Winckel.
St. Louis women allegedly break into De Soto-area home
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking charges against two St. Louis women, one 29 and the other 39, for reportedly burglarizing a home in the 12700 block of Deer Hollow Road east of De Soto. The women allegedly were seen in surveillance video breaking into the house, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Former Arnold man sentenced to 18-years for trying to entice minor
Joshua L. Brown, 40, formerly of Arnold, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for attempting to entice a girl younger than 14 to have sex with him. Brown is a prior offender and previously served seven years in prison for child molestation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office reported.
George Albert Gilliam Sr., 92, Festus
George Albert Gilliam Sr., 92, of Festus died Oct. 17, 2022, at Scenic View Nursing Center in Herculaneum. Mr. Gilliam worked as a truck driver for Overnight, UPS and Yellow Freight. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He enjoyed fishing and watching St Louis Cardinals baseball and Kansas City Chiefs football, but most of all, he liked spending time with his family. Born March 10, 1930, in Huzzah, he was the son of the late Luther and Lola (Brakefield) Gilliam.
Pet spot: Hillsboro family adopts stray cat
Beth Davis of Hillsboro said her cat, Barney, joined her family in 2017 after she noticed him hanging around her workplace. “I work in St. Louis and he lived in a sewer drain by my work,” she said. “We trapped him and brought him here. Because he was a wild cat, he was supposed to be a barn cat. Instead, he’s become our front porch cat. He lives on our front porch. He’s not an inside cat.”
Joyce Lynn Carlson, 59, Festus
Joyce Lynn Carlson, 59, of Festus died Oct. 11, 2022, in Crystal City. Mrs. Carlson worked as a graphic designer for many years. Born Oct. 17, 1962, in Dallas, Texas, she was the daughter of Arlene Carlson and the late James Carlson. She is survived by a son: Christopher Todd...
Ruth Mae Barnhart, 96, House Springs
Ruth Mae Barnhart, 96, of House Springs died Oct. 19, 2022, in House Springs. Mrs. Barnhart worked at the Mallinckrodt pharmaceutical company and later with her husband in their pilot car business, which escorted oversized loads. She then was a housekeeper before retiring at 87. She grew up in a small farmhouse. After her father died when she was 12, she lived with her maternal grandparents while her mother worked. She graduated from Vienna High School. She enjoyed spending time with and taking care of family. Born Sept. 22, 1926, in Maries County, she was the daughter of the late Riley A. and Una (Wiles) Barnhart.
Benefits planned for family of boy who died in High Ridge fire
Several fundraisers have been organized to help the family of a 3-year-old boy, Kaiden Strubberg, who died Oct. 11 in a High Ridge mobile home fire. The inside of the mobile home and its contents were destroyed by the fire, officials said. Community support. A new restaurant in High Ridge...
Kimmswick Witches Night Out draws large crowd
About 4,500 women decked out in their best witch costumes flocked to Kimmswick for the 11th annual Witches Night Out, held Oct. 15, event organizer Valeria Ahlemeyer said. “It went perfect,” said Ahlemeyer, a member of the Kimmswick Merchants Association, which sponsored the event. “We had perfect weather, and I have been reading over comments, and the women had a great time. I always ask for feedback because my goal is to make it better every year. Overall, I’m hearing comments that this was the best Witches Night Out.”
U-Haul truck stolen from Imperial gas station found in Mississippi
A U-Haul box truck was stolen from an Imperial gas station and later was recovered in Jackson, Miss. The 2015 GMC truck was stolen from Dickman’s Gas Mart, which rents trucks and trailers, between 5:15 p.m. Sept. 30 and 9:55 a.m. Oct. 1, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Linda Carol Robinson, 84, Barnhart
Linda Carol Robinson, 84, of Barnhart died Oct. 20, 2022, at Scenic Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Herculaneum. Mrs. Robinson was born Oct. 21, 1937, in Roselle, the daughter of the late Mildred (Gibbons) and Curtis Pogue. She was preceded in death by her husband: Homer Andrew Robinson. She is...
Swords stolen from High Ridge home
Thirteen collectible swords were stolen from a home in the 6400 block of Antire Road in High Ridge. The swords were valued at about $300, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. The victim said she left her house at about 4:30 a.m. Sept. 30, and when she returned home...
Festus remains under boil order; Festus R-6 schools cancel classes
Residents and businesses in the city of Festus remain under a boil order advisory until further notice. The city was placed under the order around 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, after a water main break on South Mill Avenue. After many residents suffered a period of low water pressure while...
Two women hurt in crash southwest of Festus
A Festus woman and an Illinois woman were injured Thursday morning, Oct. 20, in a three-vehicle accident at Hwy. 67 and Meyer Road southwest of Festus, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 8:14 a.m., Angelah M. McPherson, 25, of Festus, in a northbound 2003 Buick LeSabre, was turning left...
Cedar Hill woman arrested for alleged DWI following crash near Eureka
A 50-year-old Cedar Hill woman was arrested Friday night, Oct. 21, for suspicion of driving while intoxicated following a one-car accident on Hwy. W south of Twin River Road south of Eureka in Jefferson County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 8:54 p.m., the woman was driving a 2018...
Gun stolen from car in De Soto-area commuter lot
A window was shattered on a car parked in a commuter lot near the intersection of highways CC and 110 east of De Soto, and a gun was stolen from the car. The black .9-milimeter Smith and Wesson M&P Shield gun was valued at about $600, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Cadet man hurt after SUV runs off Hwy. 21, hits tree
A man from Cadet was injured in a one-vehicle traffic accident early Friday evening, Oct. 21, on Hwy. 21 south of Vineland Road in the De Soto area. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Robert Ross, 73, was driving a 2021 Ford Escape south on Hwy. 21 at 6:15 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the right side of the road, where he struck a tree.
